Among celebrity couples, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney rank among the best. (Also in the top 10: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates, and Donald Duck and Minnie Mouse — I have my sources) So I was a little worried when I saw reports that they broke up “after the husband cheated on her in Wales.” I became less worried when I realized that the rumors came from Perez Hilton, by way of anonymous gossip account DeuxMoi, and not at all worried when Olson responded to the allegations.

“It was me who had the affair,” she tweeted. “But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.” McElhenney added, “Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However some of the details are…. incorrect.”

Even the fan club for the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator and star’s soccer team got in on the fun. “Something tells me they are not fin-ished… moar to this story I’m shore,” Wrexham USA tweeted. (It’s good to know Deadpool is staying busy during the writers’ strike.)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia needs to run forever, and celebrity gossip sites need to stay from Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney. Thank you.