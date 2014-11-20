James Franco, A Hobbit, And Lois Lane Are Hosting ‘SNL’ In December

#James Franco #SNL
11.20.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Cameron Diaz hosts SNL this week, but don’t worry, things will get better in December. That’s because James Franco, Martin Freeman (whose dark comedy side, which he so brilliantly showcased in Fargo, will hopefully be tapped into), and the radiant Amy Adams will be accompanied by musical guests Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, and One Direction in Studio 8H.

Um, maybe skip the music.

December 6th: James Franco and Nicki Minaj
December 13th: Martin Freeman and Charli XCX
December 20th: Amy Adams and One Direction

These could be the best episodes in years, and they still wouldn’t be half as funny as this.

Via the Wrap

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Franco#SNL
TAGSAMY ADAMSjames francoMartin FreemanSNL

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 12 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP