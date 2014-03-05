‘Justified’ Discussion: ‘You Were Born To Lose. Lose Well For Once.’

I just have one question about last night’s episode of Justified. One. And then we can get to the highlights and GIFs and discussions about huckster uncledads and ruined vacations and love lost due to foreseeable complications. I promise. But we need to clear this up right away, because it is important and demands attention.
How did Boyd, Darryl, and company get to the outdoor Mexican bar after the police took their truck?
The reason I ask is because, if my math is correct, there was a grand total of six people that needed transporting (Boyd, Darryl, Danny, Dewey, and Boyd’s two guys whose names I can never remember), as well as 25 kilos of Mexican heroin, and one freshly acquired compact used car to transport them with. Maybe I’m missing something. I probably am. (Perhaps they got an off-camera ride from someone else related to the the Crowe family’s connection.) But if the whole crew piled into that tiny car like a team of felonious Dixie clowns — I’m picturing Dewey being forced to sit on Danny’s lap in the back, for the record — and the show robbed us of a shot of them speeding through the desert with the car’s body weighed down and hovering an inch above the bumpy Mexican highway, I might never forgive the people responsible. They could have set it to the opening horn riff from “Ring of Fire” and everything.
And now, the highlights:
- If it felt a little like this episode was a deviation — or at least a detour — from the path we were headed down, especially the thing with Raylan tracking down Uncle Jack for Wendy, there’s a good reason for that: It kinda was. As Graham Yost explained in his weekly round-up at EW, this episode got tossed together on the fly after they had to kill off Edi Gathegi’s character earlier than they planned because he wanted out. And I quote: “Well, we’re gonna be short an episode, so we better come up with one now. Instead of trying to stretch out the last three episodes [of the 13-episode season], let’s put something in now. What can we do?” So that explains that.
- Speaking of Uncle Jack, three quick thoughts: 1) This is definitely a product of me watching too much Saved by the Bell growing up, but the whole time he was promising to take Kendal to Cedar Point, I was getting a very distinct Rod Belding vibe. 2) “Rolly coasters.” 3) I rewound it to check, and yup, Uncle Jack had broken sunglasses. This was a wonderful touch.
- Uncle Jack was played by Kyle Bornheimer, who also had a guest spot on last night’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Big night for Kyle Bornheimer.
- Sometimes I feel bad for Raylan. All he wanted was to go on vacation with his pot-smoking bikini-clad girlfriend using fraudulently obtained radio contest winnings, and he ended up getting roped into a family dispute involving fraud and people getting hit in the head with bricks. And it was all for nothing, too, since Wendy either didn’t have or wasn’t sharing the information about her family’s Mexican adventure with Boyd. You know how Raylan told Jack “You were born to lose. Lose well for once. You might earn some respect”? Methinks he picked up that lesson thanks to years of experience.
- CON: No Art, Wynn Duffy, Rachel, or Tim last night. PRO: Wendy Crowe unloading a shotgun into a parked car.
- The most important thing we learned during the traffic stop with the crooked Mexican police — narrowly edging out the fact that a stint as a cult leader can be very useful if you need to spout off some Bible verses years later as part of your emergency “traveling missionary with a U-Haul full of Bibles” cover story — was the fact that the only phrases Boyd knows how to say in Spanish are “Good evening” and “No problem here.” This tells you (a) all you really need to know about Boyd, and (b) that there’s a fortune to be made in Beginner’s Spanish for Criminals audiotapes.
- Helpful tip: If you’re involved in shady dealings outside of the United States, it’s not a bad idea to bring along an Aryan-looking henchman who is secretly fluent in the native tongue to serve as your ears. Second helpful tip: Go back in time and pay more attention in high school Spanish.
- If we’re doing the Crowe vs. Crowder tale of the tape, even if we give Darryl all the benefits of all the doubts in the world and say he and Boyd are a push (which, still, no, but this is a hypothetical, so work with me), I’ve still got to put Boyd’s gang on top. Danny and Dewey are like the more incompetent versions of the Bennett brothers. That’s saying something.
- Darrl Crowe Pronunciation Watch: “Poi-zun the waaaayy-ulll.”
- Boyd Crowder Hair Threat Level: Guy Fieri, Brunette Mad Scientist.
- A solid point…
- I would honestly watch a full episode of Raylan trying to relate to teenagers. It’s always a delight, especially when he sees himself in them and tries to give a Big Brother-y pep talk. Take, for example, this condensed version of his conversation with Kendal: “It gets better, Kendal.” “I’m not gay.” “Uh… here’s some money.” “Are you a pervert?” “Just… save it.” “I’m going to buy a four-wheeler or a gun.”
- Once I finish (read as: begin and finish) my Justified my fan-fiction about (a) Jackie Nevada, (b) Boyd and Raylan in high school, and (c) Raylan and Rachel getting married and opening a diner, someone remind to write a series about Kendal and Loretta dating and robbing banks like a modern-day teenage Bonnie and Clyde who flee the scenes of their crimes on ATVs.
- Do you think Allison gave Raylan that bikini back after she dumped him? Do you think she should have?
- Ava … Ava has troubles. In addition to promising that she can smuggle in heroin that is currently in Mexico and at the center of multiple ongoing conflicts (Crowders vs. Crowes; Crowders and Crowes vs. Hot Rod/Johnny’s Guys; Everyone vs. The Law, Domestic and International), she also has a dislocated shoulder now. Bad times.
Okay, that wraps it up. Feel free to add your thoughts below. Thanks as always to Chet for the GIFs. Please do not lock me in the back of a hot U-Haul with a bunch of dead bodies and ill-tempered criminals.
I think Uncle Jack is also the doosh that was being all dooshy in the bank and then Walter started his car on fire at a gas station
How many dates in before she’s comfortable with Raylan calling her pussy Circus Snatch?
Even though the episode was filler, I greatly enjoyed the segments with Wendy, Raylan, and Kendall. I liked that Wendy’s description of her former asshole husband was basically Raylan if he had a career as “shitty conman” instead of “US Marshal”. Raylan dropping his asshole persona to give genuine heartfelt advice will always be excellent tv in my book.
It was kind of easy to tell this was a filler episode, or as close to filler as Justified gets. Raylan gets sidetracked and Boyd spins his wheels in Mexico. Nothing really pushes things forward. Just not a very tight episode. William Forsythe was wasted, and if that was the end of Raylan/Allison, what was the point?
The only real positives were some character development on Wendy and Kendal, and finding out Boyd’s remaining crew aren’t as dumb as most of the guys he usually employs.
I’ll be the minority, but this week, Ava’s storyline was the best. She’s digging a deep hole in prison with no out but the hope that Boyd can come through for her. I dunno if that will be a sure thing.
Edi Gathegi wanted out? Dumbass.
Maybe he was sick of playing yet another Haitian criminal named Jean Baptiste? (Just saw Gone Baby Gone again the other night)
But seriously, what a dumbass.
I think it’ll be difficult for Justified to retake the throne of best show on FX/TV from The Americans, especially after last weeks unexpected Elizabeth & Philip 69ing scene. Maybe twenty minutes of Wendy and Alison scissoring each other?
That’s a scene that might be worth bringing Winona back for.
yeah no idea how they “tricked” the cops…….or got the drugs out. plothole!
@crowder commando Exactly that. A preventative measure.
or they knew cops can be crooked in mexico, so moved the heroin into the trunk of the compact car, and then started driving.
Yeah me either. I must have missed the expalantion. I mean they were just cruising around without the drugs waiting to get pulled over?
I watched Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Justified back-to-back, and son of a gun if I didn’t say “Now where have I seen the actor playing Uncle Jack before?” So I may not be that smart.
same. i am idiot.
Maybe Art can transfer Raylan to Louisiana next season to help out some state police officers with a serial killer. . . . .
Boyd and Rust…two hours in the Pulp Fiction diner jus’ talkin’ about life.
I could watch Raylan and Rust talk about stuff for hours.
only if his partner is tim.
I get that they had to throw an episode together on short notice, but they should know their audience. They could have had a completely out of continuity show where everybody – marshals, Crowders, Crowes, everybody – gets drunk at Boyd’s bar watching either Kentucky play Louisville or the Kentucky Derby. Everyone in Harlan is into at least one of those things.
I really enjoyed every seen with Wendy and Raylan, didn’t give a damn about the Ava plotline, and on balance enjoyed this episode a hell of a lot. No real depth to it, but it was nice to see Boyd’s henchman being competent.
I’m now hoping Raylan and Wendy turn out to be more than just a quick bang, because when you’re banging a kid’s sistermom, you pretty much have to give fatherly advice to the kid.
If the sight of Wendy unloading shotgun rounds into that guy’s car didn’t excite you, you might be dead.
I find this comment extremely reassuring. It appears that I am A) Alive and B) Not as freaky as I feared.
Where the F is AVON?!!!!???
Ain’t no Avon without Stringer and tha’s a FACT.
waiting to come back as a zombie in dredd 2?
Next week.
This show is still the greatest, but it seems that they care less about Kentucky looking like California in every episode. The parking lot scene included a few stucco buildings, tile roofs and a few palm trees. I expect to see Hollywood sign the in background the next time Raylan drives to Harlan.
My first thought was, “Shit, I’ve been in that strip mall!” Yes, I live in CA.
Yeah, that stuff keeps taking me out of the scenes too.
My biggest gripe about this season is the absence of one of the shows best and most consistent characters, that being Harlan itself. I feel like we haven’t spent near enough time there and the show is suffering because of it.
I don’t disagree with you about Harlan being important, but at some point after 5 seasons, you have to change it up a bit, otherwise it becomes a formula where the only variables are the badguys and the crimes.
I see it more like maybe this show is going past it’s natural life. Everything should have a finite arch, this season is already a bit of a repeat. Crowes and Bennetts. Raylan and Boyd beefing with them.
I get that they needed to come up with an episode really quick, and I also realize I don’t understand the kind of work that entails or how difficult it is, but it was a very disappointing episode all the same.
I don’t give two shits about any of the adult male Crowes. Seriously, their lines last night were cringe worthy. Dewey requesting a car with A/C, what the actual fuck?? Daryl saying he wants to be family with Boyd?? Ugh, I don’t even know what the was.
@Lunchbox20 …Darryl’s line had to be inserted as a set-up for yet another badass gem from Boyd, “You bear in mind that I just executed my last remaining blood relative”
Considering what a parasite Daryl is on his family, I took that line to be fairly ominous, almost like a threat.
Follow up to @Danger’s important question: How do we rate the outdoor Mexican bar on a scale of “that’s cool” to “drop everything and go there now”?
Devo speaks the truth. Lots of Hite, 1035 won Budweisers and godless soju consumed. Good times.
thats not a joke. its absolutely true.
in korea 7-11s are outdoor bars.
I went to a place like that in Baja California a few years back. Amazing food, and 40 oz. Pacificos.
I’d keep it at the low end of “That’s cool”. In theory it looks awesome but it also looks like the kid of place where they don’t hesitate to shoot non-regulars.
As perfect as Alicia Witt is, it’s been brought to my attention that she’s dating Ben Folds. And now when I look at her, all I think is “for fuck’s sake, I don’t want to live on this planet anymore”.
@WhereWallaceAtString Who told you about the almanac?
@Zero Charisma , are you saying that his mother’s looks will determine whether or not you could stab her or are you just cleverly trying to gather pics of people’s moms for your fap almanac?
Pics of mother plz.
Thanks. Would you like to stab my mother while you’re at it?
That’s ginger lickin good!
How does losing a character equate to having to add a random episode?
You think that dude was scheduled to have his own episode that they were going to kill him at the end of?
If they kill Dewey next week are they gonna have to add another episode for all the scenes (time) he would have been in for the rest of the season?
I can kinda get wanting off. I guess Mr.Echo on lost wanted out because he hated living on an island. (WTF, it’s Hawaii).
It’s weird when scheduling isn’t figured out like with SOA and Donal Logue. They had the same issue, actor was gone, but to me, it seemed perfectly preventable.
Agreed. If you’re an actor and ask off of Justified, it pretty much means that you only want to be in things that suck, and we definitely don’t need more actors creating sucky TV and movies.
Makes sense. Any actor who doesn’t want to be on Justified can die in real life too!
They had a story arc planned out for 13 episodes that included the Jean-Baptiste character pretty prominently. When the actor playing Jean-Baptiste decided he didn’t want to be on the show, they lost a chunk of that story arc and had to create an episode on the fly, hence the random episode. Not the same as a character death that they had planned from the start when they laid out the 13 episode arc.
1. Agree this was overall a weak epi. At least 2/3 of it was weak sauce.
2. So tired of the Ava storyline. I just DGAF about her anymore. I also asked the same thing about uhhh has she asked Boyd about this yet? God knows he’s got plenty of his own problems to deal with.
3. Fantastic move by Boyd letting the federales take the box truck. I knew as soon as he gave them the keys they were getting nothing but a truck full of dead gringos. Well done, Boyd. You criminal genius.
4. Boyd’s life is one problem after the next. I predict this season will end with him blowing his brains out because NOBODY should have to deal with the shit he deals with.
5. I want Wendy Crowe to sit on my face.
Drug lord doesn’t want bodies because media will makea big deal of it and demand action from crooked cops. Crooked cops have to do something because of crooked politicians, which would be annoying to drug lord. Nothing major would happen, mind you, but it’s good business to have things go smoothly.
Boyd is ok because cops found the bodies before they were found by others. No media = no problema.
The Mexican drug lord telling Boyd to make the bodies disappear from his side of the border was unrealistic right from the start. I’ve heard that the corruption runs so rampant in Mexico, it’s hard to believe any cop would care or investigate dead bodies turning up.
If anyone has ever seen “The Bridge” the subject matter is based on the reality that Mexican police hardly even investigate when their own women are kidnapped or just “disappear” from some of these border towns.
I feel like I missed something at the end. Boyd just let the Crowe’s friends take all of the heroin with no guarantee that they will deliver other than the word of Rapport? What did I miss?
That’s a good point Wilfred. I hadn’t considered that those cops were not the type to do any follow-up investigation. You’re right, that truck is probably headed for a Viking funeral in the desert, with its contents remaining loaded. Still I can’t help think Yuen is going to get wind of this and not be pleased. Might be a set up for next season’s stories.
I had the same thought. That’s much worse than just burying the bodies in the desert.
@Horatio Cornblower The way I see it, it’s a win-win for Boyd. When the dirty cops get to where they’re going and open the truck and see dead bodies, what the hell are they going to do? Assuming the truck can’t be tied to anybody and there is no identification or otherwise on the bodies, it’s over. Now the dirty cops have to get rid of the bodies, not Boyd. I really don’t see anyway this can come back on Boyd or the Mexasian drug lord. Unless somebody was sloppy. Which, is likely the case because Boyd has 99 problems and they all suck.
Horatio, I had the same exact thought. Yuen specifically said no dead bodies on that side of the border, and not only did Boyd not live up to that, but after being given a reprieve because he assured Yuen’s guys the bodies would end up on the other side of the border he pretty much handed the bodies right to the federales. That can’t be what Yuen had in mind.
I forgot about that. How exactly does giving the Mexican police a truck full of dead bodies equate with the instructions from your Mexican-Asian crime lord heroin supplier to make the dead bodies disappear from Mexico? How is that not going to bite someone in the ass?
I’m hoping Boyd has thought this out. He seems pretty exposed on that. Even if he pushes it off on the Crowes Yuen is going to know Boyd failed to follow orders.
So did Ava even ask Boyd to start up the prison heroin trade or did she just assume it would be cool? Because it feels like those two aren’t even remotely on the same page here.
She’s out of options. Boyd probably would have no problem with it, except for the fact that he’s been on a non-stop transcontinental drug marathon.
Totes! Her mouth is writing checks I dont think Boyd will end up cashing.
@Enrico Pallazzo: No doubt! Hi honey, I know I have been in prison for the past three months and we haven’t spoken in two, but could you start smuggling heroin into a maximum security facility for women? Thanks lover!
I’m glad that they have a valid excuse because that was shockingly a poor episode last night. Goddamn Jamaicans or whatever.
Whenever I fantasize about sexing up Ava, she’s always biting down on a roll of toilet paper to keep from screaming out loud.
Lawyers, do I have a plagiarism case against Graham Yost? For a writer credit, at least?
When I do it, it’s a box of maxi pads.
“Once I finish (read as: begin and finish) my Justified my fan-fiction about… Boyd and Raylan in high school”
Don’t forget the astronaut landing the helicopter!
And a scene where Raylan hits a home run on Dickie’s leg as Boyd eats popcorn in the stands.
Boom.
I am so in for a Young Raylan Givens series. “Raylan Givens and the Case of the Missing Trans Am”. Scene 1, interior, chemistry lab, Harlan High School:
RAYLAN: Slaps science nerd in the face with chem textbook. “Now Trevor, we both know you were jealous of Mike’s car. Your daddy works the coal mine and your momma ran off, so how’d you afford the $17 of gas you bought on Wednesday?”
TREVOR: “I swear Raylan, I been workin’ overtime at the Piggly Wiggly. I got plenty of money for gas.”
RAYLAN: You still aint explained why you need to buy any. Bein’ that you aint even old enough for your learner’s permit.” Looks down at chemistry textbook in his hands. “Well, I guess it’s time for some more homework.”
As long as Ian McShane is Raylan’s history teacher/mentor I’m down.
This thread has convinced me that JTRO is VJ Boyd, undercover writer.
Boyd has a transformative experience when the owner of the Dairy Queen catches him overfilling from the soft serve machine. “Boy you aint never gonna get nowhere if you keep takin’ shortcuts. Me, I got back from ‘Nam and put all my savings into this here operation. Now I got this step side Chevy with a 8-track and the purdiest wife in the county .”
-Boyd’s eyes light up and he stares off into the distance, as if looking into the future.
I’d pay just to see how bad Boyd’s teet were in high school. Remember he got his current set of stunning white teeth only after he joined the army.
Can you imagine Boyd Crowder on the debate team?
Trevor is a red herring right? Who stole the car then? I NEED TO KNOW!
@JTRO: If I were an FX exec I would ask you to submit a rough draft for the first season.
The only thing wrong with this story, (and it is genius), is that no one in Harlan County gives a shit about a learner’s permit. Or apparently schoolin’ for the most part.
I really hope Eric Roberts is a “good-guy badass” and not an eventual adversary for Raylan. I feel like people on the show especially the fellow Marshalls view Raylan as nothing more than the Punisher with a badge. I know the show was built around Raylan justifying his actions but holy shit, what’s he got to do to prove that his instincts are 99% of the time right and he’s only trying to put bad guys away?
Eric Roberts has been a “good guy badass” since Best of The Best.
Aint happnin.
I’m really glad to hear the reason for last nights episode. Even the worst episodes of Justified are better then a lot of whats on tv, but as far as Justified goes, I think this may have been the weakest episode of the entire series. I cannot stand another minute of Ava in prison.
It certainly screamed FILLER. Albeit still a pretty decent 45 mins of TV.
Anyone else excited for Eric Roberts and the return of the Harris brothers and Hot Rod?
Raylan doesn’t seem like the type to go go down…I wouldn’t think he has to, really.
How awesome was William Forsythe?
This season has got to set a record for biggest collection of guest stars.
Damn, PG. Nice call.
@Otto Man: “Anybody seen Richie? Anybody know why he did Bobby Lupo?”
That struck me afterwards as something he did almsot as a goof or for a favor for a friend. Now knowing that they put this episode together on the fly that makes more sense; they may have called him and asked if he wanted to shoot an episode of ‘Justified’ with no long term committment and he said yes. Shit I’d have done it for free, just not as well.
Same here. That was all too quick.
I hope he gets out on a technicality and comes back to bother the Crowes. He’s too good an actor to disappear.
So now Raylan is totally going to bone Wendy Crowder. Also that lawyer said he was looking into the guard who cried wolf…we’re not going to hear good news on that until after Ava has been killed by the prison cult, right?
He tappin dat ass like a keg no doubt.
@Omar: If I were Raylan, I sure as shit would be tracking her down for another friendly drink. That chick is all sorts of hot, and she’s trouble, so it’s a perfect match in Raylan Givens terms.
Wendy Crowe* Damnit…Crow names.
Kind of quick to shut down the thread, don’t you think?
Raylan is going to start banging Wendy in order to get information on the Crowes or to get the Crowes to try and kill him in a fit of rage. It’s a win-win situation for Raylan. My prediction is that Dewey and Kendal will be the only Crowes alive at the end of the season. Dewey will adopt Kendal and Loretta and they’ll have all kinds of wacky hijinks on a spinoff sitcom on FXX.
How about this scenario… Since the good Marshal was kind enough to give Kendall so much cash, he goes out and buys a gun ( just as he told Raylan he would ) Later that day, skipping out of school early, Kendall walks in on Raylan banging Wendy and shouts “You ain’t mah daddy, get yer dirty dick outta mah sistermom” He pulls the gun, Raylan rolls over and Kendall shoots his mom instead!
So here’s the dilemma: Does Raylan try and cover it up as an accident or does he let the kid go to juvi prison ?
Any ideas ? ( also, VJ if this has already been written, can you cut me check as co-writer?)
@JTRO: from Yost’s postmortem of last night’s episode: “Kendal plays a critical role in the rest of the season, and that’s all I’ll say.”
I think Kendal might end up being the thread that unravels the Crowe clan. Especially if he starts viewing Raylan as a father figure. Which could totally happen because Raylan is definitely going to nail his mom.
I wasn’t aware that Edi Gathegi wanted off the show. That certainly explains his quick exit. I thought that was strange that they’d just off him so unceremoniously.
What about Limehouse?
No shit right?
He didn’t see where it was going? You’re a bad guy on ‘Justified’ who’s not named Boyd Crowder. It’s going to the end of the season and that’s it. And if that was good enough for Quarles it’ll damn well be good enough for you.
F that doosh then.
@Horatio Cornblower sounds like he wanted off because of creative differences. From Yost’s EW postmortem of “Shot All to Hell”:
“Getting Edi Gathegi was a big get for us, but the character just wasn’t panning out for him. He didn’t see where it was going, and even though we were thinking that Jean-Baptiste would survive until toward the end of the season, Edi wasn’t enjoying the journey. We had no contract to hold him to, so we said, “Well, let’s kill off Jean-Baptiste in episode 5.””
Why did he want off anyway? I’ve heard this before but never the reasons.
Bravo.
I guess what’s bothering me is when did Winonna and Raylons relationship dissolve so completely?
Was it VJ Boyd who said that the whole season happens in like – three weeks or something like that? Seems like longer, but time is always tricky in the Justified universe.
I read an interview at some point before the season started (it might have been the post-mortem for the first episode) where Yost said that it’s just too hard for them to be together right now. Or maybe, for Raylan, even to see each other at all. I sure hope that changes soon. I really miss their interactions.
Part of the Ep. 1 conversation with Champ Kind was about how the job could be a good excuse for not seeing your family.
I think it has more to do with Raylan. He’s choosing not to be involved with her or the baby.
Someone explained this towards the beginning of the season as Raylan deliberately avoiding fatherhood because his own father was so terrible and he’s afraid that, depsite his best intentions otherwise, he’ll be worse for his daughter in her life than he will out of it.
The other way to look at it is that everything we’re seeing over each season is taking place over about a week in Harlan time so it’s not quite as bad as it seems.
When I watched the them skyping, I got the idea that Winonna still wants to be with Raylan.
I would like for Wendy to give my 12 gauge a couple of pumps.
And by shotgun, I mean the Mossberg 500 I keep behind the door in case of intruders. Get your minds out of the gutter, you hooligans.
I knew what you meant.
Hopefully this comment doesn’t post three times like my opening salvo appears to have done, but is anyone else has tired of the “Ava in prison” story line? Lord knows I’ve got enough trust in the writers of the show but that story just seems to be going nowhere. I have to hope it will pay off either late this season or, prephaps, set up something big for next season but for no I just want it to go away.
And why does Ava even need protection at this point? Wouldn’t Boyd actions against the Nazi chick’s brother have gotten to the prison by now? Fuck with Ava and everyone you care about or are remotely connected to on the outside gets beaten the fuck up. I’d leave her alone.
I would think that the goal of any inmate is getting through the day…alive and sane !
It’s difficult because she’s so removed from the rest of the cast that the longer she’s away the more irrelevant she’s becoming. I think the writer’s need to also provide some sort of inclination or where she’s going or what she’s thinking. Some glimpse of her goals would be ideal; if her only goal is getting through the day then that makes it even harder to keep her in sync with the others.
Like I said miamidiesel I do have a ton of trust in these writers to eventually pull of a compelling story out of Ava-Goes-To-Jail but godDAMN are they testing that trust this season.
I would not be sad to see her get shanked to death.
Ava as a character is still important because of the role she plays in Boyd’s life, and Boyd’s character is defined in large part by their relationship. For me, it goes back to what Paxton said to Boyd at the beginning of the season, when he questioned Boyd’s love for Ava because Boyd refused to take his deal and take the fall for Ava. Boyd’s gone to some great lengths to try to get Ava out of prison, but (probably because it hasn’t become the only option left) we don’t have a definite answer to whether or not he would go to that distance to get Ava out. If/when we do get the answer, it would tell us a lot about Boyd.
As for the prison storyline, I still think it’ll eventually tie back to Boyd’s dope operation on the outside, assuming Boyd manages to finally get a dope shipment up to Harlan (no sure thing given that we’re now 8 episodes through a 13 episode season and he still hasn’t managed to do that — that’s a serious dent in the “Boyd as criminal mastermind” resume). I’m sure that whatever Boyd has to do for the nurse to become the connection inside is going to make for fantastic TV. I totally trust the writers of the show to have a compelling overall arc that will tie everything together, they’ve more than earned it.
Last night reminded me of how much I miss Ava. I think her character arc is interesting, but with everything else going on there isn’t enough time for her.
Count me in as “not caring about Ava”. Because it takes away from Raylan and Boyd screen time. That is why I watch. Not for Tan is The New Orange.
You are not alone, I hate every waking second of Ava’s storyline and the character feels like she’s hit a dead end.
I agree, but I don’t think the Womaryans are going to tell her “Okay we got you,” it’s more of a “yeah we won’t fuck with her anymore…oh she already has protection now? Meh…nothing I can do about it.” But yes the story line is starting to suck. I’m guessing that church bitch kills her.
I’ve got to think the actress is either under contract (do they do that sort of thing?) or they want to keep her around to use later (WILDCARD, BITCHES!). It’s definitely boring though and I hope it ends up meaning something later and wasn’t just there to remind us that Ava was still alive. I’d rather they spent the screen time on Tim or Wynn Duffy.
I was getting a bit tired of it, but last night’s developments have me a little more intrigued, especially with Ava showing more spunk than we’ve seen from her since getting locked up in state.
The guy who played Uncle Jack was also the “Ken Wins!” guy whose car Walter blows up at the gas station in Breaking Bad AND the guy that Molly Parker’s character had a crush on at the high school reunion episode of Party Down AND also a guest on Workaholics, The Office and a shitload of other good shows.
[www.imdb.com]
He also guest starred on Brooklyn Nine Nine last night as a rival cop going after Santiago.
He usually always plays a douche. Bryan Cranston set his car on fire in Breaking Bad.
Listen Danger, if there’s on country where you don’t question how six guys crammed into a car with a buttload of guns and heroin it’s Mexico.
Well, I wouldn’t ask that question in Thailand either, but the POINT is that no one was comfortable and they’re heavily armed with access to heroin. Ixnay on the estionsquay.
Substitute pot for heroin and you’ve got Morocco.
I have it on good authority that it’s possible to get down a narrow mountain road with a stoned driver and two backpackers riding on the hood of your car.
@Chet Manley – Dewey wouldn’t stick his head out of the window, he wouldn’t want to lose the benefit of an air conditioned car.
I picture Dewey sticking his head out the window, enjoying the air not unlike a dog. Although if anyone would act most dog-like it’d be Danny…