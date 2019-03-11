Will Heath for NBC

Idris Elba put on one hell of a fun show during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, but the previous weekend’s episode hosted by John Mulaney remains one of the season’s best. The stand-up comedian and Big Mouth voice actor talked about his SNL appearance, Broadway, and many other things in a new interview with Vulture on Monday. He also discussed his former manager, Dave Becky, who was previously employed by Louis C.K., and confirmed that they were no longer working together.

When the accusations against Louis were first published by the New York Times in November 2017, Becky was also accused of trying to silence his client’s accusers, if not ruin their show business careers outright. Most of Becky’s other clients have remained supportive, but not Mulaney, who confirmed with Vulture that he had fired him in November 2017:

When it happened — when I made the decision — in terms of why I didn’t make a press release, honestly, I didn’t feel I had anything that noble to add, and issuing a simple statement of one sentence that I fired Dave seemed evasive and honestly an unhelpful use of everyone’s time and taking up oxygen. I did tell anyone who asked — comedian, representative, or otherwise. And I have been quite ready to tell any journalist who asked, and I believe you are the first. So if I am mistaken and someone did, I apologize, but I think you are the first to ask.

Broad City co-creators and co-stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer previously announced that Becky would no longer receive a producer’s credit on their show. Aside from them and Mulaney, many of Becky’s celebrity clients — including Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, and Kevin Hart — have maintained their professional ties with him.

(Via Vulture)