James Franco, A Hobbit, And Lois Lane Are Hosting ‘SNL’ In December

Cameron Diaz hosts SNL this week, but don’t worry, things will get better in December. That’s because James Franco, Martin Freeman (whose dark comedy side, which he so brilliantly showcased in Fargo, will hopefully be tapped into), and the radiant Amy Adams will be accompanied by musical guests Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, and One Direction in Studio 8H.

Um, maybe skip the music.

December 6th: James Franco and Nicki Minaj

December 13th: Martin Freeman and Charli XCX

December 20th: Amy Adams and One Direction

These could be the best episodes in years, and they still wouldn’t be half as funny as this.

Via the Wrap