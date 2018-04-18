‘Roseanne’ Fans Celebrate Johnny Galecki’s Heartbreaking Return To The Show

04.17.18

Johnny Galecki has finally returned to Roseanne and dusty Lanford, Illinois, where he spent five seasons and 93 episodes playing David Healy, Darlene Connor’s sensitive, artistic boyfriend. Fans have been waiting for Galecki’s return to the Connor household, and his return to check-in on his erstwhile wife and two kids almost didn’t happen.

With the reunion up in the air due to Galecki’s commitment to The Big Bang Theory, executive producer Sara Gilbert explained that they had a plan for character:

“The backup plan was going to be [Darlene] dealing with the heartbreak of him being an absent father. Darlene would have plans for him to show up, he would say he was going to show up, and then he wouldn’t show up. I was still going to deal with the relationship, but it would not have been the same without him.” (Via CinemaBlend)

Obviously, he found the time to appear in this one episode, and his absence was explained by his humanitarian work around the world, building houses for the poor. His on-again, off-again relationship with his family irks Dan Connor, who has had his run-ins with David in the past. It’s because of this, David has to crawl into Darlene’s bedroom window just like the old days, and fans were thrilled to see him:

