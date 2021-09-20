Fresh off of Ted Lasso damn near sweeping the Emmys, Hulu has unveiled Jason Sudeikis‘ newest TV role: The ghost advisor to an assassin primate in Marvel’s Hit-Monkey. (Think Obi-Wan Kenobi, but with more tattoos, and Luke Skywalker is a Japanese snow monkey with a gun.) The show was announced years ago when Hulu was shaping up to be the home for Marvel animated series before Disney+ became a major player. However, at least two of the four shows announced by Hulu were shelved as M.O.D.O.K. became the only project to see the light of day until now.

Thanks to a new trailer, Marvel fans can get a first look at Hit-Monkey, which also stars Olivia Munn and George Takei in the animated series that will arrive later this fall.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Monkey’s peaceful existence in the Japanese alps is shattered by the tragic loss of his tribe—setting him on a course of revenge and violence in the very world of humans that are responsible for his plight. He’s a killer of killers with a bit of a rage problem. Throughout the series, he must learn to navigate the struggle between his inherently sweet nature and the evil acts he must commit. It’s through his complicated friendship with the Ghost of Bryce (a former assassin and now, Monkey’s unwanted conscience), that will determine whether Monkey will be consumed by his rage or channel it for good. This is the story of Hit-Monkey.

Hit-Monkey starts streaming on November 17 on Hulu.

