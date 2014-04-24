Joe Scarborough: Fox News Was ‘Exposed’ By Cliven Bundy Saying That Blacks Are ‘Better Off As Slaves’

In case you haven’t heard, there’s this rancher guy in Nevada named Cliven Bundy who’s refused to pay taxes for something like 20 years and is currently fighting with the federal government because he has also refused to keep his cattle from grazing on federally protected land — and, if that weren’t enough, he’s refused to pay any sort of grazing fees for his cattle essentially being fed for free for years. So when federal government authorities showed up to arrest Bundy (seriously, what is it with people with the last name “Bundy”?), he rounded up a bunch of his rootin’-tootin’ friends and they all threatened an Old West-style standoff. And for some f*cked up reason that eludes all logic and reason, this guy is being championed as a hero patriot in the mold of the Founding Fathers by right-wingers, led of course by the Fox News folk, particularly by Sean Hannity, because Obama is the next Hitler and all and Cliven Bundy is just a simple American who loves freedom and wants to be free, or something.
So, of course, this guy is, ugh, something of a flaming racist, because who couldn’t see that coming from 5000 miles away? (Answer: Sean Hannity.)
From the New York Times:
He said he would continue holding a daily news conference; on Saturday, it drew one reporter and one photographer, so Mr. Bundy used the time to officiate at what was in effect a town meeting with supporters, discussing, in a long, loping discourse, the prevalence of abortion, the abuses of welfare and his views on race.
“I want to tell you one more thing I know about the Negro,” he said. Mr. Bundy recalled driving past a public-housing project in North Las Vegas, “and in front of that government house the door was usually open and the older people and the kids — and there is always at least a half a dozen people sitting on the porch — they didn’t have nothing to do. They didn’t have nothing for their kids to do. They didn’t have nothing for their young girls to do.
“And because they were basically on government subsidy, so now what do they do?” he asked. “They abort their young children, they put their young men in jail, because they never learned how to pick cotton. And I’ve often wondered, are they better off as slaves, picking cotton and having a family life and doing things, or are they better off under government subsidy? They didn’t get no more freedom. They got less freedom.”
Well okay then!
On MSNBC this morning, Joe Scarborough, who’s been calling bullsh*t on this guy since the get-go and has blasted his fellow Republicans who’ve championed his cause, had some things to say about Bundy’s racist remarks.
“There’s nothing conservative about this man. This is where nihilism about the federal government gets you in trouble every time,” Scarborough noted. “This has happened before. It happened when conservatives raced blindly to put their arms around George Zimmerman, a man who gets in all these troubles. They basically pick their friends based on who their enemies are. In this case, a lot of people in conservative media have raced to this guy’s defense. They must be feeling very exposed this morning.”
It should be noted that 2016 GOP presidential hopeful Rand Paul has also been hailing this guy as some kind of hero. (UPDATE: Paul is now distancing himself from Bundy.) Take it away, Joe…
I’m enjoying this story so much. It’s like a civics lesson for morons.
Yeah, but the thing to remember is that these same morons believe exactly what Bundy is saying. They’ll never understand why he’s under fire because that’s the way they think.
Morons don’t learn lessons, they bend the facts until they sort of line up with whatever they think is correct. The facts might not resemble facts anymore, but… freedom of speech!
I don’t know…according to The Boondock’s Uncle Rukus “Slavery was the best thing to happened to Negrokind.” And we did have “This slavery shit hooked up just the way we likes it.”
See for yourself in this documentary clip by Aaron MacGruder:
[www.youtube.com]
Hopefully the final includes a .50 BMG exiting the back of his racist, criminal skull.
Stewart did a good takedown of Hannity last night, more in defence of Hannity questioning HIS ability to question it.
He basically broke down who this guy was, and what he’s doing, and paralleled it to the people the founding fathers fought AGAINST. Plus, he harped on Hannity’s phrasing of “proportionate response”.
This is just icing on the douche cake for ol Sean.
Yeah, I saw that. It was wonderful.
That segement was pure gold.
That was fucking amazing.
The best part is that Hannity will have to ask a grownup explain all the stuff about George Washington to him.
The actual history of Washington’s career and presidency and Madison’s politics are why I’m 100% certain the Second Amendment was written to enable the formation of federal militias, like the one Washington formed and led to put down a rebellion, to put down dissent arising from states and individuals. They were all about the supremacy of the federal government; fuck the states, and definitely fuck the common man.
Then again, no one ever notices that there is no actual constitutional right to vote save for the specific restrictions on how the general right can’t be abridged. Sure, there’s the Guaranty Clause, but that doesn’t say who actually has a right to vote.
This is the problem when a news media outlet hates the government so much that they’ll champion anyone who agrees with them. I often joke to my friends that I could be on Fox News tomorrow if I called them up and told them I voted for Obama twice but now I hate him.
You could at least get on Fox & Friends:
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
@LastTexansFan: From your posts you seem to be far too intelligent to be a guest on Fox News. If you were to take 40-50 points off your IQ, or suffer a massive head wound that impaired your cognitive functions – then you’d be a perfect fit.
I’d rather you keep your IQ as it is, protect your head and just stay away from those folks.
Shit, maybe Scarborough SHOULD run for president in 2016, if only to seem rational next to some of these clowns.
Why bother? He’d never win the nomination, and his current platform is as good as it’d ever get for him.
Besides, he’d be crucified for murdering that intern.
‘THEY’ put their young men in jail” may be my favorite part of this. Black-on-black jailing is a big problem in this country!
Debating whether to ruin my 84-year-old mother’s visit by showing her the latest on her new hero.
My favorite is: “They abort their young children…”
Uh, black and Latina women don’t even come close to getting as many abortions as white women. Which is why most of the anti-abortion leadership are white men.
I wondered about the accuracy of your statement so I did some in depth research (googled it). It depends on whether your categories are just black/white/other, or if you throw Hispanics in there, as some percentage of both blacks and whites identify as Hispanic. It also depends on if you’re talking about absolute number of abortions per year, or number of abortions as a population.
If you’re just talking about White/Black/Other, whites account for 52% of all abortions while Blacks account for 40%. When you add Hispanic to the mix, there really is no statistical significance in the differences, as whites account for 36%, blacks 30%, and Hispanic/other 34%.
When you consider blacks make up 13% of the population and Hispanics make up 16%, it’s actually pretty alarming. The long and short of it is, white women make up more abortions each year than black women (because there are more white women), but a black woman is five times more likely to get an abortion than a white woman, based on annual reported stats (and weeding through the various racist/pro life/pro choice slants of the sites I went to). Think about it…how many Planned Parenthoods are located in the suburbs?
Wow really great points. Thank you for the stats
@squabbler Excellent job bringing clarity and numbers to this. I should point out though that what Hoss said was not technically incorrect just incomplete. You definitely completed it and you should earn a gold star.
I don’t really see the reason why we would argue such a thing though. Doesn’t make much sense to me, if anything people with lower incomes are being more responsible by not bringing more children into the world when they can’t provide for them.
They could have been more responsible by cumming on the tits.
‘Merica!
Tea Party candidate 2016!
So Bundy lives in Nevada, a state where the water supply and the electrical system were created through massive government projects, and has for twenty years been illegally using government land to fatten his cattle and make his money, and he has the balls to complain that blacks — excuse me, “the Negro” — are the ones who are guilty of “dependency on the federal government”?
Shut the fuck up, welfare cowboy.
Reminder that rural electrification had to be done through these projects because the glorious free market stated that it would be uneconomical to electrify areas with low population. You yokels can just shit in the dark.
I am a member of a co-op that was created this way, and the current general manager takes to the pulpit every month in their magazine to rail against the evil government trying to regulate air pollution. If it wasn’t for the government, he wouldn’t have his current job.
Unbelievable.
Reminds me of Sheldon Adelson in the 2012 campaign, standing on a stage in Las Vegas demanding to know what the federal government had ever done for the people there.
Because we all know Hoover Dam and its hydroelectric plant was a creation of the privately owned Hoover Vacuum company, right?
Monty Python had it right:
[www.youtube.com]
So because it’s not profitable to electrify rural areas and therefore, that makes the free market null and void? That’s asinine.
Sadly it isn’t profitable but that’s how it is. It’s why when you see maps of cell phone coverage those tend to be the blank areas. It isn’t worth it to build cell towers there because of the low density of the population. So it’s good the government stepped in there in order to bring that to those low areas. As much as I’m for a smaller federal government, that should be one of their jobs. But simply because they had to step in there and build the Hoover Dam, that doesn’t translate to “Ahhh that free market has failed and is useless!!! Everyone abandon it!!!!”
The point is that it’s hypocritical to hate the federal government to the point that you are selfishly claiming it doesn’t exist when the very existence of the state you live in, not to mention the 150 or so years of continuous development projects that the state depends on for survival are the direct result of that government.
I get that point whole heartedly, particularly the comments by the Las Vegas mayor. But that’s just as dumb as saying “Areas with no people had no electricity till government so fuck the free market!” As the original commenter to this post stated
Jesus Christ, you’re an idiot.
Just to be clear since your pea brain probably doesn’t understand, you made a fallacy of assumption and created a strawman by completely and intentionally (or through gross idiocy) misinterpreting what Biff, who is not OP (that would be Otto Man), stated. No one actually said “the free market is null and void” or anything of the sort, and so I’m not going to bother asking how your read that into their comments.
Your bullshit strawman is just that. So please just shut the fuck up and let the adults talk.
And someone just won the award for “Biggest asshole on Uproxx”. Congratulations Martin. That’s some A+ trolling.
Im pretty sure I got it from his comment about a “glorious free market” wanting “yokels to shit in the woods”, and how without government, the head of his co-op wouldn’t have a job. Isn’t a big stretch to see his demonization of the free market. I won’t even point out the ridiculousness of you calling yourself one of adults
@Staubachlvr
Since we’ve got you here – why are you so eager to de-demonize free markets? I mean, basically it’s just a mechanism for distributing resources, and wouldn’t work without a government provided medium.
I’m fully aware of the need for a government. I’m no anarchist. We just don’t need an overreaching obtrusive government
Although I do disagree with the needed government medium. Government is needed for the overall structure and general protection of citizens. Rule of law and basic rights.
Do you really think this is government ‘overreaching’? It’s federal land and has been for a long time. This guy trespassed on it and used it to make money for himself. It took the government twenty years to push back. Seems like ‘underreaching’ to me.
Well I think sending dozens of armed marshals was unnecessary. You’d think they’d of learned from disasters like Ruby ridge and Waco. But my comment was a general comment, not referencing this case specifically
@Staubachlvr
Sorry I’m late,
What I meant by medium was of course money. You can’t have a market without it, can you? And that’s a point hardly anybody ever seems to address, and you also didn’t do so: Governments create markets, at the very least by setting laws and providing a medium of exchange, but why do you think a free market is a conditio sine qua non for the distribution of resources?
“I don’t recognize [the] United States Government as even existing”
-Clive Bundy, American “patriot” and “hero.”
and he says this while waving that red whit and blue piece of fabric around his head!
i guess that’s what irony looks like?
Shocking that an elderly redneck rancher would be a racist. Almost as shocking that an elderly duck hunter (and reality show star) would be a homophobe (and racists). You gotta love the rightwing heroes.
Jon Stewart’s head just exploded.
Scarborough was pretty good there, but I’m not sure he should be sending people back to look through the archives of William F. Buckley’s work if he wants to show principled conservatism that’s devoid of racism.
Buckley is responsible for this gem from the days of Little Rock, a National Review editorial he wrote in 1957 called “Why the South Must Prevail”:
Yes because editorials written in 1957 clearly have significance today.
That would be like me saying anything Obama says is void because he’s a democrat and they used to be racist
That excerpt is very tame compared to some of the writings and actions of your Democrat leaders.
How many blacks did Buckley lynch? 0
How many blacks did Byrd lynch? unknown
0 is better than unknown.
for the record, I am not a fan of Bundy either.
He shouldn’t be the poster-child for fighting government overreach.
Scarborough said people should “go back” and look at what Hayek and Buckley wrote in their heyday to get an example of how conservatism could be presented without reference to racism.
Now, I hate to break it to you, but Hayek’s been dead for more than two decades, and Buckley for six years, so I’m pretty sure Scarborough was in fact talking about their work in the past.
You know, when people name-check Hayek, they’re almost always referring to his biggest and most influential work The Road to Serfdom, which came out in 1943. If we’re looking at Hayek in 1943, I think Buckley’s work is valid in 1957.
The exact quote:
“You can go back and read the works of Hayek, you can re-read William F. Buckley…”
Scarborough is explicitly saying that their old work has significance today.
Hooray, Nicatron is here to remind everyone that southern Democrats were racists back in the mid-twentieth century! Gather the children, everyone! That’s a totally new fact that no one has ever known before! Thank you for bringing such incredible insight! Gather the children, everyone!
Man, I wonder what happened to all those southern conservative racists who were all over the Democratic Party in the mid-twentieth century? They surely didn’t abandon the Democratic Party in the mid-1960s when its leaders embraced civil rights. And they surely didn’t flock to the Republican Party in the 1960s, with Dixiecrat Strom Thurmond leading the way, and countless congressmen and state officials across the South changing to the GOP. No, sir, none of that ever happened. At all.
[nymag.com]
Wait a second, Nicatron. I think I might have found a couple examples of conservative Southern Democrats who switched to the Republican Party in the 1960s and 1970s:
Man, I wonder what new policies the Democratic Party embraced in the mid-to-late 1960s that would’ve caused all this?
It couldn’t have been foreign policy, because LBJ was waging the war in Vietnam pretty aggressively. And it couldn’t have been taxes, because LBJ pushed through a tax cut.
What was it? Remind me, did Goldwater base his candidacy on his opposition to something? The Civil Something Act? Shoot, I can’t remember. Enlighten me, professor.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Otto, what you fail to understand is that men like Cliven (really? Cliven? ok, then) are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know… morons.
Otto, I enjoy reading your comments more than I enjoy reading WG articles.
And I enjoy WG articles.
@Otto Man: I admire you for attempting to get through to some folks with facts. At this point, I’m honestly not sure how much good it’s going to do.
@SonofSpam: Very nice “Blazing Saddles” reference.
So all of the above people are racist?
Anyway my point was the exact opposite of what Nicotron was saying. If someone said to go read something Arlen Spector or Trent Lott wrote back then vs. now, it doesn’t necessarily hold up. They may of been against civil rights but people grow and change their minds. So maybe Buckley would think different today if he were alive. Maybe not. But it doesn’t change his other opinions or make them necessarily invalid. Arlen Spector changing parties because he hated blacks doesn’t mean his opinion about Kennedy’s shooting while he was in the Warren Commission wrong today.
Yes, they were. Or they were political opportunists who wanted the votes of racist voters, which makes them worse than being racist themselves; it makes them complicit in perpetrating a fraud at the expense of the lives, futures, and well-being of millions of Americans.
I’ve actually read The Road to Serfdom and other works by Hayek because my college mentor was a Chicago School devotee. So when I’ve had people tell me that Hayek is God and then say Hayek was wrong because he actually acknowledged that there is value in some government, I know better than to pretend I’m dealing with people who think logically or with any modicum of intellect.
But consider this: William F. Buckly’s actual writings are deeply and horrifyingly racist. His apology supporting Jim Crow and his “evolving” beyond such overt racism was not part of that. In the 60 years since that he had, there’s no rejection of his racist beliefs in the National Review itself. And that, quite frankly, speaks louder than any press interview ever will on the subject.
I registered just to tip my hat to you for that Otto. That was a total evisceration.
See that’s the way to respond to someone Martin. Well thought out, with valid points, and with respect. Keep it up and maybe one day you won’t be such a mega tool
Blow me.
I think the main problem with many Republicans (and this applies even more so the further right you go on the political spectrum as you head out into the De-intellectualized Zone of Libertarianism) is that they are too strongly tied to the past. They’re all about the Founding Fathers, like they have any fucking clue who the Founding Fathers actually were or what they might have thought about modern-day issues. The world changes, and these dumb fucks need to change with it, not just constantly be trying to fight the future.
Evisceration?
He just posted a list of people who switched parties, many of whom were disgusted by their own racist Democrat party.
The problem with people like @Otto Man is that they only are concerned with the pasts of people with different views.
When anyone points out their own party’s past, it happened because the bad guys were actually Republicans in disguise.
Own up to your party’s past.
Also, if quotes and stances from the 50’s count, then what about President Obama’s “homophobic” and “hate-filled” stance on gay marriage up until 2012?
Does he still feel that way or have his views changed?
If Buckley can’t change after 50+ years, how can Obama really change after 2?
Also, you criticize Scarborough for being a student of Buckley, but have you ever criticized Bill Clinton for having William Fulbright as his political mentor?
[www.youtube.com]
It must be awesome to be in the party that has had Congressmen and Senators actually kill black people for being black within the past 75 years and still be able to call Republican’s racist for something one of their “mentors” said in the 50’s.
So you actually typed this:
The problem with people like @Otto Man is that they only are concerned with the pasts of people with different views.
And then immediately typed this:
It must be awesome to be in the party that has had Congressmen and Senators actually kill black people for being black within the past 75 years
That’s just amazing. I didn’t think people could actually be that stupid and operate a keyboard.
He just posted a list of people who switched parties, many of whom were disgusted by their own racist Democrat party.
Holy shit, did you really just say that? Are you really that fucking stupid?
Pick virtually any of those southern Democrats and Google them.
Howard Calloway ran in 1964 on a platform of opposing the Civil Rights Act. Charles Pickering had a history of racist comments that derailed his judicial nomination three decades later. Strom Thurmond was the head of the Dixiecrat revolt who made multiple speeches about defending white supremacy. Albert Watson aligned himself with George Wallace in campaigns against what he called “the Civil Wrongs Act.” And on and on.
This wasn’t just shit confined to the ’60s. Jesse Helms ran an ad about “how they had to take your job and give it to an unqualified minority” in 1992. Trent Lott was praising Strom Thurmond in 2001, saying the country would’ve been a lot better off if we’d elected the segregationist candidate in 1948.
And yet all you have is OHMYGOD ROBERT BYRD ADMITTED HE WAS A KLANSMAN IN THE 1940S AND REPENTED FOR IT SO THE DEMMYCRATS IS THE REAL RACISTS.
Seriously, are you retarded? Like medically diagnosed with a severe learning disability?
Own up to your party’s past.
Again, I don’t know what you’re prattling on about — everyone knows that southern racists used to be a key part of the Democratic Party. This is American History 10fucking1.
The thing is, the Democrats embraced civil rights in the 1960s and all of those people left. And they were welcomed with open arms by the GOP. Richard Nixon met with Strom Thurmond and his adviser Harry Dent (the Karl Rove of the ’60s) and they figured out a way to win all these people over.
I have owned up to my party’s past. You should try owning up to your party’s past, and moreover, your party’s present.
(And yes, everyone else, I know there’s no use arguing with this moron. I’m just fascinated that someone this fucking clueless not only exists but proudly broadcasts his total fucking ignorance over and over again.)
Awesome job refuting my arguments with personal attacks.
I know that is your M.O, but I still was surprised.
Okay, you posted a list of people who switched from Democrat to Republican Party and inferred (by omission) that every one of those people were racists and switched to make the Republican party racist. I said that most of them switched because their party was racist. The burden of proof is on you since you threw that list out there. I was not saying that the Democratic party is racist now but they were back then and many know racists from the party’s past are hailed as heroes and mentors.
Also, is lynching a black man in the 50s worse than saying something stupid about their race in the 50s?
^known racists
Wait, so your theory is that at the exact moment that the Democratic Party embraced civil rights at the highest level — the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Open Housing Act of 1968, etc — and the exact moment that national polls shifted to showing that voters regarded Democrats as more likely to support civil rights and Republicans as less likely to do so, that was a sign that these southern conservatives bolted the Democratic Party because as the party embraced civil rights, they felt it was really racist?
They’d been perfectly fine with the racism of the party in the 1950s, but as soon as LBJ was meeting regularly with Martin Luther King and Stokely Carmichael, that was when they decided the Democratic Party was racist and moreover that was bad?
Holy. Shit.
“embraced civil rights at the highest level”
Are you serious?
1964 Civil Rights Act:
original House version
Democratic Party: 152–96
Republican Party: 138–34
Senate version voted by House
Democratic Party: 153–91
Republican Party: 136–35
Voting Rights Act 1965:
Under cloture Senate Vote
Democrats 47-16
Republicans 30-2
House Vote
Democrats 221-61
Republicans 112-24
Conference Committee vote
Senate
Democrats 217-54
Republicans 111-20
House
Democrats 49-17
Republicans 30-1
So what you are saying is that racist Democrats left their party to join with Republicans because they were racists already?
Don’t you think that all of those people switching parties would be uncomfortable since Republicans were more cool with black people than their Democrat party?
Holy. Shit.
You’ll notice more Democrats voted for those measures than Republicans in every instance. (You suck at math as well as history? Stunning.)
Those no votes from the Democrats were by the ones who then left the party after seeing they were on the losing side.
Also, those bills were proposed by a Democratic president, and brought to the floor by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, while the Republican nominee voted against the CRA and then campaigned against it too.
Seriously, ask a grown up to read this to you:
[nymag.com]
Yes more voted because they were the majority.
You seem to suck at math as well as history. Stunning
Look at percentages. The Democrats couldn’t get enough votes to pass the acts within their own party.
Nymag? Seriously? Salon.com might have been less biased or insulting.
Again I will ask you, is lynching a black man in the 50s worse than Buckley’s comments he made in the 50s?
When you’re done with that, go to Amazon.com and look at pp 35-36 of Thomas Edsall’s book Chain Reaction, where he tracks the big shift in public attitudes to the parties on race.
[www.amazon.com]
As he shows there, as late as 1962, polls asking which political party was “more likely to see to it that Negroes get fair treatment in jobs and housing” showed that Americans saw virtually no difference between Democrats and Republicans. But in 1964, when asked the same question, 60 percent said Democrats and 7 percent said Republicans. Asked which party was more likely to support school integration, 56 percent pointed to the Democrats while 7 percent did so for the Republicans.
Tell me again how the Republicans were viewed as “more cool with black people”?
an article by Jonathan Chait who sees a racist in every disagreement with Obama.
On criticism of Obama’s “You didn’t build that” statement:
The key thing is that Obama is angry, and he’s talking not in his normal voice but in a “black dialect.” This strikes at the core of Obama’s entire political identity: a soft-spoken, reasonable African-American with a Kansas accent.”
He then went on to imply that the disagreement was not on the content of the statement but on the race of the person speaking it.
Again I will ask you, is lynching a black man in the 50s worse than Buckley’s comments he made in the 50s?
Is that all you have left? An idiotic strawman?
Lynching was obviously worse, but it wasn’t a goddamn liberal down there doing it. It was a southern conservative racist who did the lynching. Yes, princess, he happened to have a D next to his name at the time, sure, but Saint Buckley was insisting in the editorial that the lynchers needed to be given a free rein.
This was one conservative Republican siding with conservative southern Democrats. And soon thereafter we sorted the parties out, and the Republicans welcomed all the racist conservatives from the South while the Democrats welcomed all the old liberals from the northeast GOP.
So now you’re attacking the messenger and ignoring all of the facts in the piece? Perfect.
I’m going to bookmark this thread for the next time someone wonders why conservatives have such a hard time reaching out to minorities today. You may be dumb enough to believe this ahistorical bullshit you’re pitching, but no one else is.
“Tell me again how the Republicans were viewed as “more cool with black people”?
I should have phrased that, Republicans were more cool with black people having rights.”
Given the percentages they voted for vs. against the 2 acts compared with Democrats, the statement is true.
“So now you’re attacking the messenger and ignoring all of the facts in the piece?”
You must be taking that statement from me during our multiple arguments we have had the past few years. In this case, I was just using your argument style when referring to any source myself and others use.
“I’m going to bookmark this thread for the next time someone wonders why conservatives have such a hard time reaching out to minorities today.”
Oh, I have full confidence that you will do that, like you always do. Go back and read some of your comments on the Sally Stutters thread. You comments on the ACA were priceless.
The problem that conservatives have is that they are running against people that accuse them of being racist, bigamists, or against the lower class when they have a disagreement with Democrats. Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid are the worst offenders these days. Conservatives make the mistake of responding to the attacks which leaves them less time to share their views and opposing plans.
Otto, how are black people doing under Obama? Better or worse than under W., Clinton, or H.W.?
Tell me more about how Democrats always call Republicans bigamists. Did Obama claim Mccain had three wives or something? I mustve missed that one.
Why dont you go lay down for a while, Nic? If you think you won this argument you might be having a stroke.
@AYCE I meant bigots but for some reason autocomplete filled the word and I couldn’t correct after posting.
Where were my points countered or even addressed without jumping to another absurd statement that was based on grand generalities (ie Democrats grandly supported The Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act when voting percentage within their majority party shows otherwise. 60% of Dems in the House and Senate voted against the Civil Rights Act while 24% and 25% of Republicans were against it.
The argument that every Democrat that switched parties was racist and switched because they wanted to join the racist Republicans makes no sense especially when Republicans were the ones who voted for both acts by overwhelming majorities.
Can the same be said for Democrats. Is 40% a majority?
Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that Biden is from that same Party.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
@AYCE I meant bigots but for some reason autocomplete filled the word and I couldn’t correct after posting.
Where were my points countered or even addressed without jumping to another absurd statement that was based on grand generalities (ie Democrats grandly supported The Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act when voting percentage within their majority party shows otherwise. 60% of Dems in the House and Senate voted against the Civil Rights Act while 24% and 25% of Republicans were against it.
The argument that every Democrat that switched parties was racist and switched because they wanted to join the racist Republicans makes no sense especially when Republicans were the ones who voted for both acts by overwhelming majorities.
Can the same be said for Democrats. Is 40% a majority?
Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that Biden is from that same Party.
[www.youtube.com]
and this
[www.youtube.com]
“The argument that every Democrat that switched parties was racist and switched because they wanted to join the racist Republicans makes no sense especially when Republicans were the ones who voted for both acts by overwhelming majorities. ”
It might not make any sense to you, but political scientists and historians who have studied the data agree on this 100%. Read the book Rise of Southern Republicans by Earl Black and Merle Black for starters. It’s all crystal clear. They break down voting records and have plenty of quotes that should make it clear how this went down.
Republicans did seem to be the home of racists. Goldwater ran against the civil rights act and the only place he won outside his home state was the deep south, while the liberals in the party like Rockerfeller were shouted down at the convention. That was the start of the “southern strategy” Nixon used, the one that Lee Atwater evolved for Reagan and Bush, the one Atwater himself explained this way:
“You start out in 1954 by saying, “Nigger, nigger, nigger.” By 1968 you can’t say “nigger”—that hurts you, backfires. So you say stuff like, uh, forced busing, states’ rights, and all that stuff, and you’re getting so abstract. Now, you’re talking about cutting taxes, and all these things you’re talking about are totally economic things and a byproduct of them is, blacks get hurt worse than whites.… “We want to cut this,” is much more abstract than even the busing thing, uh, and a hell of a lot more abstract than “Nigger, nigger.””
(Those are his words, not some egghead liberal.)
You really need to stop digging deeper in this hole. You are completely and spectacularly wrong. There is no basis for what youre arguing here and it really just makes you look silly and desperate.
So did Goldwater win? No the party rejected him.
I will read that book after I download it. You guys all try to explain away your party’s racist past by the switched party theory and never own up to your past. Many of the most racist Democrats served as Democrats for life and many are praised as party heroes.
What party was George Wallace a member of?
Read this analysis of Atwater’s comments.
[www.washingtonmonthly.com]
“So did Goldwater win? No the party rejected him.”
The party rejected him? WHAT?! He **won** the Republican presidential nomination. They made him their nominee, they cheered him at the convention, and they stumped the country for him. Ronald Reagan made his political debut making speeches for Goldwater. And then 27 million Republicans (and then southern Democrats) voted for him.
Man you are beyond reason. I cant decide if you are just a Fox News troll acting stupid to get a rise out of people or if youre really legit stupid, but either way it is pointless trying to talk reason to someone who is so completely wedded to a nonsense version of history with no grounding in facts.
Goldwater lost by one of the most overwhelming landslides in history. He won the nomination but lost party member votes. His loss also took down a ton of old school Republicans too.
So the Republican nominee was a former Democrat against the Civil Rights Act but yet Johnson went to Republicans to pass the Act because his own party was strongly against it (60%.) Republicans voted for it overwhelmingly (75%.)
Again, which party would racists feel more comfortable in?
I appreciate the insults. It lets me know how weak your argument is and how you stopped studying U.S. History after your Freshman Socialist Professor shaped your world view. Try going back to your alma matter and making it past 101 courses then get back to me.
The things he said about blacks were just horrible.
On the other hand I do loves me some all cotton clothes.
I am gonna have to ponder this a bit more and get back to ya’ll on this one.
I, for one, can’t wait to hear back from you, Cotton!
Spoiler alert: cotton is picked by machines now.
Yeah, I git what yer sayin’ n all, but what if those machines break down? All at once. And what if the guys (and gals?) decide not to fix them thar machines? What then?
I hope no cops get hurt in case this escalates into something stupid. As for the hundreds of crazy gun toting assholes? I don’t care at all what happens to them and my greatest hope is that they get drunk and accidentally shoot each in a haze of darknes,alcohol and paranoia. Darwin awards all aroumd
These backwater hyper-right-wing yokels need to be the live fied test for the American soil use of that military heat ray from a few years back.
“They basically pick their friends based on who their enemies are” That is it in a nutshell. There are so many people who’ve let a variety of factors turn their negative opinion of government and Obama into blind hatred. I’ve seen it happen across the internet and among people I know. It’s going to end badly.
Modern conservatism is just “whatever pisses off the liberals, updated daily.”
You give us too much credit, Otto. We haven’t been that unified since Obama got elected.
It’s no different than past administrations. Conservatives hate Obama and cling to whatever, just like they did with Clinton and Carter and liberals did the same thing with Bush and Bush and Reagan. The only difference is the current Republican Party is a bunch of sell outs who sold their core beliefs for votes because the Tea Party won one election and clearly that’s a trend worth following *makes jerk off motion*
Um, sort of like the Bush Derangement Syndrome that the left was intoxicated with during his presidency.
The anti-Bush stuff was pretty bad, but the Obama stuff looks like it is a hair away from starting a random militia battle.
There’s no comparison between what Democrats did when Bush was president and what Republicans have done under Obama.
Democrats regularly worked with Bush on a lot of issues. The No Child Left Behind Act was Bush’s premier domestic program, and Democrats voted for it overwhelmingly — it passed 384-45 in the House, 98-1 in the Senate, where Ted Kennedy was the co-sponsor. The AUMF for Afghanistan passed 420-1, 98-0. Hell, the Iraq authorization had 86 Democrats in the House and 29 in the Senate.
Compare that to the Republicans under Obama. Go read Michael Grunwald’s New New Deal for the details on meetings that House Republicans had before Obama was even sworn in, where they resolved to give him no votes on anything — even on things that they had favored. The stimulus was one-third tax cuts that Republicans had proposed, and it got zero GOP votes in the House.
Norm Ornstein of AEI and Thomas Mann of Brookings did a comprehensive study of this, and no matter how you measure one party’s treatment of the other’s president — filibuster use, cloture votes, judicial nominations, executive appointments, etc. — it is not even close. Their book, It’s Worse Than It Looks is detailed and damning, and well worth a read, but if you want the short version, read their op-ed:
[www.washingtonpost.com]
In short, there is ZERO evidence for the claim that “Democrats were just as bad as Republicans are now.” If you say that, you’re just revealing your own ignorance.
I think we were talking citizens and their unhappiness, not within the government itself. But hey thanks for the personal insult at the end anyway
I’m way late to this, but I had to chime in: “you’re just revealing your own ignorance” is a pretty mild insult. More a statement of fact.
There’s a set of facts, and what you’ve said, you see, conflicts with the facts on record. So, he could conclude that you’re a deliberate and outright liar, or that you’re ignorant of said facts. To Otto Man’s credit, he actually chose the less insulting (I think) option.
It quite simply is different than past administrations. Within the citizenry and within the government opposition. The vitriol has been turned up to 11, and the obstructionism, oh my goodness.
DEY TOOK ‘ER GRASS!!!
That’s probably true but it fails the far right litmus test because big business is an idol that can’t be touched. Sane people understand that government OR business with to much power is a bad thing, but the far right mantra doesn’t recognize the fact that rich politicians and wealthy corporate powers have more in common with each other than the common man on the street. Because Atlas Shrugged.
I’m sure this will get the same sort of Hannity apology-treatment that he gave for EVERY misleading Obamacare “victim” from his show that was later discredited. And by every, I mean every one.
Which is to say, no apology or correction at all.
Just gonna throw this out there: I’ll take Medicaid over sleeping on a dirt floor with 30 other people in a shack made of horse feces, a whip to the face and dogs gnawing my testicles 10 times outta 10.
But maybe that’s just me.
Elitist.
The guy is a racist kook, but some Eastern bureaucrats arbitrarily seized land his family had been grazing since the 19th century.
Was it legal? Yes. Was it moral and sensible governance? No way.
That’s why this situation has touched a nerve. You didn’t have to like Rodney King to know that the LAPD was violent and corrupt, and you don’t have to like Bundy to be sympathetic to the many legitimate grievances that rural Westerners have.
When the law favors the rights of turtles over people, a little sedition is in order.
The guy is a racist kook, but some Eastern bureaucrats arbitrarily seized land his family had been grazing since the 19th century.
Nope. His family bought their ranch in 1948.
[www.8newsnow.com]
That’s two years after the BLM was created.
But more important, it’s a long way after Nevada was granted statehood in 1864 with a state constitution — you know, the one Bundy insists is the only one he respects? — that ceded all those lands to the federal government.
The “pre-emptive rights” that he says his family has to those lands are, to use a legal term, fucking bullshit.
Roman Candle has zero interest in the facts, Otto. You should know that by now.
Question: why even engage with someone whose avatar is Ty Cobb?
Roman Candle might actually be Cliven Bundy.
The land was his, but the state swooped in 20 years ago and put it under federal control…just like they have done with 85% of the West.
The land was his, but the state swooped in 20 years ago and put it under federal control
No, they didn’t.
Federal control of those lands happened in 1864 when Bundy’s ancestors and all the other Nevadans set forth a state constitution that explicitly gave ownership of all lands that weren’t currently held to the federal government:
[www.leg.state.nv.us]
You may think that’s unfair, but that is the deal that Nevadans agreed to when they applied for admission to the United States of America, and that’s the origins of the arrangement that the BLM has overseen since 1946.
Bundy’s family paid the BLM for grazing rights on those federal lands until 20 years ago, and for the past two decades, Bundy has been ignoring repeated court orders calling for him to cease and desist in his theft of taxpayer property.
If the West doesn’t like the federal presence in their region — if they don’t like the deal that they themselves struck with the rest of us in order to get admitted to our Union, if they don’t like everything the rest of us did to provide them with water, electricity, highways that stretch through endless miles of goddamn desert, tons of military bases that enrich their populations, and all the rest — then they’re welcome to fucking secede any time now. Just pay the rest of us for all the shit we’ve given them first, and then they can stick their fucking chests out and play Independent Libertarian Cowboy Hero all they want.
But don’t act like they’re the victims in a deal they fucking designed themselves.
Some rancher saying that blacks are better off as slaves than they are under current government dependencies does not make this guy a racist and it far from ‘exposes’ Fox News to anything. Its just a really fucked up way of this rancher of trying to get his point across that the current well-fare state rivals that of slavery from the past.
‘Blah blah blah, republicans are racist because white people, and I’m a smart lefty and I get my news from a comedy station.’
This ‘story’ is non-existent. I don’t watch The Daily Show or Fox News and don’t defend either, but the Uproxx harpy choir (patent pending) and Cajun Child seem to constantly make noise over nothing. This back-woods rancher was never the mascot for anybody, but I’ve been on this site enough years to know that no one pushes stereotypes into their politics more than the all-loving-as-long-as-you-agree-with-me Demon-crats that post here.
I bet people are really fighting for that patent.
I agree with most of what you said, and also do not watch Fox News or Comedy Central “news”, but also agree that Fox News makes a friend ANYBODY who hates Democrats/the Obama Administration.
The government legally (however stupidly) seized the family land, and they’ve been pissed ever since. Otto wants to say they bought the land in ’48, but they were probably legally free-grazing the land before then (don’t know when free-grazing got squashed). So they could have had a right to that land for a long time. It doesn’t matter though, because if the government seizes your land over a damn turtle after owning that land for 4 days or 4 generations, you would be pissed to.
Now, how he has handled it has been pretty terrible up until the point where he did what we all SHOULD know is the only way to get anything done these days; get on the news in a big way. Is a stand-off with the feds a good idea? NO, but now the whole country is looking, so maybe he will get his land back, who knows.
And it is also NOT a “non-existent” story, because he brought up race. That makes it a huge fuckin deal these days. Now, let’s get Richard Sherman’s opinion on it!!
Now who can argue with that? I think we’re all indebted to FSUpunk for clearly stating what needed to be said. I’m particulary glad that these lovely children were here today to hear that speech. Not only was it authentic right-wing gibberish, it expressed a delusion little seen in this day and age.
Bravo FSUpunk
Well Carl, how is this for gibberish; this post isn’t even about some rancher making racist comments, it’s about a biased news commentator saying this somehow ‘exposes’ Fox News as though they are racist at heart. That’s all you need to know that this site pushes stories to propagate stereotypes.
it’s not a patent. it’s a trademark.
Rand Paul is the perfect example that an apple CAN fall far from the tree.
Senator Rand Paul, of Kentucky?
Ron Paul was a goddamn turbo-douche, too. Let’s not get all sanguine because his son is more obviously so.
Go read Ron Paul’s newsletters from the 1970s and try to spot the differences between him and Bundy.
[nymag.com]
Or, a third option, he could try more legal means to get his point across and make a change to the country he’s a part of and policies he disagrees with. Instead of, you know, being the asshole he is, or falling in line or leaving, as you’ve stated.
Gentlemen (and ladies?),
I have just finished building my Time Machine and I will use said Time Machine to solve this problem. I will go back in time to either:
A) make it so that slavery never ended, or
B) make it so that blacks were never brought into America for the purpose of slavery.
Pick one or the other. And after that is settled I will go back in time to either make sure Ramses never frees the Jews or I will strangle baby Hitler in his crib.
You’ re welcome?
Can you drop me off in May 1977 on the way there? I wanna see Star Wars when it first premiered in theaters.
Note to self: strangle baby George Lucas in his crib.
Me thinks there’s going to be a lot of baby stranglin’.
@Cotton: You just reminded me of something I read once. They mentioned how George Lucas once said that if he had a time machine and a hammer, he’d destroy every copy of the Star Wars Christmas special. If we had a time machine and a hammer, we’d go straight to the source, George.
@Steve, I would love to see G.R.R. Martin write a reboot of the original Star Wars. Nobody steal that idea.
God, my nerd boner just exploded. Excuse me while I clean up.
This isn’t exactly the first time white people have committed wholesale theft in order to personally profit in the American West.
And specifically white thieves who perpetrated continued thievery using force and the threat of force, which is how this motherfucker got away with it for 21 years.
Then the Mafia moved into Nevada. However, at least Lucky Luciano and Lansky and Moe Dalitz (the inspiration for Moe Green in The Godfather) and the other criminals who built Las Vegas were American patriots.
I’m just glad this is another reminder to people who haven’t dealt with them that ranchers are fucking assholes.
That was my first indication that there was more to the story than the EVIL overbearing feds. Ranchers tend to end up at odds with everyone including farmers because they produce a product that sucks up a ton of resources and damages a large amount of land. They rarely end up as friends of the common man or small business owner.
Do NOT blaspheme ALL Bundys! Al was a saint! FOUR TOUCHDOWNS IN ONE GAME!
Well don’t forget, duck dynasty guy taught us how much happier the blacks were during the Jim crow era.* remembers duck dynasty ratings* *blows brains out*
Bundy is as phony as those useless occupy Wall Street frauds.
He’s not phony at all, that’s the problem. He a wolf without sheeps clothing. Some us knew that he was a welfare king. He is always trying to get out of paying bills, while others pay. What makes him special? We all have to pay our bills or suffer the consequences.
I really enjoy how his defenders continue to cling to the “government seized his family’s land” bullshit.
Well when the truth isnt on your side its only right to make stuff up.
But he phrased his racist remarks in the form of a question. He’s not saying that they were better off under slavery, he’s just wondering if maybe they were. That totally makes him not racist at all.
When I clicked on this story, my Over/Under for the word “Otto” appearing in the page was 35. It’s actually 44 at this point, though there are a couple instances of the word “Cotton”.
I enjoy these kinds of postings, and I really enjoy seeing Otto get on a rip.
I can remember a time when the term ‘Monster’ was reserved for people like Hitler, Gacy, Stalin. Now I guess it’s reserved for old guys who were raised in a different [bit.ly]
Right hes actually pretty cuddly for saying blacks are only good for being slaves and picking cotton. Thanks for sticking up for a true hero.
Cliven Bundy is a welfare parasite. Throw him in jail for obstruction of justice and intimidation with a firearm and get the racist idiot off the news. Wait: keep him on! He’ll be a great standard-bearer for the Republicans in the midterms.
THE INCONVENIENT TRUTH: Is all this just a coincidence? Does this Bundy free loader and racist cowboy Issue goes beyond him? The right wing bigots in the tea party have been playing the RACE CARD ever since their FAVOR HATED TARGET THAT BLACK GUY IN THE WHITE HOUSE that was our elected as President! This is why the tea party seditionist have become an evocative symbol for the dangerous radical right wing, falsely labeled conservatives. After weeks of accusations against our U.S. government’s Bureau of Land Management to enforce our laws that lawbreaker Bundy with armed domestic terrorists did violate, a number of Republican elected officials, including Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Texas Senator Cruz, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller (and their tea party seditionist critics) were supporting their darling Mr. Bundy with his ugly bigotry, are violating their oath of office to support the laws of the United States of America against all enemies. All of them are now publicly outted as well as Bundy’s media champion Hannity and FOX news now have a PR dangerous and ugly mess that they help to create! We are a nation of laws. We don’t get to chose! KEEPING IT THOUGHTFULLY HONEST: The reality of the White and Black divide. I wonder what the outcome would have been in Nevada if Cliven Bundy would have been a “NEGRO” guy with a group of armed black militia? Would Hannity at FOX be interviewing “Clarence” Bundy as his law breaker guest to provide support against the big bad Govt.? Hey Darrell Issa, how about another hearing to waste more of our tax payers funds? Hum…http://www.nytimes.com/2014/04/25/upshot/cliven-bundy-accidentally-explained-whats-wrong-with-the-republican-party.html?_r=1
[www.rightwingwatch.org]
[www.thedailybeast.com]
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
“Diversity” means chasing down the last white person.
Otto is my spirit animal.