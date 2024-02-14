It’s long been known that the members of Monty Python haven’t always gotten along. (Though some have: Watch Michael Palin’s heartbreaking ode to his close friend Terry Jones, who suffered aphasia and died from complications of dementia in 2020.) Some haven’t gotten along less well than others. Recently a social media spat has blown up between Eric Idle and John Cleese, which got so bad that the latter claimed they’ve always hated each other’s guts.

Per Deadline, over the weekend Idle took to Twitter/X to complain about the troupe’s dwindling fortunes. “We own everything we ever made in Python and I never dreamed that at this age the income streams would tail off so disastrously,” Idle wrote. He blamed Holly Gilliam, daughter of fellow Python-er Terry, who took over as manager a while back. “But I guess if you put a Gilliam child in as your manager you should not be so surprised. One Gilliam is bad enough. Two can take out any company.”

We own everything we ever made in Python and I never dreamed that at this age the income streams would tail off so disastrously. But I guess if you put a Gilliam child in as your manager you should not be so surprised. One Gilliam is bad enough. Two can take out any company. https://t.co/J5tQauTH2D — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 10, 2024

Idle also claimed that Python no longer makes them (or at least him) money. “I don’t know why people always assume we’re loaded. Python is a disaster,” he wrote. “Spamalot made money 20 years ago. I have to work for my living. Not easy at this age.”

I don’t know why people always assume we’re loaded. Python is a disaster. Spamalot made money 20 years ago. I have to work for my living. Not easy at this age. https://t.co/nFDbV9BOfC — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 9, 2024

Later Idle claimed that their former manager, Jim Beach, was fired by Cleese “peremptorily and foolishly, without coming to the Board, when he discovered Jim was to be Executive Producer of Spamalot the Movie.” (Note: The Spamalot movie has never been made, though the show’s back on Broadway.)

He was until John Cleese fired him, peremptorily and foolishly, without coming to the Board, when he discovered Jim was to be Executive Producer of Spamalot the Movie. He was only put there by me to look after the interests of the Pythons – as he did on the Queen movie. https://t.co/cvwstUXSVO — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 13, 2024

On Tuesday, Cleese responded to Idle’s accusations against Holly Gilliam.

Holly Gilliam I have worked with Holly for the last ten years, and

I find her very efficient, clear-minded,hard-

working, and pleasant to have dealings with Michael Palin has asked me to to make it clear that he

shares this opinion Terry Gilliam is also in agreement with this — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 13, 2024

“I have worked with Holly for the last ten years, and I find her very efficient, clear-minded, hard-working, and pleasant to have dealings with,” Cleese wrote. “Michael Palin has asked me to to make it clear that he shares this opinion. Terry Gilliam is also in agreement with this.”