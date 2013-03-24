Justin Timberlake Has 5 Shots Of Tequila, Does A Helluva Michael Caine Impression On A British Talk Show

We like Justin Timberlake. I think it’s probably hard not to like the guy. Consider where he started (a former Mouseketeer turned boy band singer dating Britney Spears) and where he ended up (decent comedic actor, excellent “SNL” host who is married to Jessica Biel and hangs out with Jay-Z), and you gotta give the guy some respect. But to TRULY earn one’s respect, there is no better way than to drink five TEQUILA shots (5!) in a 10 minute period on a British talk show, and still manage both not to embarrass yourself AND walk away without any assistance.
I’d hate to see what he looked like half an hour later, but I’m impressed as hell with JT’s ability to hold his liquor on the Jonathan Ross talk show. He was there to talk about his new album, as well as the tequila brand that he’s backing (in true Entourage fashion). The whole thing is charming and amusing as hell, but here are the highlights from the 10:20 video:
01:20: JT says to Ross, “Don’t be a girl,” after the host flinches after the first shot.
03:36: Timberlake’s bad British accent leads to a fun Michael Caine impression.
05:10: Ross tells Timberlake to “Go f*ck” himself after JT says, “I don’t think I like you on tequila.”
05:50: Ross: “If you wake up and find that I’ve done a sh*t in your vase, it’s your fault.”
08:40: JT is definitely feeling the 4 shots up to that point.
09:40: SHOT NUMBER 5.
Also, nevermind Fallon: Justin Timberlake should take over for Leno next year.
Joss Stone still hot as heck.
It’s good that they didn’t cut her head off.
Yes Joss Stone can still get it.
She’s neat. [www.youtube.com]
She’s also infinity times the singer Adele is but Adele’s the super star.
This is why British talk shows are better than American.
No this is why the FCC is should dismantled brick by brink and all of its agents should be sent to the stockades in town square
hahahahahahahaha dingleberry hahahahahahahahaha
Geez, Justin really is charismatic as all heck, isn’t he? #sploosh
And why are British talk shows so much better than American ones? It’s like a cruel joke at this point.
And yet we believe American ones are better than ours. Maybe it’s a want what you don’t have sort of thing. The Jonathon Ross Show has pretty bad ratings.
That’s such a deep stare. I hope JT’s next movie is just him staring.
Clip funny good job straight to the point Booze !
Man I bet he’s a cool dude in real life. I also feel if I had been on the Mickey Mouse Club when I was 10 I’d probably be famous now too. The only notoriety I have is my name on the bathroom wall of the women’s bathroom.
That. Was. Awesome!
It’s my shit in a vase!
My shit in a vase, ba-a-abe.
It’s my shit in a vase!
My shit in a vase, giiirrrl.
This interview seemed super awkward at first, but it got great fast. I guess tequila’ll do that.
You want to hate him and his perfect life, but….he’s fucking awesome!
Yeah this pretty much sums it up. I’m ok with anyone who fire down 5 shots of tequila and not even wince
I watched all ten minutes of this (which is, like, 50 years in Internet time) and found it very funny and what not. However, do you guys think they were actually drinking tequila, or water? I don’t know television works.