Jon Stewart: Why Is Hillary Becoming A Grandmother A Big Deal When Romney Had A ‘Grandchild Petting Zoo’?

As you may have heard, Chelsea Clinton is pregnant, which means that probable 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will soon be a grandmother. And while some are viewing this news through a conspiratorial lens, others are questioning whether a grandmother is fit to be president. Meanwhile, here’s Jon Stewart to remind you how NOBODY questioned whether or not Mitt Romney was fit to be president in 2012 when he wound up having more grandchildren than electoral votes.
And he doesn’t stop there — Stewart goes on to skewer other tired, sexist stereotypes of women in politics. Though the skewering is quite refreshing, prepare to be angered and frustrated by the idiocy and ignorance that still runs deep in American politics.
Here’s part one…
And here’s part two…
I agree that these stereotypes are crazy. I saw a fair bit of subtle sexism during the 2008 primary, even from places like MSNBC. Naturally, the nuts on Fox make the biggest waves but I still think sexism among Democrats cost her the nomination.
There was some of that, but the big reasons she lost were (1) the Iraq war vote and, more fundamentally, (2) the fact that her campaign was run by incompetent shitheads like Mark Penn.
If Mark Penn’s predictions were wrong any more often, he’d be named Bill Kristol.
Hmm I didn’t know the insider bit. I’ve got to keep in mind that 2008 was an expression of people’s unrest over the establishment as well. But as much as I dislike Hillary, she would have made a far better president than Obama.
Eh, I don’t know.
She certainly wouldn’t have been committed to trying to make bipartisanship work at any cost like Obama was his first few years, and she certainly would’ve wised up after the first few times the GOP told her to go fuck herself. She’d have started off much stronger, for sure.
That said, she’s even more of a DLC-style centrist than Obama is. She wouldn’t have touched health care reform again, and with her NYC connections, I doubt she’d rein in Wall Street half as much as Obama did.
Probably would’ve been more liberal on LGBT and women’s issues though.
I’m glad she lost, maybe it will put some fire in her. She was sleepwalking through like she was owed the nomination. I can’t say that I will vote for her, primary-wise, but I think that Obama has been a great president. He suffers fools a little better than Hillary does, and he’s had to do it a lot over the past 6 years, and will probably have to even more over the next 2.
I think she would have been much better on foreign policy. That’s the area I focus the most on, and I think Obama has done a bad job in general. One of the original knocks against him was his lack of experience, and that has really down on the world stage. I mean this honestly, not in the “I wish Putin was our president instead of obummer” way.
I wonder who Putin would look down on more: Hillary for being a woman, or Obama for being black.
I’d actually say Obama because racism can run way deeper and excuse way more bullshit. To me it also seems like he’s been a lot more aggressive since Kerry replaced her. Though I could be wrong.
What are we going to do when Stewart inevitably retires?
The triumphant return of Craig Kilborn.
The Daily Show With John Mulaney anyone?
@nachosanchez YES
Turn all of our attention to Jon Oliver.
Well I figure that Stewart has about ten more years in him so I think the perfect replacement for him would be….and I know this is unorthodox but I will go with Emma Stone. I think she would do an amazing job. She is smart,funny and I figure in ten years she will be bored with doing movies and might be interested in something like this
Sponsors be damned, the headline had to be his summation at the end: If You’re Going To Be The Pussy, You Gotta Have A Dick.
Jon’s interview with Senator Warren is also definitely worth watching, especially if you’re still paying off your student loans.
You don’t own me. I pay your salary.
Done and done.
It’s a big deal because many news sources hammered McCain for being old in 2008….He was 70. 1 year old than Hillary will be. Good for the goose, good for the gander? Or not?
I think the reason people were weary of McCain’s age was because he picked a terrifying VP candidate.
McCain also endured an ejection from a fighter jet, more than five years of punishing abuse and malnourishment in a VC prison camp, and a battle with skin cancer.
The worst Hillary Clinton has been through is, I believe, a blood clot, and that’s easily treated with blood thinners.