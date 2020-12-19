Jim Carrey is an unqualified comic genius whose legacy as one of the most inventive and fearless performers is secure. But even the greats swing and miss. Taking chances is what they do! With that in mind, a number of people have not enjoyed his most recent work, which has been playing SNL’s version of incoming president Joe Biden. And if you were among his detractors, then good news: He’s conceding the role to someone else.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey wrote on Twitter. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s*it. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Carrey debuted his take on the former veep-turned-president on SNL’s season debut, back early October, and he wound up doing it over a total of six episodes. His Biden seemed partly inspired by his old In Living Color character, Fire Marshall Bill Burns, though he played him as cooler and more confident than the longtime politician really is. In fact, it seemed so divorced from the actual Biden, who’s folksy and charming and endearingly bumbling, that it almost seemed like Carrey had studied the wrong guy.

But a smart person knows when to throw in the towel, and that’s what Jim Carrey has done. And it will free him to do other, better activities. There’s no word yet on who will take up the Biden mantle, but Carrey joins a fine list of Biden SNL performers, among them Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, and John Mulaney. But since Biden will be with us for at least another four years, obviously it makes more sense for SNL honcho Lorne Michaels to go with one of the regulars, rather than going to an outsider, as he’s overly wont to do.

