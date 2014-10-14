Jaime’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5 Storyline Will Be Very Different From The Books

The post is dark and full of spoilers.
In the season four finale of Game of Thrones, Jaime Lannister helps Tyrion, who’s about to be executed, escape from King’s Landing. Before parting ways, they share a warm embrace, which is very different — *puts on smart-people glasses* — than what happens in the books. In A Storm of Swords, Jaime does indeed assist his brother, but left out of the show is the revelation that Tyrion’s first wife, Tysha, wasn’t a whore who pretended to be in love with him; her affection was genuine. Tyrion slaps Jaime in the face and tracks down his father, demanding an answer for what actually happened to Tysha.
Tywin’s final words: “Wherever whores go.”
It’s very different. So is what Game of Thrones has planned for Jaime next season.
More details of a major new scene are emerging now, according to Los Siete Reinos‘s sources in Spain. Los Siete Reinos reports that in this scene Jaime and Bronn arrive in Dorne to find Myrcella and Prince Trystane kissing. Myrcella is surprised to see her “uncle” Jaime, and Trystane offers his hand in greeting to Jaime, who offers him his left hand instead. (Via)
There’s more to the story, but I don’t want to ruin it for anyone. If you’re curious, head to the source link. Otherwise, just know that: no one knows what the hell season five is going to look like.
More Bronn is always a good thing, and Jamie and Bronn becoming bros should sit well with all.
Most of the changes for the TV Show seem to be motivated by two things:
1) Reducing the number of characters by combining similar characters or having major characters fill the roles assigned to minor ones in the books (For example having Loras be Margaery’s only brother).
2) Keeping popular characters on screen longer by giving them more to do (Like having Bronn take over Jacelyn Bywaters and Ilyn Paine’s roles).
I generally don’t like the changes they’ve made on the show, but I’m okay with them keeping Bronn around longer. He’s mostly there to add humor and give Jamie someone to talk to. His presence doesn’t really dramatically impact the plot.
@TediousBoar Agree with all of this..
Unfortunately IIlyn Paynes role and great potential scenes were taken away by terminal cancer (fuck you cancer).
I have a feeling that RRRRRR Martin has realized the potential in Bronn and wouldn’t be shocked to see much more of him in next books (lol, next books) maybe even his own POV chapters.
Looks like the brothers Greyjoy wont make the cut, unless they are hanging on to them for SE6….they’re some badasseseses
@TediousBoar Many the changes on the show, especially since season one, have been a clearly motivated by their belief that the audience is stupid. They really hand fed us this shit sometimes and cut things because they think we won’t be abke to follow along.
So no Riverrun siege and the Blackfish?
They could still get to that.
The trip to Dorne might just be an excuse to pair Jaime and Bronn.
It could easily be filler. Although I think no Riverlands stuff would happen this season.
I hope they keep making these sort of changes to connect the plot lines. I really didn’t care for Feast for Crows so anything to spice it up works for me.
I am re-reading it right now. Jesus, so bad compared to the first three books.
Im currently re-reading it as well. I am definitely in the minority when i say this, but i think its one of the best books of the series. Victarion and Arianne are the tits. Im hoping for a couple iron island episodes in season 6. But if they only do 7 seasons its probably not happening. Having said that, I would suck RR Martin off to get my hands on the WOW. Let em slap me around and shit, whatever he wanted…. I’m a guy too
I probably should reread books 4 and 5 again, since I read them at the tailend of a decade of drinking and not a lot was making sense. But fuck they were so terrible, I don’t even think being sober could make them better.
“And then i’ll put my mouth on his” -Liz Lemon
Yes! Screw the books! Go show! Now I want Jon Snow and Natalie Dormer to pilot a Jaeger together and fight against the Dragons!
I am surprisingly okay with that concept.
Everyone wants more Bronn but I was looking forward to seeing the off page trolling Bronn does to Cersie being executed on screen. How far out of his way (book version) Bronn went to mess with the Lannister bitch was great and it showed that he may have failed to come to Tyrion’s aid in order to take care of himself first, but that he was still actually very find of Tyrion and was eager to take opportunities to stick it to his friend’s enemies.
Looks like they are just trying to keep a couple familiar faces in Dorne because when they shift their focus to the events of book 4 then the tv show people would have no clue who anybody is with all the new characters. And Dany’s storyline is going to come to an end this season as well as far as the books go. So basically, the Winds of Winter needs to come out by the end of this season. Also Bran is done too for now.
I don’t read the books, but was I the only one paying attention when someone (maybe not that much attention) told Tyrion, I think it was Jaime, that his first gal was not a whore, and that is why, besides his horrible ‘My Lion’ whore fucking him, Tyrion killed the fuck out of his father on the loo?
Maybe it was his dad who told him? But somebody did, otherwise I wouldn’t know this, since I am but a simple non-book reader.
That did not happen on the show. You must have been spoiled by book reader comments and then forgot about it, because that scene did not take place on the show.
I have to watch it again, but I swear Jaime tells Tyrion that right before he helps him escape King’s Landing. That knowledge, plus Shae’s betrayal with a hypocrite whore-fucking father is what makes Tyrion kill his dad. I still have it recorded. I’ll go check it out tonight.
Yeah, nothing of the sort happens in the show. They laid the groundwork but never brought it up again.
Also, the vengeful way Shae acted on the witness stand was completely against everything they set up for three seasons. The show made her smart and kind instead of stupid and greedy like in the books. She would have seen through Tyrion calling her a useless whore just to send her way. Heck, Tyrion just would have been brutally honest with her in the first place.
I’m not a book reader (yet)…..so I’d be OK with all the chicks having a couple of full frontal (and rear-al) hot-tub lesbo scenes…..maybe to fill up season six and seven until the last book is written…..
The last book will never be written, at least not by GRR Martin.