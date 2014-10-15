It’s Been Exactly 10 Years Since Jon Stewart Effectively Ended ‘Crossfire’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ah, where does the time go? It seems like only yesterday Big Daddy star Jon Stewart was mocking Tucker Carlson’s bowtie on Crossfire, effectively ending the CNN show, but in fact, it was 10 years ago. Exactly 10 years ago, actually, and ever since the video was uploaded to YouTube, it’s been watched over seven million times, with a comments section that’s just as enlightening as you’d expect.

That’s good, but not as great as this still-classic exchange:

Carlson: “I do think you’re more fun on your show. Just my opinion.”

Stewart: “You know what’s interesting, though? You’re as big a dick on your show as you are on any show.”

Since October 15, 2004, Stewart has continued hosting The Daily Show, directed a movie, won multiple awards, and he takes home somewhere between $25-30 million every year. Meanwhile, Carlson was in an episode of The King of Queens once.