‘Justified’ Discussion: ‘Didn’t I Tell You You Were Gonna Wish I Killed You?’

You know, after last night’s episode of Justified, I’m really starting to think Boyd might never get to open that Dairy Queen franchise.
I could be wrong. Maybe he’s still got “Become a Dixie ice cream magnate” circled with little stars around it on a blood-splattered whiteboard in a back room at Johnny’s. But it just seems like, with all that has transpired since he first announced his dairy-related plan to go legit, he may have a few other things on his plate. And by “a few other things,” what I mean is “replace the trusted henchmen that he lost this year, forge new ties with high-ranking members of the Harlan community after the old ones were severed rather dramatically via bullet to the throat, try to avoid retaliation from the Mexican cartel that he went to great lengths to upset, figure out if he can trust Wynn and Katherine as business partners now that they appear to hold all the power in the relationship, and deal with the fact that his former fiancée is now — unbeknownst to him — helping his sworn rival put together a RICO case against him that could put him away for 50 years.” Like I said, a few things.
But matters of dessert aside, the important thing about last night’s Season 5 finale wasn’t so much the closure it provided as it was the place settings it laid out on the table for next season. Everyone involved in the show has always said that it would come down to Raylan, Boyd, and Ava, and now we’re starting to see how that endgame will play out, with Ava turning snitch — to escape being murdered in prison for being accused of turning snitch, which is quite the twist — to help Raylan try to bring down Boyd once and for all. I’ve said a few times that I wasn’t a huge fan of the arc about Ava in prison, but to the degree it gets us all where we need to go by the end of the series, I’m very willing to go back and cut it some slack in hindsight when the time comes. We’ll have to see, and I can’t wait to do just that.
And now, the highlights:
- In other news, as expected, Darryl Crowe, Jr. met his maker, courtesy of his sister Wendy, who took it upon herself to record him confessing to shooting Art before putting two bullets in very sensitive places.
- And Raylan got in the last word as Darryl gurgled on his blood, calling back to their elevator conversation by saying, “Didn’t I tell you you were gonna wish I killed you? Well, don’t ya?,” presumably implying that he is much more professional and clean in his vengeance killings.
- On that note, Lord, I don’t particularly want to die at all, but if you don’t see fit to make me immortal, please don’t let anybody shoot my dick off before letting me drown on my own blood on the floor of a backwoods Kentucky whorehouse. This is really all I ask. Amen.
- If this is indeed the last we see of the remaining Crowes, I will say that, although I wasn’t a huge fan of Darryl this season, I will honestly miss Wendy, Kendal, and Dewey. Especially Dewey, the show’s own little Nincompoop Icarus. I hope someone brings those turtle dogs to him in prison.
- If this weren’t the finale, and I didn’t have actual, important business to get to up top, the entire first two paragraphs of this post would have been about Kendal Crowe saying “It’s a goddamn dinosaur. Who gives a shit?” about the gator he killed after Raylan tried to Good Cop him with the story about killing a pig.
- Wendy Crowe is a tramp-stamp-having paralegal who (a) masqueraded as a lawyer, (b) brought her son up by letting him believe she was his sister, and (c) shot her brother’s penis off in a Kentucky brothel. Wendy Crowe is so Florida she might as well be a mosquito with Mickey Mouse ears.
- Back to Boyd, because that’s where most of the focus was last night. First of all, jumping ahead a bit, hey, nice shot, buddy…
- Which brings me to my larger point: when the other Salamanca twin finds out that Boyd killed his brother, there is going to be hell to pay. (I choose to believe Justified and Breaking Bad exist in the same universe, which is why it’s so confusing to me that Jesse’s drug counselor is pushing narcotics from inside a luxurious RV. I assume this will also be explained in the final season.)
- The thing where Boyd tried to bribe the Mexicans with a trip to Vegas … we all desperately want to go to Vegas with Boyd Crowder, yes?
- What if that’s all the final season is? Like, what if Boyd figures out Ava is working with Raylan in the season premiere and is all “Nooooope. That’s it. I’m out” and flees to Las Vegas to start a new empire there under an alias like Zeke Ruthless or something?
- WHAT IF HE RUNS INTO JACKIE NEVADA IN LAS VEGAS AND THEY TEAM-UP TO TAKE OVER THE SIN CITY UNDERWORLD?
- GIVE ME THIS.
- RIP Jimmy. You were my favorite secretly bilingual member of the Crowder gang, and you will be missed. (NOTE: Working at Johnny’s remains THE WORST JOB IN THE WORLD.)
- As far as the final meeting with Wynn and Katherine (who drags out her s’s like the snake in the cartoon Robin Hood movie, and I love it), three thoughts: 1) Current status: ‘shipping Wynn and Katherine HARD, 2) I laughed out loud when Boyd quoted JFK, and 3) Regarding this exchange…
- … you know who happens to run a prominent — albeit not necessarily “above board” — bank in Kentucky, who we didn’t see at all this season, but who showrunner Graham Yost has said will probably appear again before they shut off the lights and lock the door on the show for good?
- GIVE ME THIS, ALSO.
- Moving to other business, please add both “slow nights in champagne rooms” and “sleeping in his truck” to “dangerous business” and “silver-tongued criminals” on the list of things that give Tim a Marshal stiffy, if you will.
- Soooooooo scale of 1 to 10, how livid do you think Winona is going to be when Raylan fires up Skype to tell her that, yeeeaaahhh, that thing about moving to Florida that relieved/thrilled her to the point it caused tears to start shooting out of her face like someone kicked the cover off a fire hydrant… not gonna happen. Not until Raylan takes a few more months to risk his life to try to take down a violent criminal who knows him better than most people know their best friends. That should be fun.
- Big fan of the whole “change the name of the contact in your phone so it looks like you’re texting someone else” move Boyd pulled on the cartel to avoid getting skinned alive. Not sure if I’ll ever need to use it, but still, one for the file.
- Also, big fan of the fact that Raylan and Boyd have each other’s cell phone numbers. That’s sweet.
- And finally, ending the season with Raylan saying “Everything’s gonna be fine” while “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” played… that was a nice touch.
Okay, that’s it for me, for the episode and the season. Thanks to all of you for the fun conversation. Justified is my favorite show to write about, and a big part of that is the community here. Y’all are the best. Also, double-triple thanks to Chet Manley for making the GIFs every week. These recaps wouldn’t be the same with out him/them.
Feel free to chime in below. Another season in the books. One to go. I can’t wait. Please do not shoot me in the penis.
Tim was incredible in this episode the exchange with Darryl was perfect “oh him, you don’t want to know what happened to him”
In my dreams Boyd leaves the show to become the head compliance office of a major university football program.
Does Raylan have a closet full of four button blue shirts or one that he washes every night?
I love this show. That is all. (I should probably watch this while not drunk but…oops)
For me, two of the best moments last night were:
1. Raylan talking about killing a man for the first time to Kendall
2. Raylan thinking that everyone was talking about him, rather than Boyd back at the Marshall’s office
I had the same feeling when the DA referred to the “common thread”
Great points there. I thought they were talking about Raylan! His interrogation of Kendall was one of his best scenes too.
Ava has slowly finished turning Boyd-like this season. We all know how well Boyd is at manipulating all the pieces of a jam into his favor. Why wouldn’t she be capable of the same?
Ava has never been shown to be as smart as Boyd. I don’t think a few months in prison has changed that.
I just wanted to say, I’ve heard people complain that Michael Rappaport’s acting skills (or lack thereof) were a drag on the season. I’d argue that the results of his shortcomings as an actor – i.e., his over-the-top portrayal and ridiculous accent – made him the perfect Floridian.
“FLORIDA MAN” starring Florida Man.
“Nincompoop Icarus” is either my new band name or what I will christen my doomed starship in my latest Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy fanfic.
So, basically, Raylan manoeuvred Wendy into executing her own brother.
That’s some cold-eyed shit right there, and I almost approve. Except that Wendy didn’t really deserve that — yeah, she was complicit in various crimes, but she wasn’t involved in Art’s shooting.
She’ll be off the hook in a self defense kinda way
I particularly liked the interaction between Boyd and Tim.
“You ever make a shot like that?”
“Good guys don’t have to shoot people handcuffed.”
While gulping down pills no less.
I need to find Raylan’s coat at the end. That was a good looking coat.
I think Daryl Crowe Jr. is the only big bad so far that has only been despicable without any likable traits. He was a mean SOB, and i thought Michael Rappaport was perfect as him. This was probably my least favorite season so far though. Season 1 is a close one, but that one still had a couple of great stand alone episodes and the final shootout was what made me fall in love with the show. Apart from Rappaport, this season did not really have that many memorable moments. And the Ava story line in prison just did not work for me. Hopefully it’s been worth it for building up next season.
So my damn DVR cut out before closing credits. Can anyone recap the last scene for me?
Subtle.
Boyd will die for a few reasons:
1. Walton Goggins is trying to surpass Sean Bean in character deaths.
2. Anyone associated with the travesty known as “Major League: Back to the Minors” should be killed off in any of their roles.
3. Jessica Pare will make a trip too Harlan County to take out Boyd. This country isn’t big enough for two people with giant teeth.
Carly Simon, duh.
Who will kill John Elway, then?
Not sure if anyone has pointed this out but Raylan may not have to put off that move to Florida. He’s got two weeks, that’s essentially an episode per day for the final season. I got the impression they were coming after Boyd now, with a quickness. I don’t think Ava can keep up the facade of not knowing Boyd turned his back on her for very long.
Just a thought.
No worries, I’m just happy I’m not the only one.
damn, sorry. So many comments to wade through.
I made that point earlier. I like your style.
We also never discussed how Art was never the intended target for the shooting
I don’t think it will be that black and white
Anyone else surprised that we made it through the whole season without Raylan getting up in Wendy’s habeas corpus, youknowwhati’msaying?
Goddamn, what I wouldn’t give to have Wendy Crowe as a paralegal at my office.
I am genuinely shocked — not just that she and Raylan didn’t compromise one another, but that the series ended with Raylan manipulating her into a place where it would be pretty much impossible for her to want to sleep with him. It’s like the world no longer makes sense.
There’s no way she wouldn’t get you disbarred for not properly supervising your staff because she gave “legal” advice to clients without telling you about it.
I’d still hire her though.
Everyone thinks Ava is just going to roll over on Boyd? Simpletons
@Joewilliesfumanchu
The older I get the more of a problem I have suspending my disbelief. However, they can make it up to me next season with 13 episodes of Ava in sundresses.
@Kungjitsu …..yeah, we all need to suspend our sense of disbelief in order to wrap our heads around the Ava scenario. I have no problem doing this because I’ve got to do the same for so many other shows and movies.
@Verbal Kunt
I had a problem with this plot point. Ava was in jail, not prison, because of what happened last season and Lee Paxton. He’s dead, no case. Ava’s about to be released because Paxton is dead and then gets accused of stabbing the guard, then the guard disappears. When was the trial? When did she get convicted of anything, and where did the magical five year sentence come from?
At best Ava’s awaiting trial for stabbing the guard, who either recanted his story or he didn’t. If he did, it has to be written down somewhere, and even if he un-recants he’s created all kinds of reasonable doubt. If he never recanted his story, whoever is prosecuting the case is going to want to talk to him. They can’t convict Ava. As useless as the lawyer is, he has to know this.
If Ava took a plea for the five years, then that boat has sailed. No prosecutor – or that prosecutor’s boss – is going to sacrifice a felony win on the off chance that Ava can get Boyd to incriminate himself without winding up like Adriana in the Sopranos.
That’s before the fact that Ava isn’t accused/convicted of any federal crime and isn’t a federal fugitive, so the marshals don’t have any jurisdiction.
They’re asking a lot of us on this Ava in prison thing.
Does anyone else want this show to just end about like True Detective? The whole show has basically become a quasi buddy-cop movie with Raylan and Boyd coming together to the Gray area from either side of Black and White. With them working together this season, however reluctantly, I really just want them both to end up buddies, whether that means they are both in prison or both get away with whatever they do.
Even though next season is set up to take down Boyd, I could see Raylan telling Vasquez that Boyd is the only way to take down K Hale and Wynn Duffy, and somehow Boyd wriggles out at the end.
@Wagonbaker- They can smooth things over with some Lone Star Beer Blizzards!
In the series finale Art’s successor is named.
/cut to the main door
Rust Cohle enters the room, looks around
“Alright, alright, alright, everybody gather ’round”
And scene!
@ The Deposed Knave: Methinks those two would not get along.
Speaking of True Detective, what we all really want to see is a philosophical discussion between Boyd Crowder and Rust Cohle.
But nobody leaves Harlan alive, so it will probably end like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. That would be okay too.
What I really like about Justified is how each season ends on such an outstanding note.
Season one had that end note between Boyd and Raylan, season two had Mags Bennett getting to “know the mystery,” season three had Raylan telling Winona about his father’s actions, season four had Raylan telling Art that he would “sleep well tonight” while contemplating the family gravestones, and this season had that final moment between Raylan and Ava.
You would have to think that the Graham Yost and company have something incredible in mind to close out the sixth season.
So how would everyone rate the seasons so far?
Mine would go something like this:
1) Season 2 – Bennets. Nuff said.
2) Season 4 – a slow build with a very satisfying final half. Constable Bob!
3) Season 3 – The rise and fall of Quarles was so fun to watch.
4) Tie between Season 1 and Season 5 – Season one had great introductions to the characters and some very interesting villains. Season 5 had more Dewey Crowe and Badass Boyd.
But it is so hard to choose between seasons. Each is so unique and different.
@Peter Cavan that was one of my favorite scenes on Justified. I laughed extremely hard when the guy was all like, “You think you can shoot me from there?” Raylan replied, “No but he can.” And Tim shot him in the head.
Seasons 1 and 2 had some great episodes that had little to do with the story arc of the series but had plenty of funny Elmore Leonard characters and hijinks. I’m thinking in particular of the episode with Alan Ruck as a dentist on the run. There was another one with Raylan and Tim hunting for a kidnapper (I think) and might be the first time we see how well Tim handles a gun.
I like season one way more than season five, but I agree with you besides that. It lacked Boyd/Ava for obvious reasons, but I really enjoyed the dynamic between Raylan and Boyd when Boyd had less to lose and no fucks to give, and would cheerfully psychoanalyze Raylan and make fun of his daddy issues just to see what he’d do.
I have the same rankings as well
I would switch season 3 and season 4 in those rankings, but otherwise I agree.
I’d probably have the same season rankings as you, bhammer100, with maybe season two and season four constantly duking it out for the top spot and season one ranking a bit above season five.
Not saying I didn’t enjoy season five, because I enjoyed it quite a bit, it’s just that I liked season one better.
It helps that each season has its own unique vibe and that it doesn’t feel as if the four later seasons tried to rehash what happened before them.
4 was my favorite. But I’m a sucker for “hiding in plain sight” stories.
I think I would have to watch all the seasons back to back and then judge. Which I’d be willing to do if I didn’t have a mortgage, wife, kids and a job.
Off the top of my head nothing beats Season 2 and then I’d have to go back and compare the others.
I don’t understand Ava tray-punching the crony over the boss. Plus, that food probably sucked but you don’t waste food, dammit!
So we’re never going to find out the name of Raylan’s daughter, are we?
I thought I had read somewhere it was gonna be Cayden. Cayden Givens….although Cayden Crowder rolls off the tongue much smoother. Maybe Winona had a secret affair with Boyd?
It’s Willa. which is what I’m naming my new dog in a few weeks.
According to a reddit ama with Gaham Yost, it’s Willa
Graham Yost stated it’s Willa in one of his post-mortems. I’m not sure they actually said it on the show though.
Fuck me…objection cheerfully withdrawn
Other than maybe it being explicitly stated in the show. I honestly don’t remember.
I’m sure it’s Willa, but I don’t recall why I know that.
I will be so disappointed if at least part of next season doesn’t involve “The Prison Adventure of Dewey and Dickie.”
They’re saving that for the spin-off
So, on a scale from Dexter to Breaking Bad, where do you think the final season of Justified is going to fit, given the setup provided by the fifth season and its finale?
One of the things that I think hurt Season 5 in my mind was the monkey-wrench that was tossed into the gears when Edi Gathegi suddenly felt he had to leave.
@bhammer100 @JTRO- Generally what I was thinking. Some people had complaints about the fifth season of Justified, but I enjoyed it just fine. I think it’s going to go out on an incredible note. If the finale reaches the heights of another FX finale, The Shield, we’re in for an amazing ride.
@KevinOnEarth- Ha!
“Sure is quiet in this Harlan pawn shop, Boyd.”
“Sure is, Raylan.”
“Yup.”
“Yup.”
(repeat for 13 episodes until Raylan becomes a road worker or something)
Ha. Raglan.
God what would have to happen for it to end up on the Dexter side of things? Raglan quits the Marshals Service, buys a mining operation and hires Boyd as shift supervisor?
It’s going to be awesome. Probably more satisfying than the BB finale because Justified isn’t as dark.
If everything goes right, somewhere near Breaking Bad side of things.
I’m not Breaking Bad fan, so I like to think of Justified and The Americans being in the same universe, and Katherine Hale is Elizabeth Jennings. KABOOM!!! The math just about works. What are the Jennings going to do when Gorbachev perestroikas out like a bitch? They’re going to leave DC and start a criminal enterprise in the midwest, that’s what.
A+
So in the end, the point of the Ava in prison storyline was to
(1) harden up Ava’s character and show she can survive on her own — though this proved kind of shallow, since she ultimately was desperate to get out of jail before she got “shived in a dark hallway” and willing to become state’s evidence to do so.
(2) break up Ava and Boyd — her breaking up with Boyd still doesn’t make much sense to me. Like, she killed Delroy independent of anything criminal Boyd had going on, and that’s what landed her in jail. So while I could understand her being frustrated with Boyd’s efforts to get her out, it seemed odd that she would blame him for her being in jail in the first place and break up with him as a result. Then Boyd letting the cop that put her in prison go without getting him to recant his story, and, when offered a deal by the Marshals, asking for a clean slate rather than to get Ava out, and Ava learning of that from Raylan… seems kind of contrived
(3) Line her up with Raylan against Boyd for the Final Showdown — makes sense if you get over the issues I mentioned in point 2, but I’m kind of dreading the several “will she or won’t she” conflicts that we’re probably going to face with Ava next year with regards to how far she’ll go to turn on Boyd. I do think that next season includes some kind of showdown between Ava and Boyd, that leaves one or both of them dead.
In the end, the prison storyline was a circuitous route to get Ava on Raylan’s side. Unless some of those prison elements are going to come back next season (Gretchen or one of her allies on the outside coming after Ava? The deal with Rowena coming back on Ava for some reason?), I think this season was diminished by the amount of time we had to spend with that storyline (though I still think this was a fantastic season and this is still the best show going today).
@miamidiesel ….You got the crux of it right there- the fact that Boyd didn’t ask for her (Ava’s) release in return for helping the marshals. Even thought they had broken up, she felt that he owed her at least that since she ended up in jail partly because of Boyd.
(4) Give her a sweet new power bob hairdo.
@JTRO I think Ava’s reaction to Raylan telling her last week that Boyd asked for a clean slate — “whatever the hell that means” — really drove home the finality of their breakup and that she was alone in prison without anyone else on the outside to help her. I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of pulling on her heartstrings next season, but I could see her motivation for agreeing to turn on Boyd given how desperate her circumstances had become and how it seemed Boyd had really moved on from her.
I think it’s too early for Boyd to be able to focus on the guard recanting part of the situation – he looked pretty shell shocked on the phone.
I have a hard time believing that Ava would give up Boyd to the Marshals that easily. Yeah she needed to get out of prison, and may have felt like Boyd abandoned her. But I just don’t see her turning on him like this.
And that’s a problem for me. I love Yost’s work ont he show and really appreciate how he makes himself so available after each epsiode but I think it’s asking too much of the fans of this show to expect us to believe that Boyd would miss a major detail like that.
But I’m going to watch the shit out of next season to find out.
If I had to bet, I would say that the unlikelihood of the guard recanting his story is the thread that Boyd pulls on to unravel Ava’s becoming state’s evidence. But like Yost mentioned in his EW postmortem, he’s not there yet.
The big flaw for me is expecting Boyd to believe that the creepy guard recanted when said creepy guard wouldn’t recant when Boyd had him duct-taped to a chair and was threatening to geld him. I don’t think that bodes well for Ava in the long run.
I guess I understand the reason for the “Ava Goes To Prison” story line but there still seem to be some problems with it.
Did Wendy ever stop the recording before Darryl got nuthoused?
Ugh. Stupid no edit feature… anyway. Yeah, when she held up the phone and said, “I got everything I need from you,” she clearly pressed some button, ending the recording.
Yeah, when she held up the p
Poor Jimmy: I was hoping he would parlay his mastery of Spanish into some sort of gig working for the Cartel.
I choose to believe Justified and Breaking Bad exist in the same universe, which is why it’s so confusing to me that Jesse’s drug counselor is pushing narcotics from inside a luxurious RV. I assume this will also be explained in the final season.
Simple explanation. In BB, Jesse, Badger and Skinny Pete tried to use Narcotics Anonymous meetings to find new buyers for the Heisenberg meth.
Wynn Duffy ran the same con, just on a larger scale. Went out west, set himself up as a counselor at a fancy rehab center, all in an effort to sniff out people who might be recruited to work for him in the heroin trade.
Easier solution: Wynn Duffy’s cousin, Quinn Duffy, runs NA in ABQ.
OK, put your money down: Who’s going to die next season? My top pick is Ava.
Gotta be Boyd that dies. Maybe Ava too. Suicide pact. They come out, guns blazing a la Bonnie and Clyde. This happens after Ava tells Raylan to go take a flying fuck and then joins Boyd on a cross-country bank-robbing spree.
Boyd finds out Ava turned on him and another Walton Goggins character calls a “family meeting.”
@JTRO Really? Just about the only thing I cannot see is Boyd winding up in prison. He’s getting off, going on the run or dying for sure.
“And with all that is going on in this great wide world of ours, between the wars and the depravity and the general ways people mistreat each other, we still have no idea the wherabouts of one particular plane…”
@Wagonbaker
Boyd survives and becomes a Fox News talking head.
@JTRO I don’t think Boyd lives. He was supposed to die in the first episode but he was too awesome a character to kill off, so he’ll die in the last episode.
I’m calling it now: The series ends with a one-armed Bobby Quarles stumbling upon the corpses of Raylan and Boyd and freaking out.
Willa is the only one I’d feel safe picking
I honestly can’t see Boyd or Raylan dying. They are both too lovable. I also don’t see how the series can end without one of them dead…other than with Raylan fired/quitting or Boyd in jail or on the run for the rest of his life.
Shit, who’s *not* going to die?
When did Raylan decide that he wants to go to Florida. All season he couldn’t get himself there for a visit. Even when he was in Florida. First episode of the season
We know this. But something changed in Raylan
He wanted Art to get him out of the Lexington office since Art put him in the corner. Florida is what Art came up with but got shot before he told Raylan.
I’m not sure Winona will be pissed. Given the way time moves in Harlan I figure next season will take place over a period of two weeks or so, and Raylan did tell her that it was a done deal except for the formality of the paperwork, which can easily take two weeks.
I do feel bad that the poor woman hasn’t had a nap lately. And that she’s on The Following.
I see you now. cheers
She did get out from Under the Dome though.
Really pumped about the addition of Katherine Hale. In her brief time on the show thus far, she’s already proven herself to be a fascinating character. Plus, if she sticks around for enough of the last season, maybe Ms. Steenburgen’s husband will also show up, and what show doesn’t benefit from a healthy dose of Ted Danson?
Becker was underrated. Not a great show, but not bad either.
Winona has the right idea. Everyone just needs to take a god damn nap!
Just a couple of things
1. I believe that next season Boyd will ultimately turn states evidence against Catherine and Wynn. Remember that the DA really wants to nab Catherine. If given the opportunity between her and Boyd he’ll pick Boyd. Raylan will naturally get pissed because it robs him of his chance to arrest Boyd.
2. I don’t believe that it’s not in the Marshal’s Jurisdiction to investigate criminals. They’re mainly in charge of investigating escaped fugitives and protecting the federal courts. It should be the FBI building a case against Boyd
3. There is no way Boyd doesn’t know that Ava is a snitch. Raylan and Ava don’t know is that Boyd got a hold of the prison guard that set her up and he knows that guys wasn’t going to confess. That plus Rachel and Raylan telling him point blank.
As for jurisdiction, there’s all sorts of ways around that – we do live in the days of joint task forces that combine agents and officers from all sorts of agencies and jurisdiction that fall outside their normal rolls.
That’s a fair point, especially Loretta. Can’t really blame Raylan for The Bartender; I’d have walked right into that honey pot.
Anyone on parole or probation falls under Marshall jurisdiction. I’m pretty sure the entirety of Harlan County is on parole or probation.
@ Horatio Cornblower as for Raylan being used, Loretta and The Bartender both have. He actually took it pretty well. Another pro on the spirit marshal decision scale.
Yeah, that reveal that Katherine was the real criminal mastermind was beautifully played.
@Horatio Cornblower Choosing a spirit marshal is soooo hard.
That’s an interesting thought, especially as it was more than implied that Katherine was really the one running her husband’s empire. if so it would make sense for the DA to use the marshal’s to get Boyd and then use Boyd to get Katherine.
And for once I’d kind of like to see someone use Raylan to get what they want instead of the other way around. Not that Raylan isn’t my spirit marshal or anything.
Regarding # 3, this is from Yost’s EW postmortem today:
“So here’s my question: Boyd is a smart man. He knows that Rachel just made that threat, and then the next thing he knows, Ava’s miraculously out of jail because her cellmate and the guard have recanted their stories. Does he know something’s up? Are you gonna play with that?
We’re gonna play with that. It was not our feeling that Boyd would have connected those dots. Because I don’t think he takes Rachel’s threat all that seriously. I don’t even think he takes it seriously from Raylan, not entirely. I think Boyd has a little bit of, “Okay, well if you could’ve done something, you already would’ve.”“
Yup, Boyd knew as soon as he got the call.
4.) This entire show other then season 4 has been way beyond the Marshal’s jurisdiction and it’s a little late to get hung up on that
Ian McShane as an FBI agent.
2. I do believe*
“Wendy Crowe is a tramp-stamp-having paralegal who (a) masqueraded as a lawyer, (b) brought her son up by letting him believe she was his sister, and (c) shot her brother’s penis off in a Kentucky brothel. Wendy Crowe is so Florida she might as well be a mosquito with Mickey Mouse ears.”
You are the best, Danger.
I was hoping for something bigger than a RICO case they’ve had on the back burner as the setup to put Raylan and Boyd against eachother next season. It’s probably the awesome rapport that Olyphant and Goggins have, but the idea of Raylan being excited to go after Boyd seemed to come out of nowhere.
Chazz…I was also taken aback when Raylan says at the end “well why didn’t you say so?” in reference to going after Boyd. I truly thought he was gonna say- “Screw that- Imma goin to Florida to see my baby mama and little Cayden cuz, gohtdam, she is beautiful. Besides, it’s been way too long since I tasted Winona’s honeypot “
Agree with JTRO – the chemistry at times has almost been too good. I thought they needed to do a little more this season to get them at loggerheads for the final season.
I definitely don’t think Raylan considers Boyd a friend or even that there may be a gray area there. I think Boyd amuses Raylan and they have the coal-digging connection, but no doubt at the end of the day Raylan would put him away or hill him if need be.
What I didn’t ring true to me was Raylan’s enthusiasm for going after him. Might need to go back an rewatch some of the previous seasons, because I think the animosity that would generate that enthusiasm was definitely there at some point, I just haven’t seen it in the past 2 seasons.
@ Wagonbaker. I’m not sure about that. When they meet he seems like he can’t help but be a little glad to see him- that smile- and then he seems genuinely regretful about shooting him.
And then he lets him go at the end of the first season. Raylan’s feelings about Boyd are complicated and not positive, but I think there’s some genuine affection there, mixed in with all the “wtf with your life choices you asshole”.
@ JTRO I agree their chemistry is fantastic. But if you go back to their first meeting at (I think it was) an old Church, you can tell that Boyd likes Raylan and Raylan thinks Boyd is full of shit and untrustworthy. As the seasons progress, Raylan comes to hate Boyd a little more each episode.
What I’m saying is, that doesn’t come across very well because of the actors who are playing the characters. They just have too much chemistry.
Raylan hates Boyd. The only reason he hasn’t gone out of his way to make Boyd’s life a living hell is because they dug coal together. It’s a miner thing.
The cool thing is that they found away around the fact that Olyphant and Goggins are like milk and cookies. Boyd pissed off Rachel, the acting head of the office, by nearly getting her killed. So she and the DA had a mind meld and decided on the best course of action settle some major outstanding criminal problems. Raylan is the best tool they have to accomplish this, but Rachel came up with the plan.
Raylan and Boyd just get along too well on screen. Even when they fight, they seem like blood brothers. So having higher ups come up with the plan against Boyd is a great way around that.
I’m with miamidiesel on that one. The tension’s been building between them and they really built it up this year.
I think the show’s done an excellent job of building up the animosity between Boyd and Raylan throughout the seasons, whether it’s having Boyd play the opposite angle as Raylan with the season’s big and intermediate bads or injecting a bit of sibling rivalry into their relationship because of how Arlo looked at Boyd more as his son than Raylan (which led to, among other things, Arlo killing the Kentucky cop because he saw someone with a star on his belt like Raylan threatening Boyd). So, I think it makes perfect sense that Raylan would be pumped to take out Boyd and look at it as his last bit of business to be completed before moving on from Harlan for good.
Do you think this is the first time Boyd’s texted Raylan? Like, do you think that every so often Boyd is just like, “The chicken fingers at Audrey’s have gone seriously downhill :(” or like, you know how they both apparently like Star Wars? I bet they text about Star Wars
That said, my heart is super broken over Boyd and Ava, like I know it’s uncool to be invested in a fictional relationship but I am clearly not a cool person, because fuck, ouch, why, show?
Also, holy shit Rachel and Tim were in fine form tonight. That moment where she reached out to brush Boyd’s jacket while she threatened him was positively Raylanesque.
@Rosens …That was a great scene…Rachel was killing it last night as was Tim.
@ Softbatch Magee I see we are totally on the same page. Make it happen, showrunners.
Rosens, I’m with ya on the Boyd-Ava relationship. I’d love next season to feature a series of double crosses which leads to a big shoot out but ends with a patched up Boyd and Ava wedding reception held at Noble’s Holler and Raylan in attendance. All bad blood squashed. Too much to ask?
If the Cartel guys had been watching the show, they’d have known that Boyd would have never saved “Darryl Crowe Jr” in his phone as “Darryl C”.
That texting line cracked me up. I like to think they’ve been texting about upcoming Episode 7 and possibly fashion.
What convinced Wendy that Kendall was innocent? The badge belt buckle comment?
@Horatio – that too. His hands and likely loss of appetite. I think it was a combination of several things in what was a great scene. But the shooting at the badge thing sounded like he was parroting something Darryl said when Kendall wasn’t there – not sure if I remember that right though.
Maybe the fact that his hands were shaking so badly he couldn’t drink his cocoa?
Agreed – I’m not 100% but I think the bade / belt buckle comment was him repeating something that Darryl said when Kendall wasn’t there – making it even more clear that Kendall had been coached by Darryl.
He was more emotional about shooting the gator and it came through in discussing the details of that. He plainly didn’t have the same sort of emotional reaction or depth of detail about shooting Art, which to Wendy was a giveaway that he didn’t do it.
Things are gonna be rough on our favorite silver-tongued Kentucky criminal entering the final season.
The Marshals are on his tail.
Ava seems like she has betrayed him.
His henchmen are all dead and his dreams of criminal empire are dust.
The Mexican cartel isn’t a “forgive and forget” kind of outfit.
He’s down to robbing banks for Wynn Duffy and Katherine.
I’m sure it will be a glorious ride, but Boyd is starting at the bottom.
It’s always darkest before the dawn of a new Dairy Queen franchise.
Not all of Boyd’s guys are gone, are they? Isn’t Redneck Simon Pegg still alive?
@JTRO Agreed, Goggins did an excellent job of showing Boyd realizing that there wasn’t going to be a way out for himself
I never would have guessed after last season, that Boyd would lose so badly this season. His poor negotiations with the henchmen last night may have been the only time I’ve seen him truly desperate.
RIP Jimmy. Will we see tough guy Carl next season? Yeah, I posted the same thing on the gif recap. Deal with it.
Also, funny how Vasquez was talking about a common thread on several cases and Raylan was like “Me?” Maybe he has a small chip on his shoulder with the whole Nicky Augustine thing.
Jimmy could show up with a nice scar for his troubles next season. I don’t believe he is dead until Boyd says so.
I think the theme of “You’ll Never Get Out of Harlan Alive” means that Raylan won’t survive the end of the series. He’s got a tombstone waiting for him at home, he has a life with Winona and his daughter to look forward to… All he needs now is a line like “I’m one day away from a transfer” to complete the trifecta.
Pretty sure that song has played at the end of every season finale other than season 3’s. Not sure if it was used during the episode though.
@Wagonbaker I see your point. I read ‘Raylan’ recently and found myself wondering if Leonard wrote that before all of the similar stories in the show or else created the novella after those episodes came out to satisfy book readers. I meant to check all the timelines and never got around to it.
My point being I think Raylan was a relatviely minor character in one short story who took off in a great TV show. I don’t think it’s going too far to kill him off if it serves the greater story and I’d be OK with it in that sense.
In the sense of a fan of the show I very much do not want Raylan to die.
@ Horatio I have read Hombre. And maybe elmore wouldn’t object if it serves the story but because Elmore himself is dead, it seems kind of uncool to kill off a character he left alive. That would be like doing a movie of On the Road and killing Dean.
You don’t think that with the female singer and Ava helping get Boyd maybe this one was aimed elsewhere?
I’ll have to do that. Thanks, Horatio!
Check out ‘Hombre’. Elmore wouldn’t object if it served the story.
@Wagonbaker- Agreed. And given the nature of Elmore Leonard’s novels, it would seem uncharacteristic for Raylan to end up dead.
I could be wrong, but I can’t wait to find out.
I think Raylan lives. In the end, this is an Elmore Leonard work. You don’t go killing off a dead author’s character. It’s just disrespectful.
Yeah that scene came pretty close to giving me the chills.
YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH!!!!
/had the same thought, died a little inside
Thoughts on final season.
– Boyd going back to robbing banks. Hell yes.
– Looking forward to seeing more Katherine Hale. So innocent looking yet completely ready to strike like a snake.
– Ava being Raylan’s informant. Can’t wait to see that play out.
– Hope for more Constable Bob!
– Bring on more badass Justified!
So, is there some foreshadowing regarding Eric Robert’s character and Hot Rod? That seemed too important to discard…
@miamidiesel …..Yes, Raylan will be there, kneeling down by Boyd’s side as he draws his last breaths of life, only instead of offering him a flask of whiskey, he’ll give him a soft-serve chocolate dip cone
Miller broke his pelvis but is alive.
I think it was more of a cautionary tale about getting to close to Boyd. As much as we all like the thought of Raylan seeing Boyd as pals (and I’m guilty of this too) I don’t think Raylan has ever considered Boyd a friend.
I took the example of Eric Roberts’ character and Hot Rod to be more of a cautionary tale to Raylan rather than foreshadowing. Like, if he kept doing what he was doing that’s how he and Boyd were going to end up decades later. I think that when Boyd does die next season, there will be an undercurrent of friendship at the end between him and Raylan like there was between Roberts’ character and Hot Rod.
Did we ever find out what happened to Eric Roberts?
He didn’t die, I don’t think, but I don’t remember it even being brought up again aside from the throwaway line that he was in the hospital.
Incredible.
And Walton Goggins better be a lock for the best supporting Emmy for this season.
I think the Salamanca twin had more dialogue in one episode of Justified than the entire season 3 of Breaking Bad.
I had been thinking there was no resolution to the series aside from Boyd and Raylan both dying….
But if Art retires, and Boyd goes down, Raylan has no reason to stick around any longer. Maybe he does end up in Florida, or maybe he actually takes a training job…
@miamidiesel no don’t say that! You’ll jinx the ending!!
@miamidiesel Excellent post.
Fatherhood and its impact — especially the impact of a damaged relationship with your father — has been a recurring theme throughout the show (i.e. how Raylan’s crappy relationship with Arlo led him to becoming a trigger-happy Marshal, Bo’s expectations for and actions against Boyd set him on a criminal path, Quarles was messed up because his father molested him, Loretta’s daddy issues leading to her having a less than idyllic childhood, Darryl this season claiming to provide for his family the way his dad did and his siblings all buying into that). So, I feel that part of the show’s resolution will be Raylan embracing fatherhood (which he clearly didn’t this season) and becoming a good dad to Willa so that she turns out on the up and up. My guess is lots of characters we’ve grown to know and love die next season, but Raylan rides off into the sunset to be with Winona and Willa.