Joss Whedon Is Not A Fan Of The Widescreen ‘Buffy’ Remaster

According to the Internet, Joss Whedon can do no wrong. Create imaginative and exciting television shows built on magnificent, one-of-a-kind worlds? Check. Write and direct one of the best superhero movies ever made? Duh. Deliver the goods with an even better, geekier sequel? You betchya.
All detractors must deal with the wrath of Whedon’s enormous fanbase, but hell hath no fury like Whedon himself. Since August, Pivot, the self-proclaimed television channel for millennials, has been airing remastered episodes of Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Basically, the original was shot in 4:3 and the widescreen crops shots and can distort scenes.
A recent round of complaints brought the remastered episodes to Whedon’s attention. In response, the filmmaker took to Twitter:
https://twitter.com/josswhedon/status/543650973495726080
This isn’t the first time Whedon has voiced his take on remastering Buffy. When the show’s fourth season was released by FOX for the first time, it came in the original 4:3 format. Everything else at the time was getting the widescreen treatment. To explain himself, the geek God included a personal message with the release:
“Adding space to the sides simply for the sake of trying to look more cinematic would betray the very exact mise-en-scene I was trying to create. I am a purist, and this is the purest way to watch Buffy. I have resisted the effort to letterbox Buffy from the start and always will, because that is not the show we shot.”
I totally see his point. Even so, I can’t help but imagine Whedon saying this while wearing a French beret, smoking a long cigarette, wearing a monocle, and speaking with as much pomposity as humanly possible – all while I’m squinting my eyes at him to recreate the 16:9 ratio for myself.
David Simon just wrote up an essay on this as well, for the Wire remaster. He sounds more good with it than Whedon, but still feels 16:9 will just be an “alternate version of the show.”
The Wire stuff had more of a focus on re-doing some scenes so they weren’t totally ruined. It sounded like Simon getting involved led to more care and thought going into the process so that it actually enhanced some scenes.
wat
An idiot could easily fuck up Avengers. jangles speaks true.
Come again? How was Buffy shit? It’s camp, but that doesn’t mean it’s shitty. And seriously? You’re saying the best sci-fi series in all time, Firefly is worse, and generally bad? Dollhouse? Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D?
Sorry, but how, and why, and what?
I shot Buffy for the first five years, and directed many episodes. Buffy needs to remain in its original format. The frames were composed for a TV format, 4×3, and should remain so. Joss is one of the most brilliant film makers of this generation. I personally thought that The Avengers was a sell out, and not really a great example of Joss’s talent. I would continue to expect great film making from Joss as the years go by, one of the smartest people I ment in my forty years in the business.
Hi, that’s great to hear from you Mr Gershman (assuming it’s really you). Unfortunately, the aspect ratio is not the only thing wrong with the HD version, the lighting and color are also all messed-up. You can see striking examples on this page: [www.facebook.com]
As the director of photography, can’t you get in touch with Fox Studios to help fix this mess? I’m sure they’d be happy to have you as a consultant. Especially with all the bad publicity they’re getting with this remaster.
Everything has come full-circle. I remember a time when people complained that their widescreen movies were cutting chopped down to fit square TVs.
YES! Pan and Scan!
Cropping 4:3 shows so they fit on widescreen TVs is like cropping old movies so they fit on 4:3 TVs. Whenever I’ve watched old 4:3 shows on widescreen TVs, I’ve been fine with the slight stretching or the black boxes on the side. If you want purity of aspect ratio, go with the black boxes. They’re easy enough to ignore.
I’m more interested in this part about Firefly being widescreen.
Around season 4 on netflix it goes to widescreen. Where are those from?
The DVDs went Widescreen too, so it’s probably from those. Joss had a problem with that too when that came out, and I can see why. Sometimes you see the boom, or a part of another camera in the shot on the widescreen because it wasn’t meant to be seen that way.
Also one time there was a jacket hanging from a tree in a place where it couldn’t have been anyones jacket on screen. One of the most things about the Buffy DVDs was finding those gems.
@Thanksgiving Chimp I’m sorry but this is just fucking nonsense. People who believe Avengers is an easy formula haven’t seen the TONS of examples where bringing together just TWO big characters on screen has fucked up completely.
Avengers gave everyone a moment and had a cohesive story where every one of the Giant characters, some from their own HUGE movies, felt like they all belonged there and weren’t being pushed to the side.
What Joss Whedon accomplished with Avengers people just don’t get, because it was so well done. It’s what you don’t see that you don’t realize, and if he fucked it up everyone would be pointing out why and how hard it is to give everyone their moment.
TL; DR People are fucking stupid when it comes to this stuff, they don’t understand how difficult something is because they’re ignorant, so they spout of whatever bullshit comes to their head before thinking.
I would love to see the things you’ve created. Because I disagree so much with this post you must be a fucking genius.
Also you can’t even spell fucking Weedon right, so you just seem like a cunt.
except all of the Avengers movies prior to Avengers were blah.
Whedon made Avengers. He was the absolute best choice for the movie and characters.
Also, Buffy is one of the best shows of all-time. so… fuck off?
season 6 was ok (OMWF was EXCELLENT) and season 7 was good for what it was.
Firefly was a fucking treasure.
If you use that 6 episode theory… then Breaking Bad was in trouble… because season 1 was “eh, at best…”
I think his work is an acquired taste. I’ve never really watched Buffy because it doesn’t seem like my kind of show, but the reason he’s held in high regard is he’s a very competent world builder & his characterization is always pretty spot on. It’s fine not to like his work but you can’t really knock the quality of it in this day & age, where the basic bits are typically the ones that directors & show runners simply can’t seem to grasp. I’m sure Age of Ultron will follow on w/ his trend of airtight scripting & plotting as well as catering to the actual fan base instead of trying to pander to the huge audiences the film is bound to see & for that it’s already a win in my book. From what I understand the whole MCU is being shepherded by Whedon right along w/ Feige so for the broad strokes like what happened in Agents of Shield & Winter Soldier we have Whedon to thank.
@Darth Slacker
“You’re clearly close to the material so YOU thought it was “Perfect”- AGAIN, All Weedon had to do was NOT screw it up.”
You quoted me as saying it was perfect, but I didn’t say it was perfect. When you put something in quotes that someone said, they actually have to have said it.
Also “sited” really? You cited Flash & Arrow a show that I think is absolutely awful. So yeah, we’re never going to agree. I suggest you go work for Sony.
@Darth Slacker So you’re telling me you watched, all the seasons of these shows multiple times just to shit on them readily? I’m sorry, but now you’re just bored and trolling. Nobody goes through those long hours studying something, without an agenda.
You can’t send this to his twitter, you don’t know how to spell his fucking name.
Cunt also has different regional contexts, in this case I’m talking to you, and male or female you’re just a Fucking Cunt.
Hi, you will also find many other examples here:
facebook.com/notes/buffy-the-vampire-slayer-hd-blu-ray/whats-wrong-with-buffys-hd/590282824407343
Some original team’s members answered to the new video “What’s Wrong With Buffy’s HD?” (available here: [www.youtube.com]). You can find Joss Whedon’s, David Fury’s and Steven DeKnight’s answers in it.
Mark Metcalf (The Master) on his Facebook Page:
“I probably should know more about this before I open my big mouth but
from the little I do know Fox has made a mess of remastering the great
work of Joss Whedon and Sarah Michelle Gellar and all the other
actors, directors and technicians who worked on Buffy the Vampire
Slayer. The show and the work were important to me at the time and
there are fans throughout the world that still get inspiration from the
little girl with the big wooden stake and her struggle for justice and
a simple dinner date in a nice black dress. This is worth a look.”
Aaron Miller by private message:
“I was the post coordinator for Season 5 and we actually made a list
of 16X9 fixes for every show that would need to be done when the show
was remastered for HD. [Fox] definitely did not contact me at any
time.”
Aaron Miller: “Here’s a comment from my post supervisor/AP
that I worked with on Buffy. He was a post PA on Season 1 and moved up
to AP by Season 6. He and I both went to work on Firefly so we did not
do Season 7:
[Brian Wankum:] Thanks for
asking! I am a little torn. The true purists should only ever watch the
4:3 standard def original release versions (exception being the “Once
More With Feeling” which was intended to be shown widescreen). Not only
is the framing as was originally intended, but i suspect that there
will be lots of details in sets, props, costumes and makeup that might
not hold up in HD.
That’s for the purists. BUT… Right or
wrong there is a large population of average Joes who just want the
picture to fill their frame. The same group who 15 years ago would have
preferred the center cut to the black bars on top and bottom. Would be
a shame for a whole new generation to miss out just because they (or
their local TV station which is more likely) got turned off by black
side bars. I agree that if it must be done there’s a better way to do
it. Season 1 was 16mm 4X3 so there is no way to make it 16:9 without
blowing up the image. One of the things that bugs me the most about the
ones I have seen is that top of show credits appear over peoples
faces. We always had a rule to keep credits below the chin in closeups.
Starting with season 2 we shot 35mm composed for 4X3 but protecting
for 16X9. After we delivered the 4:3 air master I would sit down and
watch the 16:9 version and take notes and do blowups and repos where
necessary to avoid crew, equipment and ends of sets in shots. We called
these the “16X9 safe masters” and archived them with everything else. I
thought these were pretty cool to watch, the problem is when they went
back to negative for the HD rexfer in this latest release it looks
like they did not consult the original for either color timing or
re-framing reference. I’m sure the stories and characters will hold up
but it’s too bad more care was not taken. Nobody asked me, but if they
did I would have loved to have consulted on this. Probably could have
organized a crowdsourcing effort of comparing the originals to the
re-transfers. Lots of crew alumni with lots of love for the originals
would have likely participated. Maybe for the 4K/3D version?”
He probably meant they started shooting 35mm with season 3. Season 2 was (super) 16mm.
Note that the video was also shared by Kristine Sutherland (Joyce
Summers), James C. Leary (Clem), David Fury, Tim Minear (producer,
writer and director on “Angel” the TV show) and Nancy Holder (writer).