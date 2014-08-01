Jessica Williams Should Be Your Favorite ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.

In the two years since joining The Daily Show, Jessica Williams has made quite an impact, putting together several great segments, and establishing herself as one of the best aspects of the show. Over the past year in particular, she’s looked like the next breakout correspondent. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five of Jessica Williams best Daily Show moments so far.
When she schooled an army lieutenant about black hair.
Recently, the Army made some new regulations about what hairstyles were acceptable in the military. This proved to be a problem for black female soldiers, because it just so happens that the only hairstyles that are acceptable are the ones that take hours and hours to create. In this brilliant segment, Williams attempts to explain this problem to an army lieutenant — naturally, a white guy — who is not particularly sympathetic to this cause. She illustrates the point by taking him to a black hair salon, and having him identify hair products while blindfolded. The surprising thing is, he’s actually a bit receptive to everything she says. So, in addition to being hilarious, this segment might have actually made a difference.
When she described the problems faced by women in very frank terms.
In the wake of a campus rape epidemic in which many of the perpetrators received almost no punishment from their universities, Williams and Jordan Klepper give advice to young college students who plan to drink at parties. Williams makes the astute — and depressing — point that while the drunk frat boys may fear waking up with a penis drawn on their face, women face the much more serious threat of…well, you can see where this is going. Meanwhile, new guy Jordan Klepper does an admirable job as the dudebro straight man, spouting off the #NotAllMen type foolishness that allows these situations to proliferate.
When she exposed the real-life Hunger Games.
In late December, with the government sequester jeopardizing families on food stamps, Williams talks to a woefully out-of-touch — or perhaps just cruel — Forbes Magazine columnist who suggests that the SNAP program be done away with altogether. His basic point is that as long as poor people aren’t actually starving to death, we’re fine. In the tradition of great Daily Show segments, Williams lets the columnist’s idiocy speak for itself, rather than actually telling him how stupid he’s being. But the kicker comes at the end, when Williams notes that the talking points made by conservatives seem an awful lot like The Hunger Games, and thus, she decides to hold an actual hunger games using Manhattan school children. They fight over a juice box, and one of them apparently shoots an arrow into a turkey. As good of a satire of empathy-devoid fiscal conservatives as you’ll find.
When she asked a group of white people what they thought about racism
In particularly ingenious move, Williams and Samantha Bee both ask a group people how far along America has gotten towards ending racism. The twist? Williams talks to an all-white group, while Bee talks to an all-black group. The results are not particularly surprising — the white group feels like we’ve made a ton of progress, while the black group doesn’t think we’ve made any whatsoever, and that we may be actually going backwards. Both correspondents do a hilarious job of dealing with a painfully awkward situation, while hammering the point home that we still have a long way to go before racism won’t be a problem.
When she diagnosed Paula Deen with Type 2 Racism
When Paula Deen’s history of racism was revealed last year, a strong backlash took place, and Deen was fired from every TV gig she had. In spite of this, Williams was merciful, noting that Deen was suffering from either Type 1 or Type 2 racism. Type 1 being racism you inherit genetically, while Type 2 is the kind you develop on your own. Williams determines that Deen might be suffering from a bit of both. But all is not lost, as Williams prescribes a patch that can cure her racism. I’m not sure if I should type the name of that patch here, so you should probably just watch the video.
Nope, nope, nope, nope, and nope. She’s just not that funny. Sorry. She can be funny but compared to Jason Jones and Aasif Mandvi (is he still on the show) she doesn’t quite hold up.
So, Ted, you’re saying the only reason a white man would offer praise about a minority or a woman is to feel good about diversity?
You’re some kind of a performance artist, I take it. You’re trying to expose the stupidity of right-wing assholes by making their positions look so outlandishly ridiculous they’re laughable?
“As a dedicated viewer who isn’t sure who’s still on the show, I am sure this person is not funny!”
Koogler, he is playing some 43rd dimension chess. We can’t get comprehend his level.
@Koogler
Let me know when you find someone who is actually successful at that
@sncreducer9 I am a dedicated viewer who watches the show nightly. I just don’t know if Mandvi’s new gig precludes him from also being a correspondent on the show, and its been a while since he had a segment. I am not privy to his contract so I was asking the hivemind.
At the risk of being racist and sexist, I find her very funny.
Funny
She gives me a lady boner
Get your eyes checked then
She’s great, but don’t tell me who i should like or not like. I can ignore most of this sites shitty upworthy headlines, but that type of shit grates.
Its just a headline.
@The Curse Of Marino everyone has little things that bug them
@dissident
This is not a new headline style here at Uproxx. They do it all the time with e.g. TV shows that aren’t getting enough attention, have done for as long as I’ve been coming here, since before Filmdrunk came on board even. You’re essentially complaining that you don’t like how Ronald Regan does things.
@Mechakisc – ha fair enough
I just wanna smash …
I thought she was really iffy when she first joined, but she’s definitely grown a lot, and now I think she’s quite hilarious on the show. In particular during her segment about relief aid being sent to certain countries, and asking the one guy if he likes “filling Djibouti up with that good stuff?” and her sarcastic look directly into the camera afterward. Funny as hell
I think it is less about her being laugh out loud funny, and more about her bringing up issues that are so true that sometimes you can’t even laugh, because it sucks. Her points of view have barely present on the Daily Show, so it opens up opportunities to bring up things that people like John Stewart would have never thought of. My favorite line she had was when she said that Paula Deen’s words dont hurt black people as much as her recipes do.
Personally, I cant stand her. I gave her many shots at winning me over, but she seems like a one trick pony…
1) This Video Only Plays In The United States
2) This Video Only Plays In The United States
3) This Video Only Plays In The United States
4) This Video Only Plays In The United States
5) This Video Only Plays In The United States
I assume the context of this article is “favourite…. apart from Jason Jones obviously”
See, you spelled favorite with a “u” — that’s what stopped the video from playing.
If you can’t figure out the internet I don’t feel bad for you.
@Aunt Jemima : Or you could help Skippy out and not be a piece of shit about it, jerk.
Dude, I’ve posted this link so many times, sorry about being jaded. Learn to fucking internet, people!
She is in a fantastic position to highlight some things going on in this country that aren’t cool. A lot of times I don’t feel like laughing, but I feel educated about other people’s problems.
I haven’t seen her do any bits that were laugh out loud funny, but she fits in with Jason and Samantha not quite well. As much as I love Olivia Munn, I don’t think she was ever going to make it as a full time correspondent, where Jessica is doing great.
Jessica towers over Sam Bee, and I want there to be more segments where they walk next to each other. As a tall man myself, I find that one aspect of her almost irresistibly attractive, and no other part of her is any harder on the eyes.
In short, the haters are wrong, and this is a part of the Daily Show’s history that will be looked back on fondly by the future.
I thought the campus rape segment was amazing, and I wish it got more publicity.
I’m also one of those people who thinks civil rights is going backwards. So I’m glad to see someone else say it too, even if it’s a random black person telling Sam Bee.
Yeah Jason Jones >
Jessica isn’t bad but I hope they let her cover more stories that aren’t just about black people and/or women.
I feel the same. I find it super annoying when most of the stuff I see her doing is about black people or women.
And even more to the point. I can’t sit through a Larry Wilmore, Senior Black Correspondent, segment. Maybe because I grew up in South Africa, I just have such a bad taste towards these race things. I don’t find it funny.
I think I would like Jessica and Larry way more if they were used as “Correspondents” as opposed to “Black Correspondent” or “Women Correspondent”.
I’d definitely do her but she’s pretty bad on the show.
She’s gotten better, but still seems pretty impressed with herself, like she knows she’s delivering a punchline. Then again, I’m an Internet commenter and she’s a Daily Show correspondent, so what the fuck do I know about being funny
Internet should only be capitalized when starting a sentence (e.g., this sentence).
She’s not my favorite but I like her.
That white chick talking about racism and fashion is a special kind of racist. In other words (i.e.) racist.
If you’re saying best correspondent, I would agree with you. The Army hair regulations was an insane segment, I can’t believe shit like that is happening. But, if you’re going for funniest, Jason Jones never fails to make me laugh. Hell, even the new guy, Jordan, is getting pretty high on the list. The one this week where he makes the student ask the older cancer researcher about her sex life was freaking hilarious.
Her segment on the hair regulations cracked me up. “Pshh I’ve seen you guys at Myrtle Beach. You know what corn rows are.” Cracks me up every time. I’m not so sure of the new guy yet. He seems unsure of himself (or maybe that is part of his schtick, being the new guy and all). However, there is potential there.
She is a vast improvment over Olivia Munn
Jessica Williams is one of the reasons I don’t much like Daily Show anymore. She’s loud, obnoxious, always goes for the sledgehammer when a scalpel is required, and she represents the worst of how Daily Show has become All Race All The Time. I mean, if you’re really going to compare her to names like Colbert, Helms, Carell, Bee or Corddrey, she just doesn’t measure up.