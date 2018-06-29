Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

June 2018 began with Jon Stewart returning to stand-up (with Dave Chappelle). It ended with a takeover of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the former Daily Show host addressed Donald Trump directly: “We will prevail.”

For nearly six minutes in Thursday night’s episode, Stewart gave an unbroken monologue, touching on everything from the president’s “dickishness” to the president’s zero-tolerance policy on immigration (“Boy, you f*cked that up”) to the president’s “Dickensian level of villainy” (“You casually separated people seeking asylum from their children, from babies”). Basically, he had a lot to say about (and to) Trump, who he compared unfavorably to an orange-faced, hamburger-loving clown, but “you are no Ronald McDonald.” Highlights include the following excerpts:

Hello, Donald. It’s me, the guy you made sure everyone knew was Jewish on Twitter. I know you’re upset about all the criticism you’ve been taking with the fake news and the fake late-night show, it’s just that we’re all still having a hard time adjusting to your presidency as it goes into its’ 500th year.

If there’s one hallmark to your presidency that I think we’re finding the most difficult, it’s that, no matter what you do, it always comes with an extra layer of gleeful cruelty and dickishness. It’s not just that you don’t want people taking a knee, it’s that they’re sons of bitches if they do. It’s not just denying women who accuse you of sexual assault, it’s saying they were too ugly anyway. You can’t just be against the media, they’re ‘enemies of the people.’

As the great Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘I am the least racist person you’ve ever met. The blacks, they love me.’ Sorry, that was you. What Lincoln said in his Cooper Union speech was to point out the one thing Southern slaveholders really wanted from the free states. ‘This and only this: cease to call slavery wrong, and join them in calling it right.’ It was on this point that Lincoln said the Union could not bend, and what Donald Trump wants is for us to stop calling his cruelty and fear and divisiveness wrong, but to join him in calling it right — and this we cannot do. And I say, by not yielding, we will prevail.

After stirring the in-studio audience into a frenzy with that last point, Stewart quickly added, “Unless, of course, the Democratic leadership continues to be a bunch of feckless…” before Colbert cut him off. Come on, Jon. Be civil.

