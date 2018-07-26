Getty Image

In a surprisingly intimate 2015 interview of WTF with Marc Maron, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer, creator, and star Rob McElhenney revealed himself to be one of the most extraordinary people in the television industry. He’s just a good solid dude from South Philly who had an amazing upbringing with an unusual but loving family, a Catholic school upbringing, and a bizarre college education. Also, his first roommate in Los Angeles moved out to live with Mira Sorvino, who he later married (they remain married and have four kids).

One topic that McElhenney did not really get into in that podcast, however, was how he and his wife — Sunny co-star Kaitlin Olson — evolved from co-workers to romantic partners. Thankfully, Olson addressed that very topic in a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. Shepard and Olson are long-time friends dating back to their work together on The Groundlings in Los Angeles, where they frequently wrote skits that entailed them making out and occasionally took ecstasy and harassed seals on the beach. In other words, they’ve been close for nearly 20 years, which also means that Shepard is also close friends with McElhenney, so much so that Olson often jokes that Shepard loves her husband more than she does.

During the course of Shepard and Olson’s nearly two-hour conversation, the subject naturally turned to Olson’s relationship with McElhenney and how the two became romantically entangled. It “definitely” didn’t happen “right away,” Olson told Shepard. But when I met him, she continued, “he was just so easily in charge. He has a vision, and he’s a wonderful boss and he’s a collaborator but at the end of the day, he’s very comfortable taking in information and just making a decision … he has more discipline than any person I know.”