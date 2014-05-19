John Oliver’s Morissey Impersonation Is Something To Behold

While watching the already always excellent Last Week Tonight with John Oliver last night I made a mental note to find video of John Oliver’s pitch perfect fake Morrissey lyric impersonation, but before I knew it Twitter beat me to it with the Vine you didn’t know you needed…
Here’s the full clip on a new landmark European law that would allow people to erase themselves from internet search engines. It’s a pretty big deal, although for my money not as big a deal as John Oliver’s ability to channel Morrissey at the drop of a hat.
meh. he did 4 second riff, which underwhelmed. seriously, this show hasn’t been as good as the first episode. his timings off. he hasn’t mastered the “laughing to himself” pattern interrupt technique he borrowed from stewart, and it isn’t working in his favor. i’ll still tune in as sunday nights at 11:00pm are an empty slot on my schedule.
You’re a weird dude.
The show has been fine.
Have conservative’s started bitching? That’s the real indicator of success
What kind of person knits a jumper with a child full name on it? I know he’s a Brummie but that is still weird behaviour, even for them.