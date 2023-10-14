Last week Jerry Seinfeld dropped some shocking news: The game-changing sitcom that bears his name was getting in on the reunion/revival/reboot craze. Would it be a full-on revival? Just, like, a Super Bowl commercial? Who knows? In fact, one person who really doesn’t know what Seinfeld is talking about is one of its stars.

During an interview with The Guardian (in a bit caught by Deadline), Julia Louis-Dreyfus — the show’s resident Elaine Benes, of course — was asked about Seinfeld’s vague vow to bring the quartet back again. Surely he informed the other main cast members, right? After all, there are only three others. Alas.

“Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” Louis-Dreyfus confessed. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Seinfeld broke the news about the Seinfeld comeback, or whatever it will be, during a stand-up show. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld told the crowd. “Just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

And surely Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards will see at some point. Unless this is going to be a solo jawn that only follows the fictitious Jerry Seinfeld.

The gang have already teamed back up, during the seventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where the actors all came back to play both themselves and the roles that made them superstars. Last decade Jerry turned down a chance for a reunion, but clearly he doesn’t feel that way anymore.

(Via The Guardian and Deadline)