Following an awkward Vanity Fair interview where Jeff Garlin fluctuated between confirming and denying multiple allegations of misconduct on the set of The Goldbergs, the actor is leaving the series after being the subject of several HR investigations. Despite denying rumors that he was fired from the show, Garlin did tell Vanity Fair‘s Maureen Ryan that it was a possibility that he could exit the ABC sitcom if that’s what Sony Pictures Television wants. Via Deadline:

According to sources, a mutual agreement was reached today that Garlin will not be returning to the show. His exit is effective immediately. Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the comedy, had no comment. Garlin was believed to have had one more day of shooting left from the original 18-episode Season 9 order after his schedule had been reduced. No decision has been made yet on a potential 10th season of The Goldbergs, which remains one of ABC’s strongest comedy series.

Despite agreeing to the Vanity Fair interview against the advice of his representation, Garlin refused to get into the specifics of the misconduct allegations against him, which he acknowledged existed, but chalked them up to his “process” that involves being “silly” on set. However, Deadline was able to speak to sources on the set who elaborated on Garlin’s alleged behavior:

According to a source on the show, a camera assistant made a complaint to her department head about Garlin’s use of the word. After the actor found out, he reportedly put his hands around her and kept saying “vagina” in her face over and over again. Overall, Garlin’s go-to jokes that a number of people on the show found offensive were talking about grandma’s vagina, balls and brassier, a co-worker said. Additionally, he would not address some longtime female crew members by name, using instead nicknames that some also considered offensive.

Garlin is also accused of being “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive” during the few days he’s on set. He acknowledged an incident with his double, which he again categorized as “silly,” but according to sources, Garlin reportedly swore at the man’s wife, who also works on the show, which sparked the most recent HR investigation that led to Garlin’s exit.

(Via Deadline)