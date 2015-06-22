John Oliver Took On Revenge Porn And The Online Harassment Of Women

“I’m talking about the kind of direct threats that can make people fear for their safety. And if you’re thinking ‘Well, come on, that doesn’t seem like that big of a problem,’ well then, congratulations on your white penis, because if you have one of those, you probably have a very different experience of the internet.”
This was the quote that kicked off John Oliver’s latest in-depth segment, on the online harassment of women. He took on anonymous threats, revenge porn, and law enforcement’s ineffective response to both to this point. It’s a really good segment, worth watching if you’re a woman who can nod along at all his points, or a man who can take the opportunity to be quiet and listen for a little while. Also, Rob Huebel and Colin Hanks show up to mock old AOL commercials. And someone finally shines a light on John Oliver’s creepy spider fingers. It really has a bit of everything.
(Via YouTube)
Hey you guys should do recaps of John Oliver’s show.
Comedy Central made a terrible mistake in letting Oliver get away.
Got to be honest, didnt like him as host of the Daily Show. Seemed much better in a corespondent role. Maybe he’s better with HBO because he’s only on once a week, or maybe he just tried to hard as host of the Daily Show.
So your saying that revenge porn, doxxing and death threats are up for debate? You shut up.
“Here’s a fun game: insert any other crime into those same sentences.”
Okay. I’ll play:
* If you don’t want your identity stolen, don’t share your SSN.
* Don’t leave your valuables in your car.
* Pay attention to the road if you don’t want to get into an accident.
Of course revenge porn should be illegal, and for someone’s naked pictures to leak online is in no way their own fault. But dressing up common sense prevention tips as victim blaming helps no one. As everyone should know by now, criminalizing a behavior does not eradicate that behavior, especially seeing how incredibly difficult it has been so far for courts to deal with consent. Never mind having to continuously police Google searches and various other websites just to make sure the pictures haven’t re-surfaced. Once they’re out there, who knows who still has them. Like with any other crime, an individual’s safety is ultimately in his or her own hands.
Also, I’m pretty sure taking naked pictures of yourself is nowhere near a necessity as living with a roof over your head.
I agree mostly. Sometimes I think people try to argue that they should be allowed to do “stupid” things without consequence, saying they just want to able to live life and have fun. But everything has consequences, and as much as people hate abstinence type teaching it applies.
Dont want a DUI, dont drink when you’re out. Dont want a kid, dont have sex. Dont want nudie pics/sex videos of you on the internet, FOR GOD’S SAKE DONT TAKE NUDIE PICS AND SEX VIDEOS OF YOURSELF!!!
Call me a prude, or even say I have no life. But I dont do those things so I dont have to worry about them.
You’re sending someone pictures for their personal enjoyment, not sending them to the whole fucking internet. This is very much the “don’t leave things in your car should you not want them stolen”. The person who’s an asshole is the person sending those pictures out.
Absolutely the men are the assholes in this context. But sometimes it’s better to not make the ammunition than try to keep it out of your enemies hands, so to speak.
@judasdubois
Yes, this is very similar to not leaving your valuables in your car. That’s MY point. That’s why I used it as an example in my original post. The person who’s an asshole is the person who broke into the car, but the situation could have been avoided just by leaving your valuables on your person. Similarly, the person who’s the asshole is the person sharing the naked photos, but the situation could have been avoided if those pictures didn’t exist in the first place.
It’s also very naive to think that’s the only way those pictures get out. The Fappening was less than a year ago. Those photos were obtained by a hacker, not by some jealous ex-boyfriend wanting to screw over his ex. Furthermore, many of the victims of the attack said those pictures were long deleted. Some random asshole got into the iCloud, recovered some files, and as a result over 100 women had their naked pictures leaked online.
This is not an issue of who can be entrusted with those photos, because you are sadly mistaken if you think those are the only people who will see them.
There’s a fine line between people victim-blaming (which is bad) and people offering honest advice for protecting yourself (which is fine).
Like, lock your doors. Sure, the burglar is in the wrong, but you don’t need to make their job easier.
I understand why Oliver is upset at it, but we don’t live in a perfect world. I tell people not to go to frat parties, not because if they do go they deserve to be raped, but because at frat parties you are statistically more likely to be raped. I don’t pull out my phone in bad neighborhoods because I’m more likely to be jumped if I show I have something worth stealing. It’s not my fault if I was to be mugged, but I still don’t want to make myself a target.
The naked pictures thing? I don’t think people deserve to be harassed, but you have to realize that this is a “thing” now and you should be careful about it. There is no inherent justice in this world, you can complain to heaven and to hell but ultimately all that exists is people and power. Being a righteous victim won’t make you any less dead.
If you don’t want to get murdered, don’t have the face of someone I would totally want to stab dozens of times.
Rabbi Altmann and his secretary were sitting in a coffeehouse in Berlin in 1935. “Herr Altmann,” said his secretary, “I notice you’re reading Der Stürmer! I can’t understand why. A Nazi libel sheet! Are you some kind of masochist, or, God forbid, a self-hating Jew?”
“On the contrary, Frau Epstein. When I used to read the Jewish papers, all I learned about were pogroms, riots in Palestine, and assimilation in America. But now that I read Der Stürmer, I see so much more: that the Jews control all the banks, that we dominate in the arts, and that we’re on the verge of taking over the entire world. You know – it makes me feel a whole lot better!”
You can take the word “slow” off of your user name. It’s redundant with your comments.
You should watch John Oliver’s piece on the Confederate flag. Anytime someone uses the term SJW, it’s like wearing a confederate flag belt buckle – you know who the assholes are.
“If you don’t like it, get off the internet.”
Hmmm. It reminds me of this show I saw one time. The host asked people to substitute any other form of harassment to see if it made sense. So here’s an example for you:
Mam, if you don’t like these guys calling you a whore and saying they’re going to come to your house and rape you, then perhaps you shouldn’t leave your house anymore.
If that seems like an acceptable response, then congratulations! You are actually dumber than your initial comments made you out to be.
This is 2015, don’t people know not to include their faces in naked photos by now? Come on, if you’re dumb enough to take suggestive photos that you can be recognized in, then, if you’re cute, you deserved to have guys jack off to you.
Attack people like Anita Whatevertheefuckeesian for being a fuckin’ idiot! Which she is. Leave gender, death/rape threats out of it. And SJW is in fact a valid term, fuck you & your butthurt ways.
@ slowseventeenmo…
Happy to see there are still individuals like yourself out there & not just braying sheep
Don’t engage with the gamergate trolls, guys. They’ve been flooding any kind of discussion about this since it broke. They are TERRIFIED of any actual discourse about this issue going on because it strikes at the heart of everything they stand for(hating women).
If you want to argue with them, ignore them and have a rational discussion about the subject amongst yourselves. That will get them way, way madder then any insult will.
-Shrugs- Though i may not agree with most feminists about videogames and skimpy dressed women being sexist This is absolutely horrible.