James Franco, A Hobbit, And Lois Lane Are Hosting ‘SNL’ In December

Cameron Diaz hosts SNL this week, but don’t worry, things will get better in December. That’s because James Franco, Martin Freeman (whose dark comedy side, which he so brilliantly showcased in Fargo, will hopefully be tapped into), and the radiant Amy Adams will be accompanied by musical guests Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, and One Direction in Studio 8H.
Um, maybe skip the music.
December 6th: James Franco and Nicki Minaj
December 13th: Martin Freeman and Charli XCX
December 20th: Amy Adams and One Direction
These could be the best episodes in years, and they still wouldn’t be half as funny as this.
Freeman and Charli XCX, fuck yes.
crap, I really hoped you mean Teri Hatcher.
*meant
Dean Cain would get us an edit button by now.
Teri Hatcher hosted an episode of SNL back in 1995 and it was surprisingly really good.
“These could be the best episodes in years”
But, but, you just said: Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, and One Direction.
So skip the musical performances you doorknob.
Crossing fingers that Martin Freeman has a Simon Pegg and Nick Frost cameo.