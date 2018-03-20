Lots of familar faces… and some new ones, too! #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/K5EzYx9bis — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 19, 2018

With the highly anticipated Roseanne revival premiering just one week from today, ABC has released the above trailer featuring some brand new clips from the series to send nostalgia into high gear — as if the updated opening credits weren’t enough. It should definitely be interesting to see how the family dynamic has changed, as in one scene D.J. (Michael Fishman) asks his parents over margaritas at a Mexican restaurant whether or not they get points on their credit card to which Roseanne quips, “We get threats, is that the same thing?”

We also finally get a look at a grown-up David Healy (Johnny Galecki), who actually doesn’t look all that much different than teenage David Healy, save for some beard scrub and bit of a belly. He even still has his trademark nervous tic! Sadly, Galecki is only set to appear in one episode of the revival, due to his schedule for The Big Bang Theory.

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” says David, touring his old girlfriend’s (and apparently ex-wife’s?) childhood bedroom. “It’s a decorating choice called poverty,” deadpans Darlene, who likewise hasn’t changed all that much.

Roseanne returns Tuesday March 27 with an hour-long premiere at 8:00 p.m., and if early reviews are any indication, fans are in for a treat.