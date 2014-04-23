Jon Stewart: Why Is Hillary Becoming A Grandmother A Big Deal When Romney Had A ‘Grandchild Petting Zoo’?

As you may have heard, Chelsea Clinton is pregnant, which means that probable 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will soon be a grandmother. And while some are viewing this news through a conspiratorial lens, others are questioning whether a grandmother is fit to be president. Meanwhile, here’s Jon Stewart to remind you how NOBODY questioned whether or not Mitt Romney was fit to be president in 2012 when he wound up having more grandchildren than electoral votes.

And he doesn’t stop there — Stewart goes on to skewer other tired, sexist stereotypes of women in politics. Though the skewering is quite refreshing, prepare to be angered and frustrated by the idiocy and ignorance that still runs deep in American politics.

Here’s part one…

And here’s part two…