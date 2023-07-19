The average episode of Jeopardy! is watched by million of viewers. That’s a lot of public exposure for, say, a beekeeper from Albany, New York, or a librarian living in Council Bluffs, Iowa. A recent contestant got more attention than she expected, to the point where she was asked to start an OnlyFans.

Anji Nyquist, a social media coordinator from Minneapolis, Minnesota (and major Minnesota Timberwolves fan), won the July 5th episode of Jeopardy! with a one-day total of $8,800. She told the Sun that the experience was “amazing” and that she was “as shocked as I looked. I had a good game, but I had just turned to [fellow contestant] Aubrey [Gillerman] and said, ‘I’m not gonna win this one,’ and he said something so kind, like, ‘You never know!’ And all of a sudden, Final Jeopardy happens, and I did win; it was crazy.”

Nyquist, who was bounced from the game show after the next episode, hosted a Q&A on her Instagram about what it was like.

“I did an ‘ask me anything,’ and there were a lot of people who asked, ‘Would you do an OnlyFans? It would be really popular.’ I mean, that’s not my style, but it was flattering,” she said. “You’re gonna get some nice people, and you’re gonna get some creeps. I have been getting DMs from random men. Most of it’s just nice, ‘you’re so beautiful, you’re the hottest contestant ever,’ which is so dumb.” Nyquist added, “It was not what I was expecting, that’s for sure.”

Maybe these dudes thought they were messaging Ken Jennings?

Let me stress that I haven’t made my decision yet. pic.twitter.com/BbSWnyEnMn — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 19, 2023

(Via the Sun)