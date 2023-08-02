The Justified: City Primeval Roundup is a weekly recap feature where we take the various people, places, and things from the new limited series and score them on a scale from one to five cowboy hats. We play fast and loose with the rules here, similar to the way Raylan Givens handles an investigation. A real loose cannon situation over here.

EPISODE FOUR — “KOKOMO”

Getting your leg crushed by your own huge metal panic room door

Real tough stretch for this mob-adjacent Albanian hot dog tycoon who thought he was about to get married to a pretty blonde casino hostess and ended up getting his lower leg smushed like a pretzel rod by the massive metal door in his own panic-room-slash-man-cave by the actual boyfriend he thought was her brother. I mean, think about the worst day you’ve had recently. Can you top this one? I sincerely hope not. Poor guy woke up in love and ended the day heartbroken and legbroken in a Detroit hospital with a mob war breaking out over it. Kinda puts your own troubles in perspective a little bit.

Getting your teeth extracted with pliers by a pair of Albanian henchmen

Some notes:

Also not ideal

If a pair of pliers-wielding Albanian henchmen were holding me hostage and threatening to yoink my teeth out of my face with something they pulled out of a rusty toolbox, I would probably not talk quite as much trash as Sandy’s roommate did when they were looking for her to get to Clement Mansell

“Rusty Toolbox” would be a great name for like a professional bass fisherman

Moving on.

Getting dangled off the roof of a multi-level casino parking garage

Are you picking up on the theme here? I can spell it out for you if not: This was a very bad week to be associated with Sandy Stanton. The people she lives and/or works with are getting roughhoused by the Albanian mob because the Albanian goof she tried to hustle got his leg mangled by her psycho boyfriend. The lesson here is pretty straightforward: If you see Sandy Stanton, at a casino or at your hot dog stand or really just anywhere, turn around and run in the opposite direction.

Clement Mansell

This is unfair. I’m not being fair. I’ve watched the first few episodes of the show and I just can’t make myself dig this character. Not as much as I want to, at least. And I can’t tell if it’s the fault of the show or if I’m just holding him to a borderline unreasonable standard of previous Justified villains. Clem is smart and crazy and violent and chaotic and basically like if the Joker were from Oklahoma, but I miss the country eloquence of dudes like Boyd and Limehouse. Maybe I’ll feel differently as we keep going. But right now I kind of just want someone to hit him with a hammer a little bit.

Sandy Stanton

Sandy is in way too deep. It’s her own fault, really. She had outs and options along this route. Lots of them, probably. But she liked the action and she liked the danger and now she’s an accomplice in Albanian leg crunching and responsible for former friends getting amateur dental work done in their apartment. She’s almost definitely about to get fired from the casino, just on account of those goons roughing up her boss. Bosses hate that. And one of the two Albanian henchmen who spent the episode scouring Detroit for her is now dead at the hands of a Detroit cop who is somehow more trigger-happy than Raylan, which will not help her cause at all.

There are very few situations where any of this ends up working out great for Sandy Stanton.

Raylan Givens

Raylan:

Is meeting with high-ranking organized crime figures and throwing his weight around a little bit

Is actually behaving kind of like a real lawman instead of a cowboy, which is a change I’m going to chalk up in equal parts to 1) maturing a little bit as he grows into the role of father, and 2) not having decades of contentious personal history with the people and places he is policing

Is drinking expensive bourbon in cars with high-powered defense attorneys he is kind of trying to protect but also kind of making googly eyes at

We’ll come back to this last one.

Willa Givens

ON ONE HAND: Nowhere to be seen, mostly on account of Raylan shipping her back home after Clement showed up at the hotel and put his arm around her. This is a bummer for a few reasons, with the main one being how fun it is to occasionally watch Raylan get thwarted by a teenage girl who could not be less impressed with his whole deal.