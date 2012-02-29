'Justified' Casts Its Mafia Head, 'Louie' Has a Premiere Date, and More FX News

-Adam Arkin, best known for his role as Ethan Zobelle on “Sons of Anarchy,” will guest star on “Justified” as Quarles’s boss and the head of the Detroit Mafia, Theo Tonin, which is also the name of an unlicensed dietary supplement endorsed by Malcolm-Jamal Warner. According to EW, “Look for him in episodes 311 and 313, the latter being the season 3 finale.” We will!…probably pee our pants from fright.
-Speaking of “Justified,” the members of 5 Second Films, which includes our BFF Jon Worley, took part in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” earlier today. Example: “What’s your strategy for when someone comes out with 4 Second Films?” The answer involves McDonalds and SUICIDE.
-On June 28, the series premiere of “Anger Management,” starring Charlie Sheen and Brett Butler, will air at 9 and 9:30 p.m. (from then on, there will only be one episode at 9:30, preceded by a repeat of the previous week’s episode). “Anger” – which might not be good, but will sure be, um, interesting? – will act as the lead-in for new seasons of the underappreciated “Wilfred” at 10 p.m. and the brilliant “Louie” at 10:30 p.m. Then Russell Brand’s talk show, “Strangely Uplifting,” at 11 p.m., which, YEESH. But: “Louie”! Now with Woody Allen’s editor.
-FX is developing their third animated series, about a man recently released from prison. To quote the Hollywood Reporter, “[“Aqua Teen Hunger Force” co-creator] Matt Maiellaro and newcomer Grant Dekernion are penning the untitled project,” and Danny McBride is attached to voice a character. “Archer” has already been renewed for season four (and it’s likely the show will run for at least seven, for syndication $$$), so whether this show makes it to air matters little to ISIS. “Unsupervised,” though, which has been getting friggin’ decent, but not freakin’ great numbers, could be affected. Official Warming Glow statement: We need MORE Kristen Bell.
-No update on when “Backchat” will be released on DVD, due to lack of interest.
Adam Arkin, and his role as Ethan Zobelle was the best villain ever on “Sons of Anarchy,” also Season 2 was the best season. Coincidence? I think not.
I was really hoping to see Zobelle worked back in to Season 4 for some kind of arc resolution. Now I feel like we’re too far removed. Wasted opportunity punctuating a disappointing season :(
I love Arkin, but for a split second I saw the headline and photo and thought they’d cast Louie C.K. as the mob boss.
Christ, I’d kill to see that. “Just do your job! I know it’s a shitty job, cutting this guy into pieces and flushing them down the toilet one by one. That’s why we gave it to you! JUST DO IT!”
I had the same reaction when I read the post too quickly and thought the mob boss was going to be Brett Butler. That would have been either the greatest or worst idea ever.
Curious to see how Arkin pans out. It has to be hard to follow-up Mags, who I think was one of the best written and acted antagonist I’ve ever seen on TV. So far I haven’t been overwhelmed by Limehouse or Quarles. I feel like sometimes the writers are trying to make them stand-out too much as eccentric bad guys.
Didn’t care for Mags much. To me she was just a bitch.
Wait, I also don’t much like Ava because of her criminal dealings and boinking Boyd, or Winona because she left Raylan for that moron, gets herself into trouble like a dumb teenage girl and expects Raylan to bail her out, then gets back with him again only to leave again. Okay, I might hate women. Or at least all the women on this show. I didn’t realize until just now, though.
So Josh likes Unsupervised and Dustin hates it…
*FIGHT* *FIGHT* *FIGHT* *FIGHT*
I dunno if I’d go so far as to say I “like” it. I don’t hate it?
Brett Butler is in that Charlie Sheen show?? Now would be the perfect time to make a lot of effortless drug jokes.
Something about locking up the medicine cabinet…you know what I’m getting at.
Wow those FX comedie nights sure looks like a shit sandwich. If the shit was on the outside, and one of those had an english accent, and the other an addiction to cocaine and hookers, and the bread in the middle was deliciously fuffly, perfect bitterly funny comedic genius.
shit, I wrote “comedy” in French. Fuck you, The Artist!
I thought Louis C.K. was cast as the mafia head on Justified there for a second.
Don’t they allow Eye-Talians in the Mafia no more…?
As much as I love Justified, the villains have had me more than a bit confused – there is a genericly white mob family based in Detroit? I’m a Detroiter, that’s ridiculous – Greeks? Chaldeans? Blacks? Mexicans? Definitely to all of the above. Hell, sell me some story about Native American guys who made their money at Soaring Eagle and now that the Casinos are in Detroit they needed to branch out. Sorry, in a story about Detroit gangsters, the black people aren’t coming from Kentucky.
However, the head of the Detroit mob showing up in episode 313, which is Detroit’s area code, would be some awesome foresight. That kind of small thing I love to see in shows like this.
Don’t get me wrong…I’m a fan of Arkin, but he just seems to be too “young” to be playing a mob boss daddy that raised Quarles and Sammy. In reality, Arkin is only ten years older than McDonough and twelve years older than Max Perlich, who, btw, isn’t even listed in the episode cast for the show and doesn’t have Justified listed in his credits on IMDB. I had to hunt for that bugger’s name.