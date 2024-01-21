In his debut Saturday Night Live appearance, Australian actor Jacob Elordi laid it all out on the table, beginning with his opening monologue. He addressed one of the many shocking scenes in his latest film, Saltburn, and displayed a clip of Barry Keoghan’s character Oliver inserting himself into Elordi’s character, Felix’s grave.

The clip, for the sake of a TV-14 audience, was censored, however, Elordi clarified “I was the one in the grave.”

He continued, saying “If you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. And if you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome.”

After this, Elordi takes a few questions from the audience. One fan tells him “Loved you in Priscilla” then asked “What’s your favorite version of Elvis? Young Elvis or Old Elvis?”

Elordi then offered a cheeky response, saying “Probably Lilo And Stitch Elvis.”

This clarification comes after an October 2023 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which he revealed that he wasn’t super familiar with Elvis Presley’s catalog ahead of Priscilla.

“The most I knew of Elvis was in ‘Lilo & Stitch,’” Elordi said. “Which is a lot, by the way.”

In Lilo And Stitch, Lilo (Daveigh Chase) is a super fan of Elvis, and plays songs like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” and “Burnin’ Love” throughout the movie.

You can watch Elordi’s full opening SNL monologue above.