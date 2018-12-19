youtube premium

Mark McKenna is an actor who stars alongside Ciara Bravo in YouTube Premium’s Wayne, a dark action comedy from the writers of Deadpool that will premiere on January 16. Mark was nice enough to take some time out of his schedule to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Either an Old Fashioned or a rum & Coke.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Chrissy Teigen is really funny to follow on Twitter.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

I’ve been meaning to start Peaky Blinders.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Most likely a huge filet steak and some chips.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I don’t really use the computer that much, but probably YouTube and Instagram. If Instagram is counted as a website? Definitely those two.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

This year my most frequently played song is either “There She Goes” by The La’s or “Chinese Medicine” by King Nun – it’s between those two.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Focus more on playing the piano, I wish I played better now.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

The difference between a violin and a fiddle.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

When I was either 18 or 19 I saw The Foo Fighters and that was pretty incredible.