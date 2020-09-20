Did you know that John Krasinki’s family founded and owned Craisins, the cranberry raisin? In fact, they are called Craisins® Original Dried Cranberries because of “Kra-zinski.”

At least, that’s what Jimmy Kimmel (host of tonight’s Emmy awards on ABC) once tried to convince the world while altering John Krasinki’s Wikipedia page to reflect that his family was behind the dried cranberry product. According to Kimmel — who has a long-running prank war with the star of The Office — Krasinki must have been ready for it, because “he removed that before I even finished typing it.”

Kimmel, however, apparently often likes to alter Wikipedia pages as pranks, as he revealed to Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, the hosts of the brilliant and hilarious SmartLess podcast, which launched several weeks ago. In fact, after Jason Bateman wanted him to do so, Kimmel also revealed what he wrote on Justin Theroux’s Wikipedia page for his birthday, although Kimmel himself had actually forgotten, so needed Bateman to remind him.

“You wrote — and you buried it halfway through, so you’d really have to get in there to see it — but you wrote, ‘And Mr. Theroux cries when he ejaculates.’ [uproarious laughter]”

Apparently, it only stayed up for about an hour before it was removed, but in that time, Kimmel was able to screenshot it and send it to Theroux for his birthday.

At the same time, Kimmel also learned something interesting about Wikipedia when he tried to alter Jennifer Aniston’s page.

“You’re not supposed to screw with Wikipedia,” Kimmel said on the podcast. “It’s a sacred text, and you’re also not supposed to write on your own Wikipedia page. But, as I recall, I tried to change something on Jen Aniston’s page as a joke, and it actually would not allow it. [She’s got a lock on it.] It was weird, and it’s interesting to see which celebrity’s pages get locked, and whose do not.”

On that same podcast, FYI, Jimmy Kimmel also talked about why he took his first TV gig, Win Ben Stein’s Money (and he’s still close friends with Ben Stein), and whether it would still be possible to do The Man Show today. “Yes, and it would be ten-times more popular. It would also have no advertisers.”

Source: SmartLess