The Avengers of late-night comedy have finally banded together to save America’s most underappreciated humans: talk show staff. Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon and his new beard have announced that they are releasing a special Spotify podcast titled Strike Force Five, which will begin rolling out this week. Proceeds from the podcast will go straight to the staff from each of their respective late-night shows who have been out of work since May due to the WGA strike.

Each episode of the podcast will have one host leading the talk (which is expected to be about the strike and beyond) with the four others participating in the conversations. It sure will be interesting to see Jimmy Fallon let other people talk for once! There are currently 12 planned episodes, but let’s see how long this strike goes on for. We might have to listen to all five of these men talk over each other for the next year.

The podcast was a collective idea from the quintet, who had been hosting weekly Zoom calls since the strike began in the Spring. Now that they have run out of things to talk about, they must have decided to share their collective consciousness with the world. The podcast will be sponsored by Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile, so expect some Deadpool jokes in there somewhere.

The first episode of Strike Force Five drops on Wednesday, August 30th.

