Ken Jennings Fired Back At A ‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Who Questioned A Sake-Related Clue: ‘Buy A Dictionary’

Ken Jennings reminded everyone that he’s not afraid to clap back at Jeopardy! fans who question the trivia show’s accuracy. Mispronounce a word, and they’ll pounce all over you.

However, this time, Jennings had the dictionary on his side. The debacle started after a recent episode that involved rhyming the word sake. Little did Jeopardy! know it was stepping on a land mine. Via Decider:

Under the category “Potent Potable Rhyme Time,” the trio had to guess two rhyming words, with one of them being an alcoholic beverage. The $200 clue, which read, “Rice wine for the guy who rides a racehorse,” was guessed correctly by Elsila, who responded, “What is: ‘Sake’ and ‘Jockey.’”

On social media, Jeopardy! fans called out the show for the seemingly controversial rhyming. “Dear @Jeopardy writers ‘Sake’ and ‘Jockey’ are not rhyming words,” one fan tweeted.

The fan then decided to tag Jennings, who shot back with a screenshot that confirmed the show’s pronunciation is correct. “I am once again asking Americans to buy a dictionary,” Jennings replied.

But the back and forth didn’t end there. The user replied, “Love when English changes foreign words, I guess,” which prompted another snarky response from Jennings. “Yeah, I’m always mad when people say the ‘s’ in Paris. Shameful.”

