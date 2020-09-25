Following the announcement that John Cena’s The Suicide Squad character, Peacemaker, is getting his own HBO Max series, writer/director James Gunn has been fielding fan questions on social media and setting the record straight, as he so often does. During a recent Twitter Q&A, Gunn made it a point to note that the timeline for Peacemaker has not been confirmed to avoid spoiling The Suicide Squad. While it’s expected that the film will kill off part of its cast, naturally, Gunn wants to keep fans guessing as to which characters will bite the big one in the upcoming action comedy.

We’re holding off announcing the timeline of the #Peacemaker TV show until after #TheSuicideSquad movie. https://t.co/djDYLSg9l4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2020

When fans highlighted that the press release referred to Peacemaker as an origin story, Gunn directed their attention to the specific wording of the announcement, which actually said that the series will be “exploring the origins” of the douchebag character. As Gunn notes, that doesn’t exactly mean the show is a prequel.

“Exploring the origins” does not necessarily mean prequel. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2020

While Gunn played things close to the chest about Peacemaker‘s timeline, he apparently had no qualms with confirming that members of The Suicide Squad will have cameos, which may or may not include Pete Davidson’s Blackguard:

It will be done. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2020

Earlier in the week, Gunn also used Twitter to calm down Marvel fans who were understandably concerned that Peacemaker could delay the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn put those concerns to rest by revealing that he already wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker while being bored out of his mind during the quarantine. “I’m stuck at home, so I wrote a TV series,” Gunn tweeted.

On top of that, Peacemaker will film during the scheduled break that always existed between The Suicide Squad and the third Guardians movie, which hasn’t been delayed once since Gunn was rehired:

I haven’t delayed it a single day. It’s been on the exact same schedule it’s been on since I was rehired. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2020

(Via James Gunn on Twitter)