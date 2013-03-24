Justin Timberlake Has 5 Shots Of Tequila, Does A Helluva Michael Caine Impression On A British Talk Show

#Justin Timberlake
Entertainment Features
03.24.13 18 Comments

We like Justin Timberlake. I think it’s probably hard not to like the guy. Consider where he started (a former Mouseketeer turned boy band singer dating Britney Spears) and where he ended up (decent comedic actor, excellent “SNL” host who is married to Jessica Biel and hangs out with Jay-Z), and you gotta give the guy some respect. But to TRULY earn one’s respect, there is no better way than to drink five TEQUILA shots (5!) in a 10 minute period on a British talk show, and still manage both not to embarrass yourself AND walk away without any assistance.

I’d hate to see what he looked like half an hour later, but I’m impressed as hell with JT’s ability to hold his liquor on the Jonathan Ross talk show. He was there to talk about his new album, as well as the tequila brand that he’s backing (in true Entourage fashion). The whole thing is charming and amusing as hell, but here are the highlights from the 10:20 video:

01:20: JT says to Ross, “Don’t be a girl,” after the host flinches after the first shot.

03:36: Timberlake’s bad British accent leads to a fun Michael Caine impression.

05:10: Ross tells Timberlake to “Go f*ck” himself after JT says, “I don’t think I like you on tequila.”

05:50: Ross: “If you wake up and find that I’ve done a sh*t in your vase, it’s your fault.”

08:40: JT is definitely feeling the 4 shots up to that point.

09:40: SHOT NUMBER 5.

Also, nevermind Fallon: Justin Timberlake should take over for Leno next year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSJonathan RossJUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP