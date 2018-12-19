Jenna Fisher And Angela Kinsey Recreated A Classic ‘The Office’ Scene

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Angela from The Office has a cooking show in Youtube. If you didn’t know anything about Angela Kinsey outside of the character she played on the NBC comedy, this might sound strange. But Kinsey is much different than Angela Martin.

For example, she’s close friends with Jenna Fisher, who played Pam. On the show, the two never quite connected, and it was made clear at basically every turn that Angela didn’t like Pam, which made her not like Angela very much. But off camera, and out of character, the two were close on set. So it made sense that Fisher joined Kinsey on the show to cook some Christmas cookies and, in the process, recreate a scene they shot together in Season 4.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Fun Run” has a lot going on: it opens with Michael hitting Meredith with his car. The show’s documentary makers also reveal to Jim and Pam that they know they are dating. But Angela also has a sick cat, which Dwight then mercy kills by shoving him in her freezer. Angela gets suspicious when her frozen foods are “clawed to shreds” that perhaps Sprinkles didn’t die of natural causes, but of a body temperature too low to survive. Which would mean her boyfriend killed her cat.