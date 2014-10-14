Jaime’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5 Storyline Will Be Very Different From The Books

The post is dark and full of spoilers.

In the season four finale of Game of Thrones, Jaime Lannister helps Tyrion, who’s about to be executed, escape from King’s Landing. Before parting ways, they share a warm embrace, which is very different — *puts on smart-people glasses* — than what happens in the books. In A Storm of Swords, Jaime does indeed assist his brother, but left out of the show is the revelation that Tyrion’s first wife, Tysha, wasn’t a whore who pretended to be in love with him; her affection was genuine. Tyrion slaps Jaime in the face and tracks down his father, demanding an answer for what actually happened to Tysha.

Tywin’s final words: “Wherever whores go.”

It’s very different. So is what Game of Thrones has planned for Jaime next season.

More details of a major new scene are emerging now, according to Los Siete Reinos‘s sources in Spain. Los Siete Reinos reports that in this scene Jaime and Bronn arrive in Dorne to find Myrcella and Prince Trystane kissing. Myrcella is surprised to see her “uncle” Jaime, and Trystane offers his hand in greeting to Jaime, who offers him his left hand instead. (Via)

There’s more to the story, but I don’t want to ruin it for anyone. If you’re curious, head to the source link. Otherwise, just know that: no one knows what the hell season five is going to look like.

Via Watchers on the Wall