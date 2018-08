Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the majority of the Tonight Show clip above, Jimmy Fallon and Channing Tatum are ABOUT to arm wrestle, but they’re too busy sh*t-talking to get their Over the Top on. It’s OK, fellas, we know what’s really going on: you just wanted an excuse to hold hands on national TV.

That’s cool. But in the end, a winner must take it all, and there can only be one Dick Tugnuts.