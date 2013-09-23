Jon Hamm And Amy Poehler Threw An Emmy Losers Party That Raised $30,000 For Orphans

Welp, that settles it. Jon Hamm and Amy Poehler are the goddamn greatest.

The two cohosted a post-Emmys Losers Party at Soho House. Nominees who failed to take home a statuette were allowed in for free, but winners had to make a $1,000 donation to World Wide Orphans (WWO). [E! Online]

All told, the event raised over $30,000 between the winners’ cover charge and donations made by the losers. And it gets even better, somehow. It turns out the whole thing got started because Hamm and Poehler — two enormously talented entertainers who also appear to be a blast to hang out with — are old friends who go way back.

“We figured that the winners get celebrated enough so we thought it was about time that the losers get celebrated,” Hamm exclusively told E! News on Friday at Vanity Fair and Maybelline’s Mad Men party. “And Poehler and I are friends from a long time ago and every year when we would lose the Emmy we would kind of wink at each other and call each other loser for the rest of the night.”

So, to recap: On a night when a glamorous industry got together to pat itself on the back and hand out trophies made of gold to a bunch of famous millionaires, these two organized a fundraiser for orphans around the globe that got its start because they managed to maintain perspective and a sense of humor about the fact that, while they’re both very deserving, they’ve continually been passed over for said gold trophy.

Like I said, the goddamn greatest.