There’s a lot to process about the story alleging crappy dining behavior from James Corden. To some, the outgoing late night host is a mensch who likes singing in cars. To Keith McNally, the legendary New York City restauranteur of the SoHo mainstay Balthazar, he’s a “tiny Cretin of a man” who has been banned from his joints. What did he do? According to a manager’s reports, he was, to put it lightly, pretty rude, prone to childish outbursts over minor dining issues.

As the Internet is wont to do, though, some zeroed in on a specific aspect of the story. According to the second of two unflattering reports, Corden’s wife one day ordered “an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad.” Corden was livid when his wife discovered a “little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk.” When the waiter returned with the fixed dish, they accidentally brought home fries instead of a salad. That’s when Corden got really mad, over home fries.

But let’s back up here: She ordered an “egg yolk omelette”? An omelette comprised entirely of gooey yolk? Without the soft egg whites that hold it together and give it fluff? Is that even possible? Is an omelette without any egg whites even an omelette? Perhaps it requires another name, or maybe just call it “hollandaise.”

There’s a lot to get angry about in these claims. Yelling at servers and waitstaff, especially at one of the most demanding restaurants in a restaurant town, is not cool. That being noted, some made sure to dwell on the “yolk omelette” aspect, which left many confused.

for every egg white omelette there must be a corresponding egg yolk omelette this is just math https://t.co/UEmvEsgXBG — darth™ (@darth) October 17, 2022

I’m sure it’s a keto thing or whatever but like … what?? — Helen Rosner (@hels) October 17, 2022

a lot going on here but WHAT is an all egg yolk omelette!! https://t.co/NTe7cjXHjB — victoria edel (@victoriaedel) October 17, 2022

And/or angry.

I'm sorry but anyone who orders an ALL YOLK omelette deserves to be banned from every restaurant https://t.co/u9xC6OrTre — Khushbu Shah (@KhushAndOJ) October 17, 2022

“Yolk omelette” led others to think about a more recent, albeit cocktail-related disaster.

goodbye negroni spagliato with prosecco, hello egg yolk omelette — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) October 17, 2022

To some, “yolk omelette” screamed decadence.

James Corden’s wife ordering an egg yolk omelette with gruyere is the kind of Hollywood decadence we all suspect is happening but rarely see exposed like this https://t.co/OYC5AIzjFm — Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 17, 2022

egg yolk omelette…some people deserve public shame pic.twitter.com/d0IEUl7IeC — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) October 17, 2022

Others, though, thought it sounded good.

Not heard of an egg yolk omelette before but sounds very good. pic.twitter.com/9h3ilzJS90 — Dean Kissick (@deankissick) October 17, 2022

To some, though, it was a reminder to not be rude to those working in bustling restaurants.

1) Don't be a dick to your servers

2) This seems to track with what others have said about Corden

3) Didn't we cancel McNally after his defense of Allen/Maxwell

4) Who tf orders an all-egg yolk omelette?! https://t.co/8ZRK3jFhnZ — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) October 17, 2022

OMG I just read the full post, Corden actually yells at the waiter because there’s some egg white in his wife’s egg yolk omelette https://t.co/jejvWlr7qN pic.twitter.com/FKM54fwRF1 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 17, 2022

And others were reminded of other alleged Corden blunders.