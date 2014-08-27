Jon Stewart Went After Fox News For Having ‘No F*cking Idea’ How To Cover Ferguson

#Ferguson #Jon Stewart #The Daily Show
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.27.14 16 Comments

The Daily Show returned from a brief hiatus last night, and there was absolutely nothing in the world for them to talk about. The end. Actually, there was that little matter of Ferguson, which Last Week Tonight already beautifully covered two weeks ago. So what angle did Jon Stewart take? His go-to: skewering Fox News. The episode began with Stewart taking the Ferguson Challenge, which is a lot like the Ice Bucket Challenge, except with tear gas and you don’t get to see anyone’s nipples poking through their shirt. The segment ended with a serious reminder that even in the liberal Xanadu that is New York, cops will still target black people in resplendent suits over white people who look like they’re homeless.

And now, here’s “Race/Off” (Nic Cage has a movie idea…).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ferguson#Jon Stewart#The Daily Show
TAGSFergusonJON STEWARTTHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP