So naturally, Netflix wants more of the main attraction and has confirmed a second season with plenty of details still shrouded in secrecy. Still, some hints have dropped here and there, so let’s discuss what could be lurking around the corner, including a heretofore unseen member of the Addams fam who could surface outside of a portrait at Nevermore Academy.

Netflix struck streaming gold with Tim Burton’s Wednesday series starring Jenna Ortega. The unblinking Addams daughter’s show currently qualifies as the most streamed series in all of Netflix history (sorry, Suits), and the streamer also saw fit to greenlight an Uncle Fester sideshow starring Fred Armisen.

Plot

The show certainly didn’t take the predictable path and put the title character on an investigative path to clear the Addams family rep of Garrett Gates’ murder. As well, Wednesday rebelled against taking the path of her parents, but ultimately, the finale left open a major question: whether or not Tyler (and Hydes in general) was able to act of his own volition, or if he was simply acting at Thornhill’s behest. Whether or not Tyler’s true nature will be further dealt with in Season 2 remains unknown, but at least we know (among the many dangling threads) that Wednesday has gained character depth and begun to realize that she cannot simply achieve her goals by acting alone.

With that said, the overstuffed first-season finale didn’t leave straightforward clues about what comes next. However, Jenna Ortega has gone on record with ET to hope that Wednesday will be “darker” when she resurfaces. The actress also wants the script to go deeper into Wednesday’s motives, including why “her main drive with the monster was a kind of competitiveness.”

Will Ortega receive her wish? No one knows — her previous comments about the show’s writing weren’t a hit — but the show will soon pick up production again in Romania, so we will watch for developments.

Cast

This should wouldn’t exist if Jenna Ortega wasn’t returning as the gothy lead character. Presumably, Morticia and Gomez will still be portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman. Ideally, we will see Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Hunter Doohan, Jamie McShane Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday again. Will Fred Armisen drop in as Uncle Fester again, or will he simply be starring in his own series from here on out?

No one can say, but Netflix has confirmed that there will be a new member of the Addams clan to surface in Season 2, and Ortega has crossed her fingers in favor of this being Cousin Itt.