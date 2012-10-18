Joel McHale Does A Mean Honey Boo Boo, Thinks ‘Community’s’ Halloween Episode Will Be Awesome In February

UPROXX favorite Joel McHale had booked a spot on Kimmel for last night to promote what was supposed to be the return of Community this Friday, but even though NBC is once again toying with our beloved show, less-vain Jeff Winger is a man of his bookings and still stopped by to chat about the Community postponement, Honey Boo Boo fascination, and how he hopes to age as gracefully and Latino-y as Jimmy Smits.

All three parts below. But since we cater to an audience of busy, important, influential, attractive people, here’s a quick breakdown of the McHale you’ll be getting in each clip…

Part 1 – Joel discusses his obsession with Honey Boo Boo, offering up a lesson in neck crust and a spot on impersonation.

Part 2 – How NBC delivered the news of Community’s delay, how the cast took it, and a comparison to elderly death that’s surprisingly comforting. Also: SOA talk, some of which is slightly spoiler-y.

Part 3 – Parenting and sorting through poop, which are pretty much synonyms.

Enjoy! Ladies, I’m sure that won’t be difficult.