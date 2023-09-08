One of the more alarming incidents in Rolling Stone‘s story about the “toxic” work environment of The Tonight Show involved guest Jerry Seinfeld telling host Jimmy Fallon to apologize to a crew member he scolded. “It was very awkward, and Jerry was like, ‘You should apologize to him,’ almost trying to make it a joke,” a former employee said. “It was one of the strangest moments ever and so many people were there, so it’s kind of hard to forget.”

Seinfeld claims this never happened, or at least not the way it was reported.

“This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well,” the Seinfeld star told Rolling Stone. “I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events.”

Once the Rolling Stone article went live, Fallon apologized to his staff. “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” he said on a Zoom call. “Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” Fallon added that he did not intend to “create that type of atmosphere.”

(Via Rolling Stone)