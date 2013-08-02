Pictionary: Jimmy Fallon & Cee-Lo Vs. Lenny Kravitz & Jennifer Aniston. Who Ya Got?

08.02.13

Jimmy Fallon’s games of Pictionary are probably his best celebrity games, and last night’s was maybe the best edition yet. It featured Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Anniston and an absolutely raccoon-sh*t crazy Cee-Lo Green. Seriously, when was the last time Lenny Kravitz was the second-most spaced-out guy on a stage?

Cee-Lo walked out, ran into the side of the stage and totally botched every aspect of the seemingly simple game of Pictionary. He was guessing for the wrong team and offered “hygiene” as a category. All while wearing leather shorts in the summer. God, Cee-Lo Green is a national treasure. He can do no wrong.

Kravitz was his usual too cool self and Aniston looked like a nice slice of yes please. A win for all! But really, you’re watching because Cee-Lo’s elevator didn’t stop anywhere near the top floor on this night.

Here’s part one…

And here’s part two…

