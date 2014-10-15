It’s Been Exactly 10 Years Since Jon Stewart Effectively Ended ‘Crossfire’

Ah, where does the time go? It seems like only yesterday Big Daddy star Jon Stewart was mocking Tucker Carlson’s bowtie on Crossfire, effectively ending the CNN show, but in fact, it was 10 years ago. Exactly 10 years ago, actually, and ever since the video was uploaded to YouTube, it’s been watched over seven million times, with a comments section that’s just as enlightening as you’d expect.
That’s good, but not as great as this still-classic exchange:
Carlson: “I do think you’re more fun on your show. Just my opinion.”
Stewart: “You know what’s interesting, though? You’re as big a dick on your show as you are on any show.”
Since October 15, 2004, Stewart has continued hosting The Daily Show, directed a movie, won multiple awards, and he takes home somewhere between $25-30 million every year. Meanwhile, Carlson was in an episode of The King of Queens once.
He won the battle but lost the war. Every fucking news and/or sports show is exactly like Crossfire now.
I would watch a show called Crossfire with Tucker Carlson if it involved him having ball bearings shot at his head from two directions until he was pushed into a lava pit on one side or the other.
What you describe is exactly how it feels to watch cable news or sports nowadays. That’s why I get all my news from the Almanac.
Not like Stewart followed his own advice, unfortunately.
@nadavegan – don’t forget Reader’s Digest. Laughter is the Best Medicine!
I didn’t watch much Crossfire at the time, but I find it hard to imagine that that show was worse than what we currently have to deal with.
TFBuckFutter, I appreciate what you did there if nobody else did. Misty water colored memories.
@TFBuckFutter I’m highly intrigued by this concept of Tucker Carlson burning to death.
“Fuck Tucker, Tucker sucks” – George Carlin
I dislike Stewart. Just as big a dick as Carlson but then becomes a coward when called on it saying “I’m just a comedian” The “clown nose on, clown nose off” schtick is tiresome.
Funny, I read this comment as “I don’t like my hypocracy laid bare”.
Called on what? Being a dick? I think Jon would acknowledge he can be a dick. You’ve obviously never watched him, he’s about as self-deprecating as they come. Also, comedians are doing better news than the news is right now. Stewart, Colbert, and Oliver are the best going.
@Hawkins oh, next I bet you will say you are sick of the constant Jennifer Lawrence praise on here. Then you will be banned for life.
At this point in time, he has a much higher responsibility, due to the popularity of his show. However, 10 years ago when he started getting attacked for being a comedian, he was still primarily a comedian. The Daily Show, while not for everyone does hold a lot of power, even if that wasn’t their initial intention and he should be more aware of that than he is.
@CarlSpackler – Nicely done.
Definitely agree with virnomine on this one. Stewart is the first to call himself a dick, if necessary. I also said the other day to my roommate that I felt comedians were doing a better job of reporting news these days than actual news. Not sure what that says about our world but if I get better news from Colbert, Stewart, and Oliver (who are all fair and just when dishing out the jokes to all political sides/parties), then so be it. I’d rather get my information from intelligent, unbiased, and funny sources who all equally point out the absurdity in modern media coverage.
Oh, look a retard, who let you off the shortbus.
I’m a strong liberal, and I roll my eyes a bit whenever Stewart falls on the “I’m a comedian” defense.
Here’s the thing, though, to all the people who say they get “better news” (or whatever turn of phrase they want to use) from Colbert, Stewart and Oliver than they do from other news sources is that what you’re saying is not accurate. What you’re actually getting from Colbert / Stewart / Oliver is a better quality of editorial opinion about the news. And you enjoy using their shows as your primary news source because the political opinions they express generally align with, and reinforce, the opinions you already hold.
Actual news – meaning the raw info on current events – is best to get directly from the source; get the Reuters app or read the Associated Press site. These places generally report the news with as minimal an amount of ‘spin’ as can be put on the events they’re reporting on. The network news shows that everyone loves to throw shade at (FOX, CNN, MSNBC etc.) have typically taken what’s reported by Reuters or the Associated Press and then added their own political slant to it. So, as we all know, FOX is going to spin every news story about anything into a tale of Obama wants to turn you gay with socialism or whatever, CNN is going to give you whatever they think jibes with the current majority opinion on things and so on.
At the Colbert / Stewart / Oliver level, they aren’t reporting the news to you, they’re commenting on the news for you. They do something as important as reporting on the news, but it’s also radically different from reporting on the news.
All said, I really enjoy John Oliver’s lengthy tear-downs of his big topic each weak, and I used to really enjoy Colbert’s satirical take on the conservative world-view. I find Stewart’s show the most staid, and least funny of the three. But I appreciate that they all speak to my present political views, so I’m generally on-board with whatever jokes they’re making about shit that’s happened in the past 24 hrs. – 7 days.
Stedwart has also been a hypocrite and an asshole.
Who the fuck is Stedwart? Its like you either tried to say Stedman or Stewart, but your inbred Tallahassee brain misconstrued the signals.
I don’t know where Oprah’s beard fits into this, but to say Stewart is a ‘hypocrite and an asshole’ is a double negative.
Stedwart is the funniest thing about Spongebob Squarepants.
Typos withholding, point stands.
And again @Marino, I’ve never been to Florida.
He’s still right, these news shows are just hurting America, just fucking destroying it. And Tucker was right, it’s all about “How much do you pay?”
No, Tucker’s on Fox News now. Here he is clutching his peen because Thor has boobs now: [uproxx.com]
And he has his own version of the HuffPo, The Daily Caller. Because you didn’t think the HuffPo wasn’t terrible enough!
@packman_jon I totally forgot he’s to blame for that site.
That commercial break was so fucking awkward.
Any man who wears a bowtie with no sense of irony waives his right to be taken seriously not just as a commentator but as a man.
And he didn’t even have to form an army of mercenaries.
CNN just announced that they have canceled their new version of Crossfire. It’s hilarious that they would choose today to do it.
i thought the low point was when the guardians took away his ring.
Devo, I just laughed my ass off. Funniest comment of the day.
I am a Stewart fan but he was being a dick here. Still CROSSFIRE was an awful show. btw Jon Oliver has the best show on TV right now.
Did anyone watch Frank Zappa on “Crossfire” when he was going up against the PMRC back in the 1980s? It is on Youtube in all of its glory, and Frank was brilliant.