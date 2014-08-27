Jon Stewart Went After Fox News For Having ‘No F*cking Idea’ How To Cover Ferguson

The Daily Show returned from a brief hiatus last night, and there was absolutely nothing in the world for them to talk about. The end. Actually, there was that little matter of Ferguson, which Last Week Tonight already beautifully covered two weeks ago. So what angle did Jon Stewart take? His go-to: skewering Fox News. The episode began with Stewart taking the Ferguson Challenge, which is a lot like the Ice Bucket Challenge, except with tear gas and you don’t get to see anyone’s nipples poking through their shirt. The segment ended with a serious reminder that even in the liberal Xanadu that is New York, cops will still target black people in resplendent suits over white people who look like they’re homeless.
And now, here’s “Race/Off” (Nic Cage has a movie idea…).
Daily Show vs. Fox News is like two parasites sucking on each others’ blood, both unaware that there’s no host animal.
Once again, for like the 85th BILLION time, one is a comedy show that acknowledges it is a comedy show. The other is a propaganda dispenser pretending to be a news network. Why is this so hard to comprehend?
Daily Show goes after all the news channels, not just Fox.
I hate to tell you this Aqualad, but they’re all propaganda dispensers. I mean, Obama dines with the host of one of MSNBC’s shows. How is she ever supposed to talk bad about him? And Al Sharpton has his own show. Fucking Al Sharpton. If you were around in the early 90s, you’d know how stupid that sounds. Ed Schultz, whose ratings are awful, is a former Republican who turned Democrat for the pussy (look it up). Meanwhile, Fox has about 20 ex-Republican politicians working for them, so how can you take any of them seriously? And then there’s CNN, like an old man stumbling his way through a supermarket, wondering when peas will go on sale.
I fail to see how anything Stewart said in this segment qualifies as “propaganda”….Did you actually watch the segment or are you just commenting in a general sense? I don’t always agree with Stewart, but this time he was spot on. It’s not propaganda, it’s just common sense.
Like Israel and Palestine it’s one of those topics that no matter how you cover it someone is going to go after you for it. Trying to tip toe around landmines sometimes makes you look worse though.
Holy shit there always stupid comments on anything that is even slightly political or simply has Jon Stewart on it. Forget about what he said about Fox News, even though it’s true and the people trying to protect them don’t address that, they just try to act like Jon Stewart is just as bad as them. Listen for the actual message, the one the acknowledges that there is still racism and discrimination and it’s not going to go away by us pretending like we’re innocent and then otherwise ignoring it.
Fantastic piece. The juxtaposition of the war on Christmas outrage and the blasé attitude to Ferguson was amazing
