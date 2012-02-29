'Justified' Casts Its Mafia Head, 'Louie' Has a Premiere Date, and More FX News

-Adam Arkin, best known for his role as Ethan Zobelle on “Sons of Anarchy,” will guest star on “Justified” as Quarles’s boss and the head of the Detroit Mafia, Theo Tonin, which is also the name of an unlicensed dietary supplement endorsed by Malcolm-Jamal Warner. According to EW, “Look for him in episodes 311 and 313, the latter being the season 3 finale.” We will!…probably pee our pants from fright.

-Speaking of “Justified,” the members of 5 Second Films, which includes our BFF Jon Worley, took part in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” earlier today. Example: “What’s your strategy for when someone comes out with 4 Second Films?” The answer involves McDonalds and SUICIDE.

-On June 28, the series premiere of “Anger Management,” starring Charlie Sheen and Brett Butler, will air at 9 and 9:30 p.m. (from then on, there will only be one episode at 9:30, preceded by a repeat of the previous week’s episode). “Anger” – which might not be good, but will sure be, um, interesting? – will act as the lead-in for new seasons of the underappreciated “Wilfred” at 10 p.m. and the brilliant “Louie” at 10:30 p.m. Then Russell Brand’s talk show, “Strangely Uplifting,” at 11 p.m., which, YEESH. But: “Louie”! Now with Woody Allen’s editor.

-FX is developing their third animated series, about a man recently released from prison. To quote the Hollywood Reporter, “[“Aqua Teen Hunger Force” co-creator] Matt Maiellaro and newcomer Grant Dekernion are penning the untitled project,” and Danny McBride is attached to voice a character. “Archer” has already been renewed for season four (and it’s likely the show will run for at least seven, for syndication $$$), so whether this show makes it to air matters little to ISIS. “Unsupervised,” though, which has been getting friggin’ decent, but not freakin’ great numbers, could be affected. Official Warming Glow statement: We need MORE Kristen Bell.

-No update on when “Backchat” will be released on DVD, due to lack of interest.