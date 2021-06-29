Curb Your Enthusiasm star Jeff Garlin has some bad news for fans of the iconic comedy: Larry David is way too old to keep making much more of the series. In what sounded like something the TV version of Larry might say, Garlin admitted that he doesn’t think the show’s creator, who’ll turn 74 years old on Friday, has got enough gas left in his tank to keep the show going for much longer. Prettay, prettay, harsh.

As Mediaite notes, Garlin chatted about the future of the long-running HBO series with comedian Tim Dillon for his podcast, The Tim Dillon Show, on Sunday. Garlin, sounding as if he’s learned a few tips from David’s “social assassin” character, doesn’t seem very confident that there’s much more Curb coming people’s way. “We could maybe do one more [season], maybe,” Garlin said. “You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don’t get me wrong, he’s in good shape.” But Garlin, who does double-duty working on both Curb and The Goldbergs, says that the schedule for him—at age “fifty-f*cking-nine”—is “exhausting.”

“It rips me apart. And the equivalent happens to Larry, cause he’s in every scene, working every day, having to be there at 6:30 in the morning. I don’t know if physically he can do more than, let’s say another season. I think he could do another, I don’t know if he has two in him.”

It’s worth noting that when asked about the future of the show in 2011, Garlin put the chances of seeing more seasons at “51 percent.” That was three seasons ago.

(Via Mediaite)