The only thing actors hate more than working with animals is working with babies. John Stamos, for instance, nearly changed the course of direct-to-video history when he briefly had Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from Full House because they wouldn’t stop crying.

“[Dave Coulier] and I were changing the baby,” he recalled on the Good Guys podcast about a scene from the pilot episode. “We’re carrying the baby downstairs, I think I was holding on to their armpits and Dave was holding her little feet. We take her into the kitchen and hosed her down, we put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming.” Whichever twin that was wouldn’t stop “screaming,” so the other Olsen was brought in, but “both of them, they wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I. They were 11 months old, and God bless them. And they kept switching.”

Stamos screamed “this is not going to work, guys” 10 times, and that someone needs to “get rid” of the Olsens (it was less threatening than it sounds… hopefully). So a new pair of twins, “two red-headed kids,” were cast as the new Michelle Tanner, but not for long. “I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive,” Stamos joked, adding, “It had nothing to do with [them being] red-headed, but they weren’t attractive.”

A few days later, the Olsens were back.

Somewhere out there are two would-be child stars who weren’t “attractive” enough to play a baby on Full House according to an honorary member of the Beach Boys. I would not talk ill about twins if I were Stamos. You never know what they’re planning.

You can listen to the Good Guys podcast above.

(Via EW)