James Michael Tyler, Who Played Gunther On ‘Friends,’ Has Stage 4 Prostate Cancer That’s Going To ‘Probably Get Me’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

James Michael Tyler, the actor best known for playing Central Perk manager Gunther during all 10 seasons of Friends, revealed that he has stage four prostate cancer. He broke the news on Monday’s episode of the Today show, where he said that he’s been “dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years… It’s stage 4 [now], late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s going to probably get me”:

He was told during a routine physical that he had advanced prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. He was then placed on a hormone therapy that “worked amazingly” for a year or so. But “right at the time of the pandemic” last year, Tyler explained to the outlet, the cancer “progressed” and spread throughout his body, affecting his spine, which led to paralysis of his lower body. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Michael Tyler originally planned to make an in-person appearance during HBO Max’s much-watched Friends reunion and “be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities.” But he decided to make a virtual cameo instead. “It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t wanna bring a downer on it, you know?” he explained. “I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.'”

Michael Tyler went on Today in an attempt to “help save at least one life by coming out with this news” and encourage men to get a PSA screening. “A lot of men, if they catch this early, it’s easily treatable. I don’t want people to have to go through what I’ve been going through,” he said. “This is not … an easy process.”

(Via People)

