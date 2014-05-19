John Oliver’s Morissey Impersonation Is Something To Behold

While watching the already always excellent Last Week Tonight with John Oliver last night I made a mental note to find video of John Oliver’s pitch perfect fake Morrissey lyric impersonation, but before I knew it Twitter beat me to it with the Vine you didn’t know you needed…

Here’s the full clip on a new landmark European law that would allow people to erase themselves from internet search engines. It’s a pretty big deal, although for my money not as big a deal as John Oliver’s ability to channel Morrissey at the drop of a hat.

