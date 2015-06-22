John Oliver Took On Revenge Porn And The Online Harassment Of Women

#Trolls #HBO #John Oliver
06.22.15 3 years ago 21 Comments

“I’m talking about the kind of direct threats that can make people fear for their safety. And if you’re thinking ‘Well, come on, that doesn’t seem like that big of a problem,’ well then, congratulations on your white penis, because if you have one of those, you probably have a very different experience of the internet.”

This was the quote that kicked off John Oliver’s latest in-depth segment, on the online harassment of women. He took on anonymous threats, revenge porn, and law enforcement’s ineffective response to both to this point. It’s a really good segment, worth watching if you’re a woman who can nod along at all his points, or a man who can take the opportunity to be quiet and listen for a little while. Also, Rob Huebel and Colin Hanks show up to mock old AOL commercials. And someone finally shines a light on John Oliver’s creepy spider fingers. It really has a bit of everything.

(Via YouTube)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trolls#HBO#John Oliver
TAGSHBOJOHN OLIVERonline harassmenttrolls

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP