If you’ve ever dreamed of donning a slick suit and traveling around the world while bringing down the bad guys, perhaps a James Bond-themed competition is for you. Luckily, there is one in the works at Amazon!

007’s Road To A Million will feature contestants traveling the world and competing at tasks in various James Bond locations, all for the goal of winning up to 1 million pounds — which comes to about 1.3 million US dollars. There will be physical challenges as well as trivia questions that the teams of two will have to answer correctly in order to advance.

The show has been in the works for a while since a globe-trotting competition series sounds like it will need a lot of planning. Production is slated to begin this year, so there is still time for civilians to train and practice their Bond-style moves and rehearse the correct way to order a vodka martini. So, more or less, the show sounds like The Amazing Race with fancier cars.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but the show will consist of eight parts and be available to stream on Amazon Prime. The show will be produced by 72 Films in collaboration with Bond producers Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and MGM Television.

Now that Daniel Craig is done with his spy days, maybe whoever wins this competition will be the next Bond? And maybe it will be a comedy!