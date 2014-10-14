Jaime’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5 Storyline Will Be Very Different From The Books

#Game of Thrones
10.14.14 4 years ago 23 Comments

The post is dark and full of spoilers.

In the season four finale of Game of Thrones, Jaime Lannister helps Tyrion, who’s about to be executed, escape from King’s Landing. Before parting ways, they share a warm embrace, which is very different — *puts on smart-people glasses* — than what happens in the books. In A Storm of Swords, Jaime does indeed assist his brother, but left out of the show is the revelation that Tyrion’s first wife, Tysha, wasn’t a whore who pretended to be in love with him; her affection was genuine. Tyrion slaps Jaime in the face and tracks down his father, demanding an answer for what actually happened to Tysha.

Tywin’s final words: “Wherever whores go.”

It’s very different. So is what Game of Thrones has planned for Jaime next season.

More details of a major new scene are emerging now, according to Los Siete Reinos‘s sources in Spain. Los Siete Reinos reports that in this scene Jaime and Bronn arrive in Dorne to find Myrcella and Prince Trystane kissing. Myrcella is surprised to see her “uncle” Jaime, and Trystane offers his hand in greeting to Jaime, who offers him his left hand instead. (Via)

There’s more to the story, but I don’t want to ruin it for anyone. If you’re curious, head to the source link. Otherwise, just know that: no one knows what the hell season five is going to look like.

Via Watchers on the Wall

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesJAIME LANNISTERNIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP