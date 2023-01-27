Jay Leno is having a bit of a rough patch. The beloved Tonight Show host’s reality series, Jay Leno’s Garage, has been cancelled by CNBC after seven seasons on the air. The decision arrives after Leno survived a harrowing ordeal where his face caught on fire while repairing an old car back in November. The show was a love letter to Leno’s passion for cars, but according to Deadline, it’s been axed as the network focuses on “business oriented reality shows” like Shark Tank and Undercover Boss.

As if losing his show after surviving his face catching on fire wasn’t enough, Leno was also in a motorcycle accident last week, which is only just now making headlines. Via PEOPLE:

Detailing that he “got knocked off” his motorcycle on Jan. 17, Leno told the outlet, “I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.” “But I’m okay!” the star — who is returning to Las Vegas in March — added. “I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Despite the string of bad luck, Leno’s sense of humor hasn’t faltered and you can’t keep the guy off the stage. The comedian knows he’s lucky to be alive, and he was cracking jokes even after the gasoline fire back in November that covered his face, chest, and hands with burns. Leno penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal describing the ordeal and joked that he has a “brand new face” now. “It’s better than what was there before,” The Tonight Show legend quipped.

(Via Deadline, PEOPLE)