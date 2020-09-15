TV

Watch Jim Cramer Awkwardly Backpedal After Calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ In Live On-Air Interview

CNBC anchor and Mad Money host Jim Cramer is under fire for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” during an interview on his show early Tuesday morning.

Cramer had Pelosi on to dig into the controversy surrounding stalled negotiations for another stimulus bill to help Americans suffering during the current Coronavirus pandemic when he made the unfortunate mistake of using the nickname President Donald Trump often resorts to when referring to the Speaker of the House. The pair were debating over whether Republicans, taking their cues from Trump, could come to the table with Democrats to get this fourth iteration of the bill finally passed when Cramer threw out the insult.

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy — I’m sorry, that was the president,” Cramer said before quickly following up with an explanation for the name-calling. “I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term.” Pelosi didn’t let him off that easy though, quipping back “but you just did” before Cramer exasperatedly tried to defend himself, saying, “Come on, you know what I mean.”

The whole interaction is cringe-inducing, mostly because it appears Cramer was trying to joke around with Pelosi by using the moniker Trump often hurls at her on Twitter in order to make a point, but that point fell awkwardly flat, and people were quick to let him know it.

Cramer took to Twitter shortly after the interview aired to explain he was simply trying to make a point that it should be unacceptable for anyone, even the President of the United States, to call a woman in an office as revered as Pelosi, “crazy.”

One could argue the real travesty here is how thrilled Cramer apparently was to call a woman crazy for a few laughs and how terribly unequipped he was to deal with the consequences of his on-air behavior, but we’re hopeful he’ll learn a lesson from all this after getting mercilessly roasted for it.

