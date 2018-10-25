DC’s New Animated Harley Quinn Series Has Found Itself A Joker, Too

Warner Bros. Animation

Ask five people to name their favorite Joker performance, and you might get five different answers. There’s Cesar Romero’s campy Joker in the Batman TV show; Jack Nicholson’s Prince-loving Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman movie; Mark Hamill’s wise-cracking Joker in Batman: The Animated Series; Heath Ledger’s disturbing Joker in The Dark Knight; and even though it hasn’t come out yet, someone would probably respond: Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, because it’s Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker! (Sorry, Jared Leto. You’re too twisted for this world.) That’s a lot of very good Jokers, and there’s about to be one more.

In a recent interview with DiscussingFilm, Diedrich Bader, who’s voicing Bruce Wayne and (spoiler) Batman in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series, revealed that the Clown Prince of Crime will be portrayed by none other than Alan Tudyk. Even if you don’t immediately recognize the name, you know the face and voice: he’s Wash from Firefly! Steve the Pirate in DodgeBall! Dr. Noah Werner in Suburgatory! King Candy in Wreck-It Ralph! This isn’t his first go-around with animated superhero shows, either: Tudyk already voiced The Flash in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Green Arrow in Young Justice.

Here’s more on the show.

The adult animated action-comedy follows Harley as she breaks things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal “queenpin” of Gotham City. The comedy will also feature Poison Ivy and a cast of heroes and villains — old and new — from the DC universe.

Harley Quinn, which also stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley, premieres in 2019.

