Between Joe Biden declaring the pandemic over on 60 Minutes, Queen Elizabeth II finally being laid to rest, and Donald Trump claiming he would have gotten a much better seat at the Queen’s funeral than Biden did, despite not even being invited, the news cycle has been overflowing with content. And while Jimmy Kimmel made time to talk about all the big stories on Monday night, he also saved a few minutes to discuss Trump’s not-so-quiet return to Mar-a-Lago — his first trip back to his Palm Beach lair since the FBI paid it a visit in search of classified documents the former president was most definitely not entitled to have on the premises. While Trump should have been complaining about the mess he has made of his life (and, by extension, ours), the self-described germaphobe instead wanted to complain about the mess federal officers made of the place.

As Kimmel shared, Trump had a lot to say on his TRUTH Social about what he’s describing as a “Break-In of my home” (caps all his):

Trump has been mashing his little fists together more than usual lately. He had not been back to Florida since the FBI showed up to repo the documents he decided were his. He wrote: ‘I’ll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.’ ‘Unwarranted’? The FBI literally had A warrant. And let’s clear another thing up: What happened at Mar-a-Lago was not a raid or a break-in. They asked him to return the documents, and they only showed up to take them when he didn’t. They told him they were coming before. This is not a raid or a break-in. A break-in is what Trump used to do in the Miss Universe dressing room, ok?

But Trump was even more riled up following his arrival home, as he shared on his failing social media network. “He didn’t like what he saw,” said Kimmel. “He wrote: ‘Arrived in Florida last night… after what they’ve done, the place will never be the same. It was ‘ransacked’ and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many agents — and they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!’”

“Out of all the terrible qualities Donald Trump has,” Kimmel wondered, “who would’ve guessed that he’s also one of those people who makes you take your shoes off in his house? What a Karen!”

(Apologies to all the Karens reading this.)

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 3:20 mark.