The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is taking a one-day break to make room for Election Day coverage. Haven’t we suffered enough? Instead, there will be an exhibition match between three of the greatest contestants ever: Amy Schneider (40 consecutive games won), Matt Amodio (38), and Mattea Roach (23). But not in every market.

In response to a Jeopardy! fan who complained about the for-fun exhibition game being preempted by the election, host (and favorite among grandmas) Ken Jennings wrote, “Tomorrow’s Amy-Matt-Mattea exhibition showdown was planned specifically to avoid Election Day pre-emptions in many markets. Consult local listings, as they say, to find out when and where your affiliate will wind up airing it.”

The Jeopardy! website notes that tonight’s episode “may be preempted or moved this week due to various events” in the following cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Sacramento, Portland, Columbus, West Palm Beach, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, New Orleans, or Richmond. You can find out more information here.

Jennings also pulled out a deep cut David Letterman reference. “Some have asked why I announced tomorrow’s special @Jeopardy! match as ‘an exhibition…no wagering.’ It’s Dave’s fault, see below. There will still be contestant wagers on Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy! But YOU THE VIEWER should not be wagering!” he tweeted. You can watch that video below — or save it for tonight. Better yet, instead of keeping your eyes glued to CNN, spend the next watching old Letterman clips. It’s a much better use of your time.

Happy regular Tuesday! If you, like me, often spend US election days glued to CNN in a nervous fugue, I recommend breaking up your evening by watching tn’s special Jeopardy exhibition featuring @Jeopardamy, @AmodioMatt, and me!! It’s a fantastic game and a barrel of laughs ✨ — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) November 8, 2022

